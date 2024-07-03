Latest Stories
TOTALITY
Bandan Koro member Edward Dogbe bangs out a rhythm on the djembe.
Colorful celebration of cultures, creativity
Aiyana Jones, acting as Bernice, and Isara Al-Hilo, acting as Paula, react to Joshua Gonzalez’s character Harry, as he attempts to flirt with them.
Comedic plays set to debut in double-feature
TCU history professor Kara Dixon Vuic talked about the role women played in both WWI and WWII. She highlighted the Donut Dollies from the American Red Cross.
NE talks WWII, star-spangled sweethearts
Author discusses how water inspires hope, change
Photo courtesy of Investigation Discovery
Child acting: where innocence goes to die
Photo courtesy of Alon Amir
Culture-stealing movie becomes huge letdown
Women deserve to be humans in media
Tj Favela/The Collegian
‘Griselda’ tackles misogyny, gender roles
Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures
Newest Bob Marley movie expands on life
Financial literacy is pressing, important to all U.S. citizens
Introspection can limit how you interact with the world
The mall gets old. Arlington needs more places for fun
I was scared of dogs. Now I’m that annoying dog person
Tj Favela/The Collegian
How journalism has changed, how we adapt
Justin Thyme has painted multiple rocks and hidden them. each rock has a unique design and QR code on the back linking to the @rockhound instagram.
Rock Solid Art
“June” by TR student Rama Amin. This piece is made with oil paint and depicts a woman in leisure.
Student’s creativity displayed
Illustration by Tj Favela
“Woke”: The word without meaning
Photo art by Alex Hoben/illustration by Tj Favela/The Collegian
Black firsts
Alex Hoben/The Collegian The Oreo cupcakes that Emily Harbaugh makes are one of her favorite desserts to bake. She has perfected the recipe to take an ordinary cake mix and, with her own twists, make a delicious and layered cupcake that has not only cookie crumbs in the batter, but also the cream in the buttercream whip topping and even an Oreo on the bottom.
Baked with love
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
TOTALITY
July 3, 2024
Bandan Koro member Edward Dogbe bangs out a rhythm on the djembe.
Colorful celebration of cultures, creativity
July 3, 2024
Aiyana Jones, acting as Bernice, and Isara Al-Hilo, acting as Paula, react to Joshua Gonzalez’s character Harry, as he attempts to flirt with them.
Comedic plays set to debut in double-feature
July 2, 2024
TCU history professor Kara Dixon Vuic talked about the role women played in both WWI and WWII. She highlighted the Donut Dollies from the American Red Cross.
NE talks WWII, star-spangled sweethearts
July 2, 2024
Author discusses how water inspires hope, change
July 2, 2024
Justin Thyme has painted multiple rocks and hidden them. each rock has a unique design and QR code on the back linking to the @rockhound instagram.
Rock Solid Art
July 1, 2024

Financial literacy is pressing, important to all U.S. citizens

HOPE SMITH, editor-in-chief
July 1, 2024

VIEWPOINT

Financial literacy is more important than young adults realize far too late. In a state that requires personal finance courses before high school graduation, it makes you wonder where the education is going.

In light of tax season rearing its head and April being National Financial Literacy Month, I think it’s fitting to discuss the lack of urgency surrounding the importance of Tax Day- April 15th, for the curious- and everything else involving personal finance.

Financial illiteracy does not just impact the individual, but it becomes a generational issue as well. While half of the states in the U.S. require personal finance courses in education, the other half is lacking. the problem is the states did not all agree they would teach people to survive overnight.

To understand how financial literacy is measured in a country, a good resource to consider is the P-fin index. It’s an annual survey done by the Teachers Insurance Annuity Association of America and the Global Financial Literacy Excellence Center, with consultation by Greenwald & Associates. It measures U.S. adult’s understanding of finance and management.

According to the P-fin in 2022, 24% of surveyed U.S. adults said they typically find it difficult to make ends meet. in 2023, it rose to 30%.

This lack of financial security is a struggle for these Americans who are not only fighting to succeed in a system that is not exactly built for success, but a lack of education on top of that creates an environment that is even less successful.

This increase in struggle matches the information provided by the P-fin, which says that, “Decreased retirement saving in response to inflation was more common among workers with low financial literacy.”

If we want a society seeing increased numbers in financial success, we need to start with educating young adults and creating more accessible avenues for people to understand  finances without the barrier of specific financial language.

There are multiple occasions where friends of mine did not know the functions of a credit card, debt or saving money. I can only say so much to them about it all before I myself am limited to my own knowledge, and before we know it we are essentially blind leading the blind.

Among all the very famous financial educators and millionares of this world, you’d think there would be more emphasis on this kind of education. But those guys charge quite a bit so, there’s that. Looking at you, Dave Ramsay

It becomes a stigma that people who are put in less fortunate circumstances and do not have the means to understand personal financing cannot succeed in life, which is untrue.

Knowledge is not subject to the fortunate, and a successful society can come from an educated kind. Something I’m sure I have repeatedly stated before.

The fact of the matter is, if it isn’t taken seriously there will be an unprecedented number of young adults who are walking into this world blind. And it will have an adverse effect on the country.

 

