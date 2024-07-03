Latest Stories
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
TOTALITY
TOTALITY
Bandan Koro member Edward Dogbe bangs out a rhythm on the djembe.
Colorful celebration of cultures, creativity
Aiyana Jones, acting as Bernice, and Isara Al-Hilo, acting as Paula, react to Joshua Gonzalez’s character Harry, as he attempts to flirt with them.
Comedic plays set to debut in double-feature
TCU history professor Kara Dixon Vuic talked about the role women played in both WWI and WWII. She highlighted the Donut Dollies from the American Red Cross.
NE talks WWII, star-spangled sweethearts
Author discusses how water inspires hope, change
Author discusses how water inspires hope, change
Photo courtesy of Investigation Discovery
Child acting: where innocence goes to die
Photo courtesy of Alon Amir
Culture-stealing movie becomes huge letdown
Women deserve to be humans in media
Women deserve to be humans in media
Tj Favela/The Collegian
‘Griselda’ tackles misogyny, gender roles
Chiabella James/Paramount Pictures
Newest Bob Marley movie expands on life
Financial literacy is pressing, important to all U.S. citizens
Financial literacy is pressing, important to all U.S. citizens
Introspection can limit how you interact with the world
Introspection can limit how you interact with the world
The mall gets old. Arlington needs more places for fun
The mall gets old. Arlington needs more places for fun
I was scared of dogs. Now I’m that annoying dog person
I was scared of dogs. Now I’m that annoying dog person
Tj Favela/The Collegian
How journalism has changed, how we adapt
Justin Thyme has painted multiple rocks and hidden them. each rock has a unique design and QR code on the back linking to the @rockhound instagram.
Rock Solid Art
“June” by TR student Rama Amin. This piece is made with oil paint and depicts a woman in leisure.
Student’s creativity displayed
Illustration by Tj Favela
“Woke”: The word without meaning
Photo art by Alex Hoben/illustration by Tj Favela/The Collegian
Black firsts
Alex Hoben/The Collegian The Oreo cupcakes that Emily Harbaugh makes are one of her favorite desserts to bake. She has perfected the recipe to take an ordinary cake mix and, with her own twists, make a delicious and layered cupcake that has not only cookie crumbs in the batter, but also the cream in the buttercream whip topping and even an Oreo on the bottom.
Baked with love
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Latest Stories
TOTALITY
TOTALITY
July 3, 2024
Bandan Koro member Edward Dogbe bangs out a rhythm on the djembe.
Colorful celebration of cultures, creativity
July 3, 2024
Aiyana Jones, acting as Bernice, and Isara Al-Hilo, acting as Paula, react to Joshua Gonzalez’s character Harry, as he attempts to flirt with them.
Comedic plays set to debut in double-feature
July 2, 2024
TCU history professor Kara Dixon Vuic talked about the role women played in both WWI and WWII. She highlighted the Donut Dollies from the American Red Cross.
NE talks WWII, star-spangled sweethearts
July 2, 2024
Author discusses how water inspires hope, change
Author discusses how water inspires hope, change
July 2, 2024
Justin Thyme has painted multiple rocks and hidden them. each rock has a unique design and QR code on the back linking to the @rockhound instagram.
Rock Solid Art
July 1, 2024

Rock Solid Art

NE student creates interactive scavenger hunt
KEYLA HOLMES, campus editor
July 1, 2024
Justin+Thyme+has+painted+multiple+rocks+and+hidden+them.+each+rock+has+a+unique+design+and+QR+code+on+the+back+linking+to+the+%40rockhound+instagram.
Gallery4 Photos
Alex Hoben/The Collegian
Justin Thyme has painted multiple rocks and hidden them. each rock has a unique design and QR code on the back linking to the @rockhound instagram.

Justin Thyme started painting rocks for a class assignment. He earned an A, but felt that his project was too impactful to stop there.

Now, Thyme continues to paint rocks and hides them across NE campus for students to engage in a scavenger hunt. The NE student posts new rocks ready to be found on his Instagram, Rock Hound, a couple of times a week to inform students of when they can begin they’re search, he said.

Thyme thought of the idea from his past experience of living in Colorado Springs. Painting and hiding rocks was a big deal there, and he was disappointed that people didn’t seem to participate in Texas, he said.

The visual art student didn’t know what to expect when he began placing rocks in the nooks and crannies of campus, but to his surprise, students were participating. By week two, students were really getting into it, he said.

“As soon as I was posting, they were out hunting for them,” he said.

Thyme stays on the lookout for smooth, paintable rocks while he goes on walks outside of campus. When he sees one, he picks it up and puts it in his bag.

The painting process is simple, he said. Thyme primes all of his rocks so the paint will stick better, and he uses a bit of white to make designs pop.

From galaxy rocks to ones with cartoon characters on them, he does his best to paint things he thinks students will enjoy.

When students post that they’ve found a rock, some mention wanting to start painting their own, and that excites Thyme. “Please start painting rocks,” he said. “Cover the campus with art.”

As a result, he’s considering posting YouTube tutorials for students who’d like to start their own projects.

The NE student was a massage therapist before enrolling at TCC to pursue art. Thyme has always loved art, but whenever he was first attending school twenty years ago, pursuing art wasn’t as encouraged, he said.

It took Thyme his first semester at TCC to gain confidence in his abilities, but now he knows that it’s just about affirming oneself.

“You’ve got to tell yourself, ‘I’m an artist, so I can call myself an artist and act as one confidently,” he said.

He also finds support from the LGBTQIA community.

“I love to represent my community when possible, and the community has given me the inspiration and motivation to become an artist,” Thyme said.

For Thyme, the rock scavenger hunt is about creating fun for students.

“There’s a lot going on domestically and overseas, and it’s really easy to lose sight of joy,” he said.

So any chance you get, infuse joy into the lives of others, Thyme said.

“You absolutely have to do it right now,” he said. “It’s like our obligation, or things just get worse.”

The rock scavenger hunt may be a perk for students coming to campus. Instead of wandering from class to class, it’s like a side quest, Thyme said.

“And who doesn’t like a side quest,” he said with a smile.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Feature
“June” by TR student Rama Amin. This piece is made with oil paint and depicts a woman in leisure.
Student's creativity displayed
Illustration by Tj Favela
"Woke": The word without meaning
Photo art by Alex Hoben/illustration by Tj Favela/The Collegian
Black firsts
Alex Hoben/The Collegian The Oreo cupcakes that Emily Harbaugh makes are one of her favorite desserts to bake. She has perfected the recipe to take an ordinary cake mix and, with her own twists, make a delicious and layered cupcake that has not only cookie crumbs in the batter, but also the cream in the buttercream whip topping and even an Oreo on the bottom.
Baked with love
Alex Hoben/The Collegian Andee Rodriguez has worked in the financial aid office at NE Campus for 13 years. Their bright personality is easily seen through their colorful office.
Finding Andee
Alex Hoben/The Collegian Guest artist Pavlina Vagioni explains that the inspiration behind her works of the “Gorgon” collection was in her interest in the ancient Grecian mythos of Medusa. She gave an artist talk on the day of the gallery’s opening on South Campus.
Medusa's Mythos

The Collegian

Serving the Tarrant County College District
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in