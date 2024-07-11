Dungeons, dragons, dabbling in danger

Latest Stories
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
The eclipse on April 8 is considered special because of it’s proximity to being a solar maximum.
People from around Tarrant County gather to witness five stages of total solar eclipse
The NE art department opened an exhibition of artist Ralph Tobin’s works. This makeshift gallery is made of a teaching space the department repurposed into a viewing area for the art. NE Campus is the only campus without an art gallery.
Six-color palette gallery explores shape
Narcan is only available in the health services office for emergency use.
Program strives for education on overdose
Wayne Bird and Zachary Poster volunteered to help run the annual plant sale at NW, assisting with transporting the plants.
Annual spring plant sale sprouts smiles
How micro aggressions affects mental health
How micro aggressions affects mental health
Freaknik began in 1983 and continued to grow every spring break. The documentary premiered Mar. 21 on Hulu.
Atlanta street party changed Black culture
Grande’s ‘eternal sunshine’ contained 13 tracks, including ‘imperfect for you.’ The album released Mar. 8.
‘eternal sunshine’ is missing Grande’s old musical quality
Photo courtesy of Investigation Discovery
Child acting: where innocence goes to die
Photo courtesy of Alon Amir
Culture-stealing movie becomes huge letdown
Women deserve to be humans in media
Women deserve to be humans in media
You don’t have to toss your tees, just practice empathy
You don’t have to toss your tees, just practice empathy
Leadership is not going to be perfect on first attempt
Leadership is not going to be perfect on first attempt
Your children will make lots of mistakes, make peace with it
Your children will make lots of mistakes, make peace with it
Older students need a support system in college
Older students need a support system in college
Financial literacy is pressing, important to all U.S. citizens
Financial literacy is pressing, important to all U.S. citizens
Dungeons, dragons, dabbling in danger
Dungeons, dragons, dabbling in danger
Justin Thyme has painted multiple rocks and hidden them. each rock has a unique design and QR code on the back linking to the @rockhound instagram.
Rock Solid Art
“June” by TR student Rama Amin. This piece is made with oil paint and depicts a woman in leisure.
Student’s creativity displayed
Illustration by Tj Favela
“Woke”: The word without meaning
Photo art by Alex Hoben/illustration by Tj Favela/The Collegian
Black firsts
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Latest Stories
We are grateful, but TCC has room to grow
We are grateful, but TCC has room to grow
July 11, 2024
You don’t have to toss your tees, just practice empathy
You don’t have to toss your tees, just practice empathy
July 11, 2024
Leadership is not going to be perfect on first attempt
Leadership is not going to be perfect on first attempt
July 11, 2024
The eclipse on April 8 is considered special because of it’s proximity to being a solar maximum.
People from around Tarrant County gather to witness five stages of total solar eclipse
July 11, 2024
The NE art department opened an exhibition of artist Ralph Tobin’s works. This makeshift gallery is made of a teaching space the department repurposed into a viewing area for the art. NE Campus is the only campus without an art gallery.
Six-color palette gallery explores shape
July 10, 2024
Narcan is only available in the health services office for emergency use.
Program strives for education on overdose
July 10, 2024

Dungeons, dragons, dabbling in danger

There is something for everyone in this classic 80’s game
RACHAEL ADAMS, staff reporter
July 10, 2024

The NE Neurodivergent Club and the Gaming Club at the TCC NE campus is working to disprove misconceptions about Dungeons and Dragons.

Since 2023, the two clubs came together to form a crash course for those curious about table tabletop role playing games, with Dungeons and Dragons as the focus. Players — new and old – were invited to come meet others interested in tabletop roleplaying games, learn the mechanics, create new player characters and start a new campaign.

Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, the National Institute of Health reported a steady increase in individualism and social isolation in studied societies. Participating in games and immersing oneself in roleplaying is a creative way for people to come together and develop intrapersonal skills between people that can be carried in to and used in everyday life.

“[Dungeons and Dragons is] a consistent social event, where you are encouraged to try to explore scenarios and other new things […] such as exploring yourself or just learning social cues,” Max Meyers said, Vice President and Officer of Membership of the Neurodivergent Club.

Meyers participated in the Dungeons and Dragons crash course as a DM, or Dungeon Master, who ran campaigns with players less familiar with the concept of the game

“A lot of people nowadays don’t put much of an importance as they should on games, on having things be fun,” said Meyers. “But that’s how humans learn, through gamification.”

Marina Maranto is the President of the Neurodivergent Club at TCC NE Campus, as well as a member of the small group that organized the campus’ Dungeons and Dragons event.

“It’s overwhelming for a lot of people. It’s a lot of moving parts, a lot to do and learn. And the best way to learn is to do with our event. So that’s what I want, I wanted to get started,” said Maranto.

Maranto’s goal for the event was to help the tabletop gaming community at TCC find each other through the Dungeons and Dragons crash course. And it worked — the Crash Course has seen a steady increase of interest and attendance of both players and game runners since its conception.

“I just want people to come and learn about this amazing hobby that helped me get through the pandemic,” said Maranto. “I’m insistent on having my break from reality. This is my time, and it’s so important that [Dungeons and Dragons] lets us have that.”

Dungeons and Dragons was not created to be the roleplaying game it’s known to be today. In earlier iterations, its primary focus was on combat mechanics. In 2014, the fifth edition of the game was released, which focused more on social connections and roleplaying.

“It allowed [Dungeons and Dragons] to go from this narrow hole to a wider hole. People could see that audience and connect it,” said Meyers.

With an interesting new way to play, Dungeons and Dragons attracted the attention of more people who were willing to give it a go. In the same year as its release, a popular podcast called “My Brother, My Brother and Me released the first episode of what would soon be the wildly popular The Adventure Zone.

In 2015 a group of video game and anime voice actors created Critical Role, which would gain an equal amount of popularity as the Adventure Zone, as both would have comic books and animated series based on their respective campaigns.

“It’s just it’s so much fun being able to step into someone else’s shoes just for a little while. And be this awesome magical, sparkly fighting being that gets to kick butt and take names,” Maranto said. “Sometimes we don’t get that in our everyday life. It’s nice to have that in a space where that’s allowed, and welcome and everyone’s having a good time doing it too.”

NE campus’ Dungeons and Dragons crash course is scheduled to continue welcoming players new and old in the fall semester of 2024.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Feature
Justin Thyme has painted multiple rocks and hidden them. each rock has a unique design and QR code on the back linking to the @rockhound instagram.
Rock Solid Art
“June” by TR student Rama Amin. This piece is made with oil paint and depicts a woman in leisure.
Student's creativity displayed
Illustration by Tj Favela
"Woke": The word without meaning
Photo art by Alex Hoben/illustration by Tj Favela/The Collegian
Black firsts
Alex Hoben/The Collegian The Oreo cupcakes that Emily Harbaugh makes are one of her favorite desserts to bake. She has perfected the recipe to take an ordinary cake mix and, with her own twists, make a delicious and layered cupcake that has not only cookie crumbs in the batter, but also the cream in the buttercream whip topping and even an Oreo on the bottom.
Baked with love
Alex Hoben/The Collegian Andee Rodriguez has worked in the financial aid office at NE Campus for 13 years. Their bright personality is easily seen through their colorful office.
Finding Andee

The Collegian

Serving the Tarrant County College District
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in