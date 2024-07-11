Latest Stories
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
The eclipse on April 8 is considered special because of it’s proximity to being a solar maximum.
People from around Tarrant County gather to witness five stages of total solar eclipse
The NE art department opened an exhibition of artist Ralph Tobin’s works. This makeshift gallery is made of a teaching space the department repurposed into a viewing area for the art. NE Campus is the only campus without an art gallery.
Six-color palette gallery explores shape
Narcan is only available in the health services office for emergency use.
Program strives for education on overdose
Wayne Bird and Zachary Poster volunteered to help run the annual plant sale at NW, assisting with transporting the plants.
Annual spring plant sale sprouts smiles
How micro aggressions affects mental health
How micro aggressions affects mental health
Freaknik began in 1983 and continued to grow every spring break. The documentary premiered Mar. 21 on Hulu.
Atlanta street party changed Black culture
Grande’s ‘eternal sunshine’ contained 13 tracks, including ‘imperfect for you.’ The album released Mar. 8.
‘eternal sunshine’ is missing Grande’s old musical quality
Photo courtesy of Investigation Discovery
Child acting: where innocence goes to die
Photo courtesy of Alon Amir
Culture-stealing movie becomes huge letdown
Women deserve to be humans in media
Women deserve to be humans in media
You don’t have to toss your tees, just practice empathy
You don’t have to toss your tees, just practice empathy
Leadership is not going to be perfect on first attempt
Leadership is not going to be perfect on first attempt
Your children will make lots of mistakes, make peace with it
Your children will make lots of mistakes, make peace with it
Older students need a support system in college
Older students need a support system in college
Financial literacy is pressing, important to all U.S. citizens
Financial literacy is pressing, important to all U.S. citizens
Dungeons, dragons, dabbling in danger
Dungeons, dragons, dabbling in danger
Justin Thyme has painted multiple rocks and hidden them. each rock has a unique design and QR code on the back linking to the @rockhound instagram.
Rock Solid Art
“June” by TR student Rama Amin. This piece is made with oil paint and depicts a woman in leisure.
Student’s creativity displayed
Illustration by Tj Favela
“Woke”: The word without meaning
Photo art by Alex Hoben/illustration by Tj Favela/The Collegian
Black firsts
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Latest Stories
We are grateful, but TCC has room to grow
We are grateful, but TCC has room to grow
July 11, 2024
You don’t have to toss your tees, just practice empathy
You don’t have to toss your tees, just practice empathy
July 11, 2024
Leadership is not going to be perfect on first attempt
Leadership is not going to be perfect on first attempt
July 11, 2024
The eclipse on April 8 is considered special because of it’s proximity to being a solar maximum.
People from around Tarrant County gather to witness five stages of total solar eclipse
July 11, 2024
The NE art department opened an exhibition of artist Ralph Tobin’s works. This makeshift gallery is made of a teaching space the department repurposed into a viewing area for the art. NE Campus is the only campus without an art gallery.
Six-color palette gallery explores shape
July 10, 2024
Narcan is only available in the health services office for emergency use.
Program strives for education on overdose
July 10, 2024

You don’t have to toss your tees, just practice empathy

KEYLA HOLMES, campus editor
July 11, 2024

VIEWPOINT

I understand if Brandy Melville shoppers feel as if they just can’t live without their cotton baby tees but please seriously consider the information presented in the documentary, “Brandy Hellville & the Cult of Fast Fashion.”

I don’t tend to shop at the popular clothing store, but I do occasionally buy tops and other accessories. My friends and I often touch the fabric in disbelief because of how soft it feels.

“This is such good quality,” we agree. According to the documentary, the luxurious feel of the clothes is one of many illusions about the brand. Unfortunately, I can’t say I was too surprised to learn about yet another problematic company. Though what I wasn’t ready for were the comments made by young women on TikTok.

Content creators set up their phones to summarize the information laid out in the film and give their takes. I’d watch their videos and head to the comment section. I’d scroll and scroll, but there just seemed to be this overall attitude of apathy.

After repeating this process for multiple videos posted, I realized I felt a bit disturbed. It was disheartening to see so many people agree to not care about something important in one place. I can’t say that I don’t contribute to the issue of Fast Fashion, because I do. I shop at clothing stores like PacSun, Cotton On and H&M. These stores are constantly updating their items based on what’s in, contributing to the social norm of tossing out clothes to buy the new trendy item.

I don’t think enough people consider where their clothes go after they decide to get rid of them. Whether it be throwing them out or hulling them in a donation box. Because the documentary explained the harm of the Fast Fashion business model and the role Brandy Melville plays in it, the nonchalant attitude expressed online was disappointingly the argument those involved in the film were making.

The experts and sources interviewed to talk about Fast Fashion recognized the fact that people buying into the harmful system don’t know or understand how they make an impact, or they simply don’t care. For those who regularly shop at Brandy Melville, there’s a similar sentiment. The store only offers clothes that are one-size fits all. The documentary explained that complaints have been made over the years since it opened in the U.S. in 2009, but the store’s CEO, Stephan Marsan has refused to make changes.

I’m not interested in shaming anyone for continuing to purchase clothes from the store, and I understand if a number of people aren’t going to stop shopping at certain places because they’ve learned how the company contributes to Fast Fashion. I get it, and I honestly have no room to judge. I just hope people can remember to be empathetic and open to new ideas and ways of doing things.

You don’t have to decide to stop wearing your favorite tops from Brandy Melville, but I don’t think that means you can’t consider the points made in the documentary seriously. When a social issue is presented to you, I think the least you can do is listen and reflect on the points made.

There’s something gross and off-putting about dismissing something that negatively impacts other people and joking about the fact that you just don’t care.

We’ve got to do better.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinion
Leadership is not going to be perfect on first attempt
Leadership is not going to be perfect on first attempt
Your children will make lots of mistakes, make peace with it
Your children will make lots of mistakes, make peace with it
Older students need a support system in college
Older students need a support system in college
Financial literacy is pressing, important to all U.S. citizens
Financial literacy is pressing, important to all U.S. citizens
Introspection can limit how you interact with the world
Introspection can limit how you interact with the world
The mall gets old. Arlington needs more places for fun
The mall gets old. Arlington needs more places for fun

The Collegian

Serving the Tarrant County College District
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in