Recovery is possible

Latest Stories
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Illustrations by TJ FAVELA/ The Collegian
Women STEM with greatness at seminar
Author speaks to student about writing
Author speaks to student about writing
Federal and state agencies continue to monitor and test samples of sick animals, initial samples have not shown that H5N1 is more transmissible to humans.
Avian flu found in dairy herds in Texas, seven other states
How micro aggressions affects mental health
How micro aggressions affects mental health
The NE art department opened an exhibition of artist Ralph Tobin’s works. This makeshift gallery is made of a teaching space the department repurposed into a viewing area for the art. NE Campus is the only campus without an art gallery.
Six-color palette gallery explores shape
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Sunbaked sequels are hitting center stage
Photo courtesy of Universal
Dev Patel’s directorial debut is an intense must-watch
Freaknik began in 1983 and continued to grow every spring break. The documentary premiered Mar. 21 on Hulu.
Atlanta street party changed Black culture
Grande’s ‘eternal sunshine’ contained 13 tracks, including ‘imperfect for you.’ The album released Mar. 8.
‘eternal sunshine’ is missing Grande’s old musical quality
Photo courtesy of Investigation Discovery
Child acting: where innocence goes to die
You don’t have to toss your tees, just practice empathy
You don’t have to toss your tees, just practice empathy
Leadership is not going to be perfect on first attempt
Leadership is not going to be perfect on first attempt
Your children will make lots of mistakes, make peace with it
Your children will make lots of mistakes, make peace with it
Older students need a support system in college
Older students need a support system in college
Financial literacy is pressing, important to all U.S. citizens
Financial literacy is pressing, important to all U.S. citizens
Former NE student Erin Roth, left, enjoys a sight-seeing trip to Sedona, Arizona with her close friends: Kat and Richard.
A fight to find herself
HOPE SMITH, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Good morning, good evening good night!
Many tabletop rollplaying games make use of dice in their rules.
Dungeons, dragons, dabbling in danger
Justin Thyme has painted multiple rocks and hidden them. each rock has a unique design and QR code on the back linking to the @rockhound instagram.
Rock Solid Art
“June” by TR student Rama Amin. This piece is made with oil paint and depicts a woman in leisure.
Student’s creativity displayed
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Latest Stories
Columbine High School students swarm to embrace a classmate who ran from the school after being barricaded there for more than four hours Tuesday, April 20, 1999 after the shooting spree began.
25-year-anniversary of Columbine arrives
August 6, 2024
These signs at the Greenhouse Treatment Center tell the 12 steps to overcome addiction found `in “Alcoholic’s Anonymous.”
Recovery is possible
August 6, 2024
Illustrations by TJ FAVELA/ The Collegian
Women STEM with greatness at seminar
June 26, 2024
Former NE student Erin Roth, left, enjoys a sight-seeing trip to Sedona, Arizona with her close friends: Kat and Richard.
A fight to find herself
April 24, 2024
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Sunbaked sequels are hitting center stage
April 24, 2024
Photo courtesy of Universal
Dev Patel’s directorial debut is an intense must-watch
April 24, 2024

Recovery is possible

Students find their purpose through helping others
HUDA QURESHI, campus editor
August 6, 2024
These+signs+at+the+Greenhouse+Treatment+Center+tell+the+12+steps+to+overcome+addiction+found+%60in+%E2%80%9CAlcoholic%E2%80%99s+Anonymous.%E2%80%9D
Alex Hoben/The Collegian
These signs at the Greenhouse Treatment Center tell the 12 steps to overcome addiction found `in “Alcoholic’s Anonymous.”

Melinda Hinojosa spends her day at Greenhouse Treatment Center in Grand Prai- rie learning what it takes to guide clients to a successful recovery.

Each day differs but many begin with family calls that inform the client’s loved ones of their well-being. Then, Hinojosa spends time researching the topic she will be teaching a class on the following day. A licensed therapist accompanies her as she runs group therapy sessions and completes one-on- ones with clients for the rest of the day. Rinse and repeat.

Hinojosa is in recovery herself. She has been clean for almost four years. Her experience with recovery drew her into the field, telling her story to clients allowed her to connect to her work on a deeper level as she noticed the positive impact it had on them.

“That’s when it hit me,” Hinojosa said. “This is exactly where I’m supposed to be
and exactly what I’m supposed to be doing.”

Hinojosa is part of the Mental Health & Human Services practicum class on NE Campus, which she says can be both challenging and rewarding. As these students navigate applying their coursework to real-world situations, they begin to understand what they can offer to the world.

“I’ve been doing the practicum since January,” Hinojosa said. “I have seen a lot of people come and go. When people walk in they’re normally at their rock bottom. One of the most empowering moments is the day they’re leaving. You can see the color and the happiness in their face. They come in, they hug you and they’re like, ‘Thank you so much for everything.”

The last semester of the program is made up of two courses: Current Issues and the practicum. Each course is designed to prepare students for establishing a career in the field. The practicum course requires students to complete 300 hours at a rehabilitation site of choice. The Current Issues course allows students to debrief what happens at their practicum site.

Lauren Jerner, another practicum student, is also in recovery. She has struggled with substance abuse in the past and has been clean for six years.

“I just had a really hard life,” Jerner said. “My mom committed suicide when I was 9. She and my dad were both alcoholics. And then I grew up without a parental figure.”

When Jerner went to treatment she was inspired by the therapists there and chose to pursue a career in mental health. Today, she balances being a mother of two young children while getting her degree.

“I want to do this degree so I can give back and help people who are struggling like I was,” Jerner said.

Hinojosa said the program coursework guided her as she worked on-site. She was hesitant at first, but later gained confidence.

“I was extremely terrified to walk into a practicum because I just felt like I hadn’t learned anything,” Hinojosa said. “It’s nothing against teachers. That’s just how I felt. But once I got in there, and I started actually doing the work, I’d be like, ‘Oh my God, yes. Shindoll taught me this.’ ‘Oh, Professor Starr, I learned that from him.’ ‘Mr. Hunt, I got this from him too.”

Another practicum student, Christopher Mouton, said he grew up in a similar situation to the population he serves.

“I wish I’d had somebody who understood and was able to relate with me,” Mouton said. “I feel like that’s a call to help these people who don’t know where to get help or how to get help or how to ask.”

Nathan Starr, the faculty coordinator of the mental health program on NE Campus, said he is proud of his students.

“These are people who have dedicated their lives to this field,” Starr said. “Their major concern is not how much money they can make. Their major concern is how can I become the best clinician so that they can solve some of the problems that are so pervasive in our society. I think that’s the most honorable thing.”

He said that many students in the program have been affected by substance abuse issues themselves and use their experiences to help people.

“They have made a decision to turn their pain into their purpose,” Starr said. “That’s why I think the story is important because what they’re doing is remarkable. It’s purposeful and it’s life-changing.”

 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in April 24, 2024
Columbine High School students swarm to embrace a classmate who ran from the school after being barricaded there for more than four hours Tuesday, April 20, 1999 after the shooting spree began.
25-year-anniversary of Columbine arrives
Former NE student Erin Roth, left, enjoys a sight-seeing trip to Sedona, Arizona with her close friends: Kat and Richard.
A fight to find herself
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Sunbaked sequels are hitting center stage
Photo courtesy of Universal
Dev Patel’s directorial debut is an intense must-watch
Author speaks to student about writing
Author speaks to student about writing
Federal and state agencies continue to monitor and test samples of sick animals, initial samples have not shown that H5N1 is more transmissible to humans.
Avian flu found in dairy herds in Texas, seven other states
More in NORTHEAST
The NE art department opened an exhibition of artist Ralph Tobin’s works. This makeshift gallery is made of a teaching space the department repurposed into a viewing area for the art. NE Campus is the only campus without an art gallery.
Six-color palette gallery explores shape
Many tabletop rollplaying games make use of dice in their rules.
Dungeons, dragons, dabbling in danger
Justin Thyme has painted multiple rocks and hidden them. each rock has a unique design and QR code on the back linking to the @rockhound instagram.
Rock Solid Art
Bandan Koro member Edward Dogbe bangs out a rhythm on the djembe.
Colorful celebration of cultures, creativity
TCU history professor Kara Dixon Vuic talked about the role women played in both WWI and WWII. She highlighted the Donut Dollies from the American Red Cross.
NE talks WWII, star-spangled sweethearts
Author discusses how water inspires hope, change
Author discusses how water inspires hope, change

The Collegian

Serving the Tarrant County College District
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in