Access to LinkedIn Learning denied
Board of trustees approves multiple proposals at Aug 22 meeting.
Board gives employees 3% salary raise
NE Learning Commons Associate Mark Fischer helping a student find writing resources.
Writing lab helps improve skill sets
NE student development specialist Roger McGill helps student.
Career advisers aim to boost student success
Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE's Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Welcome week at NE Campus
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Sunbaked sequels are hitting center stage
Photo courtesy of Universal
Dev Patel’s directorial debut is an intense must-watch
Freaknik began in 1983 and continued to grow every spring break. The documentary premiered Mar. 21 on Hulu.
Atlanta street party changed Black culture
Grande’s ‘eternal sunshine’ contained 13 tracks, including ‘imperfect for you.’ The album released Mar. 8.
‘eternal sunshine’ is missing Grande’s old musical quality
Photo courtesy of Investigation Discovery
Child acting: where innocence goes to die
Americans need more than gouging ban
Element 5 Digital/ Unsplash
More young people should get out to vote
Firmbee.com/Unsplash
Tech addiction hampers student success
We’re risking life, liberty, pursuit of happiness
Kristina Flour/Unsplash.com
Quietness can be key to learning about our world
SE dean of lifestyle and community learning Carrie Tunson speaks about her love for the education of students from all backgrounds.
Campus dean empowers seniors
Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE's Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Welcome week at NE Campus
NE radio/TV/film Instructor Darryl Hoelting worked in the news industry before coming to TCC as an employee.
The complete package
Former NE student Erin Roth, left, enjoys a sight-seeing trip to Sedona, Arizona with her close friends: Kat and Richard.
A fight to find herself
HOPE SMITH, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Good morning, good evening good night!
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
In The Halls #2 by TJ Favela
In The Halls #2
In The Halls TJ Favela/The Collegian
In The Halls #1
Americans need more than gouging ban

August 28, 2024
TJ Favela/The Collegian

Vice President Kamala Harris is considering a ban on food price gouging. Some are calling this a step in the right direction in lowering the cost of food, which in-creased by 25% from 2019 to 2023, according to USDA economic re-search service.

Price gouging is when the price of a product, service or commodity is increased beyond what is considered normal for its value. As of 2023, 37 states along with Guam and Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the District of Columbia have price gouging regulations and statutes the books.

Some finance experts are skeptical about her plans and think more clarifications are needed to define price gouging and the legalities of the federal government setting the price of goods in a free marketplace.

As of 2023 Americans’ spending on food and drinks increased to $2.7 trillion.

Having more regulations about food nationally will help lower the cost of groceries, a set standard that is a baseline for states to work off for their individual markets. Obviously, the cost of something varies greatly from state to state, but there are some standards we stick to across the board.

Price control is needed, and Harris’ platform is an attempt at making things more affordable. We would also like to see more relief programs that go beyond WIC and SNAP, both of which need to be improved.

However, this is not what the campaign should be prioritizing now as there are more pressing is-sues to be addressed. By focusing on price gouging, Harris is neglecting the root of society’s problems.

Making sure every working American has a livable wage should be her first focus.

Housing insecurity is also on the minds of many Americans, as the price of rent and mortgages have also gone up since 2020. Set-ting caps on rent will have an immediate effect on people’s ability to put food on the table, more than a superficial ban on price gouging will.

If there was more funding for agriculture and increased government aid, the cost to consumers would stay low because farmers would not have to upsell their products.

We also need to have groceries n poverty-stricken communities. Some communities are in food deserts, which means that they have no access to a grocery store within a one-mile radius of their home. The government should incentivize grocery stores to create programs for low-income areas. If Harris’ platform gave priority to these areas, the impact would be greater than her ban on price-gouging.

