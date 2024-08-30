Serving the Tarrant County College District

Element 5 Digital/ Unsplash
More young people should get out to vote
Firmbee.com/Unsplash
Tech addiction hampers student success
Kristina Flour/Unsplash.com
Quietness can be key to learning about our world
Categories:

More young people should get out to vote

REBECCA CHAMPLIN, staff reporter
August 28, 2024

VIEWPOINT

It is hard not to despair over the state of our country. But dear millennials, as a woman on the very tail end of Generation X, I beg you to go out to the polls this November.

There is a scary trend of millennials and Gen Z feeling hopeless this election season. Heavy topics such as gun violence, women’s reproductive rights, climate control and the ability to find work after college face young voters. It’s enough to make people throw their hands up and walk away from it all.

The generations before them have left the country a mess. The political climate has boiled over. Shootings every day across the nation. Old, rich men on Capitol Hill control the decisions of the young, and normal rights have been stripped away.

Reports of police officers shooting African Americans have become a normal thing to see on television. Children now know what an active shooter drill is. Gun violence is a hot- button topic this election year, and we all agree that something needs to be done.

If you are sick of the normalcy of these actions, you must vote.

Women have had to face many obstacles regarding reproductive rights. Many feel that their rights have been yanked away from them under their noses and must seek alternative health care means if they become pregnant. On the other hand, many women are pro-life for numerous reasons.

This is the beauty of democracy. Whatever your beliefs, all that matters is that you make your way to the ballot box.

Cannabis has been decriminalized and available for recreational use in 24 states and for medical use in 38 states. Large percentages of people want to see a change. Many people are in Texas jails due to the possession of marijuana. Decriminalization of marijuana laws is at the top of many voters’ concerns.

If you want to see reform on cannabis laws, remember to vote Nov. 5.

Texas has had its fair share of earthquakes in recent years due to fracking. This, along with many challenges due to climate change, have faced Texans for a while. You once could look at downtown Fort Worth and see it clear as day before pollution took over. Ozone alerts are the norm during summer months. Texans are additionally concerned that ERCOT will fail them like it did during the winter storm of 2021. With the rising concerns of global warming plus the insecurity of Texas’ power grid, you have an overflowing pot of worried Texans.

If you are worried about the planet, hit those polls. My advice is to find the things you want to change the most, then search for a party or politician that stands for your beliefs. If you think that you want to lead change, look into running for office. Our country is in dire need of fresh, young faces who have faced many tougher challenges than Baby Boomers.

Your voices need to be heard, and that happens first by registering to vote. It is a very easy process, and the government will send you a cool card to take with you to your voting center.

Check out the address of your voting center before you head to the polls. It will save you time and energy knowing where to directly go on Election Day.

Start taking control away from the people who do not understand you and instead support the candidates you feel will have your back. Our country has been stuck in a rut, and you are the key to our country’s future.

That’s a pretty cool spot to be in.

