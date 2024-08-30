Career advisers aim to boost student success

For many TCC students, the path to success can be confusing, scary, and anxiety-inducing. Seeking guidance from advising and counseling services can help remedy the situation. Every student is assigned an advisor at the start of the school year. According to Harold Macias, a Career Adviser at TR campus, each adviser is assigned to approximately 350 students.

The primary way advisors help is by using the guided pathways program, which is a nationwide program designed to help all students explore, choose, plan, and complete programs aligned with their career and education goals efficiently and affordably. TCC started using this program around four years ago.

“Knowing where you’re going is beneficial…now you know why you’re taking the classes you’re taking. Once you have that goal in mind, school becomes a lot easier.” said Macias.

What if you don’t know what you want to do, but you know college is important? Macias was in the exact same boat with his parents, his mother encouraged college but he had no guidance or idea as to what he was there for. Tiniya Bonner, a student at TR campus struggled in finding what she wanted for herself in the future, she already knew what her parents wanted of her.

“My mom heavily encouraged me to go to college to make money…I wanted to be a social worker, but the pay just kind of strayed me away from it. ” said Bonner.

Upon telling Macias about similar stories, he pulled up the Occupational Outlook Handbook from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This handbook gives in depth details on any job you might be interested in, regarding how to get the job, what the job entails and pay, as well as any information regarding the job you are interested in.

“Please don’t focus on the pay.. Think about it this way, if I paid you a million dollars to scrape gum and trash off the bottom of chairs, would you be happy? No, right?” Macias said. “Money does not equate to happiness. Finding something that you enjoy doing is like never working in your life. It’s fulfilling.”

Wade Richards, a student at TCC, had no idea about the Occupational Outlook Handbook, but admits he doesn’t communicate with his advisor as much as he feels he should.

“This handbook is insane to me. I had no idea something as useful as this was as easy to get to…Damn, I need to visit my adviser more,” Richards said. “With so much going on in my college life, I kinda forget about them.”

Macias would like more students to reach out and schedule appointments, but recognizes their busy schedule, in and outside of school. He encourages students to try and come on their own accord, especially with fall registration going on right now.

“It’s important to sign up for classes early, it gives students the most options for their classes. Some students tend to wait until the last moment to register,” said Macias. “they are typically discouraged by the low amount of options they have available. That’s why we send out emails and reminders. Being proactive will help you thrive.”