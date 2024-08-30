Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Access to LinkedIn Learning denied
Access to LinkedIn Learning denied
Board of trustees approves multiple proposals at Aug 22 meeting.
Board gives employees 3% salary raise
NE Learning Commons Associate Mark Fischer helping a student find writing resources.
Writing lab helps improve skill sets
NE student development specialist Roger McGill helps student.
Career advisers aim to boost student success
Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE's Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Welcome week at NE Campus
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Sunbaked sequels are hitting center stage
Photo courtesy of Universal
Dev Patel’s directorial debut is an intense must-watch
Freaknik began in 1983 and continued to grow every spring break. The documentary premiered Mar. 21 on Hulu.
Atlanta street party changed Black culture
Grande’s ‘eternal sunshine’ contained 13 tracks, including ‘imperfect for you.’ The album released Mar. 8.
‘eternal sunshine’ is missing Grande’s old musical quality
Photo courtesy of Investigation Discovery
Child acting: where innocence goes to die
Americans need more than gouging ban
Americans need more than gouging ban
Element 5 Digital/ Unsplash
More young people should get out to vote
Firmbee.com/Unsplash
Tech addiction hampers student success
We’re risking life, liberty, pursuit of happiness
We’re risking life, liberty, pursuit of happiness
Kristina Flour/Unsplash.com
Quietness can be key to learning about our world
SE dean of lifestyle and community learning Carrie Tunson speaks about her love for the education of students from all backgrounds.
Campus dean empowers seniors
Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE's Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Welcome week at NE Campus
NE radio/TV/film Instructor Darryl Hoelting worked in the news industry before coming to TCC as an employee.
The complete package
Former NE student Erin Roth, left, enjoys a sight-seeing trip to Sedona, Arizona with her close friends: Kat and Richard.
A fight to find herself
HOPE SMITH, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Good morning, good evening good night!
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
In The Halls #2 by TJ Favela
In The Halls #2
In The Halls TJ Favela/The Collegian
In The Halls #1
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Career advisers aim to boost student success

Adrian Scott, Staff reporter
August 28, 2024
NE student development specialist Roger McGill helps student.
Fousia Abdullahi
NE student development specialist Roger McGill helps student.

For many TCC students, the path to success can be confusing, scary, and anxiety-inducing. Seeking guidance from advising and counseling services can help remedy the situation. Every student is assigned an advisor at the start of the school year. According to Harold Macias, a Career Adviser at TR campus, each adviser is assigned to approximately 350 students.

The primary way advisors help is by using the guided pathways program, which is a nationwide program designed to help all students explore, choose, plan, and complete programs aligned with their career and education goals efficiently and affordably. TCC started using this program around four years ago.

“Knowing where you’re going is beneficial…now you know why you’re taking the classes you’re taking. Once you have that goal in mind, school becomes a lot easier.” said Macias.

What if you don’t know what you want to do, but you know college is important? Macias was in the exact same boat with his parents, his mother encouraged college but he had no guidance or idea as to what he was there for. Tiniya Bonner, a student at TR campus struggled in finding what she wanted for herself in the future, she already knew what her parents wanted of her.

“My mom heavily encouraged me to go to college to make money…I wanted to be a social worker, but the pay just kind of strayed me away from it. ” said Bonner.

Upon telling Macias about similar stories, he pulled up the Occupational Outlook Handbook from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This handbook gives in depth details on any job you might be interested in, regarding how to get the job, what the job entails and pay, as well as any information regarding the job you are interested in.

“Please don’t focus on the pay.. Think about it this way, if I paid you a million dollars to scrape gum and trash off the bottom of chairs, would you be happy? No, right?” Macias said. “Money does not equate to happiness. Finding something that you enjoy doing is like never working in your life. It’s fulfilling.”

Wade Richards, a student at TCC, had no idea about the Occupational Outlook Handbook, but admits he doesn’t communicate with his advisor as much as he feels he should.

“This handbook is insane to me. I had no idea something as useful as this was as easy to get to…Damn, I need to visit my adviser more,” Richards said. “With so much going on in my college life, I kinda forget about them.”

Macias would like more students to reach out and schedule appointments, but recognizes their busy schedule, in and outside of school. He encourages students to try and come on their own accord, especially with fall registration going on right now.

“It’s important to sign up for classes early, it gives students the most options for their classes. Some students tend to wait until the last moment to register,” said Macias. “they are typically discouraged by the low amount of options they have available. That’s why we send out emails and reminders. Being proactive will help you thrive.”

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in August 28, 2024
Board of trustees approves multiple proposals at Aug 22 meeting.
Board gives employees 3% salary raise
NE Learning Commons Associate Mark Fischer helping a student find writing resources.
Writing lab helps improve skill sets
Americans need more than gouging ban
Americans need more than gouging ban
Element 5 Digital/ Unsplash
More young people should get out to vote
Firmbee.com/Unsplash
Tech addiction hampers student success
SE dean of lifestyle and community learning Carrie Tunson speaks about her love for the education of students from all backgrounds.
Campus dean empowers seniors
More in News
Access to LinkedIn Learning denied
Access to LinkedIn Learning denied
Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE's Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Welcome week at NE Campus
Colin Lloyd/Unsplash
TCC updates free speech policy
Panel highlights need for workforce readiness
Panel highlights need for workforce readiness
New dining options on menu soon
New dining options on menu soon
Chief financial officer Pamela Anglin, addresses the board about tuition hike,
Tuition increases in spring
More in TRINITY RIVER
How micro aggressions affects mental health
How micro aggressions affects mental health
“June” by TR student Rama Amin. This piece is made with oil paint and depicts a woman in leisure.
Student's creativity displayed
Alex Hoben/The Collegian TR Veterans Counselor Carla Couley at the event, "Discover the Voices: A Celebration of African American Authors" on Feb. 21.
TR Campus celebrates Black History Month with the National African American Read-In event
Olla Mokhtar/The Collegian FROM LEFT Paige Opal, Jay Reeves and Danielle Mares
TR spreads the love with pop-up photo booth
Alex Hoben/The Collegian Visiting artist Michael Darough held an artist's talk for the opening of his exhibition "The Talk." The exhibition is open to students and staff and will be in the East Fork Gallery on TR Campus until March 8.
Photography exhibit inspired by 'The Talk'
Alex Hoben/The Collegian The Health Services office on TR Campus. Health Services offers different methods of wellness referrals including STI testing.
Search for healthcare insurance proves to be anything but simple