Access to LinkedIn Learning denied
Access to LinkedIn Learning denied
Board of trustees approves multiple proposals at Aug 22 meeting.
Board gives employees 3% salary raise
NE Learning Commons Associate Mark Fischer helping a student find writing resources.
Writing lab helps improve skill sets
NE student development specialist Roger McGill helps student.
Career advisers aim to boost student success
Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE's Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Welcome week at NE Campus
Sunbaked sequels are hitting center stage
Dev Patel’s directorial debut is an intense must-watch
Freaknik began in 1983 and continued to grow every spring break. The documentary premiered Mar. 21 on Hulu.
Atlanta street party changed Black culture
Grande’s ‘eternal sunshine’ contained 13 tracks, including ‘imperfect for you.’ The album released Mar. 8.
‘eternal sunshine’ is missing Grande’s old musical quality
Child acting: where innocence goes to die
Americans need more than gouging ban
Americans need more than gouging ban
More young people should get out to vote
Tech addiction hampers student success
We’re risking life, liberty, pursuit of happiness
We’re risking life, liberty, pursuit of happiness
Quietness can be key to learning about our world
SE dean of lifestyle and community learning Carrie Tunson speaks about her love for the education of students from all backgrounds.
Campus dean empowers seniors
Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE's Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Welcome week at NE Campus
NE radio/TV/film Instructor Darryl Hoelting worked in the news industry before coming to TCC as an employee.
The complete package
Former NE student Erin Roth, left, enjoys a sight-seeing trip to Sedona, Arizona with her close friends: Kat and Richard.
A fight to find herself
HOPE SMITH, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Good morning, good evening good night!
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
In The Halls #2 by TJ Favela
In The Halls #2
In The Halls TJ Favela/The Collegian
In The Halls #1
Board gives employees 3% salary raise

Trustees approve other measures including lab kits for Connect students
Fousia Abdullahi, Staff reporter
August 28, 2024
Fousia Abdullahi
Board of trustees approves multiple proposals at Aug 22 meeting.

The TCC board of trustees, in its Aug. 22 meeting, approved a salary increase for all employees.

Chief financial officer Pamela Anglin said some critical investments are being implemented, one of which is the 3% salary increase.

“Our key priorities this year as we’ve worked on the budget — recruitment, retention and completion support,” Anglin said.

This increase, estimated at $7 million, applies to everyone working as of May 31.

This 3% increase aligns with the compensation plans of some other Texas colleges and the consumer price index, which reports how prices have changed in food, housing, energy, transportation, and other factors that impact employees, Anglin said.

Employees have been waiting for another salary increase as the cost of living increases.

“Anything helps, but even with a 3% increase, that averages to like 50 cents,” NE administrative assistant Krista Carson said. “It’s kind of chump change across the whole district when we know there’s a lot of money floating around, but that would only bring us up to the 25th percentile of administrative assistants.”

The concern for staff is that while this is welcome, they feel there is room for improvement, especially when employees like Car-son have to pick up extra jobs to fill the gap occasionally.

“I think the 3% increase as a baseline is a good starting place. However, last year’s raises were not the same as what faculty received,”

Carson said. “Entry-level administrative assistants start at $16.90, below the statewide average of $17.65 and the national average of $19 an hour.”

Casey Mitchell, NE instructor/counselor for college readiness, welcomes the pay increase.

“A 3% increase is what I think we were all kind of hoping for,”

Mitchell said. “Of course, I could always wish for more. Three per-cent is what we have been getting, I think, for the last few years on average, and hearing that it’s still a steady thing is good enough for me.”

The board meeting also approved many other proposals, such as increasing fees of $160,000 for outside legal counsel due to a legal case regarding terminating a vendor, which has also been approved.

The board also approved continuing memorandums of understanding between schools, both within and outside of the State, such as Texas Woman’s University and the University of Oklahoma.

The board also approved purchasing lab kits for the Connect campus and weekend online class-es for biology and chemistry from Barnes and Noble for 2024-25 for $500,000.

