Access to LinkedIn Learning denied
Board of trustees approves multiple proposals at Aug 22 meeting.
Board gives employees 3% salary raise
NE Learning Commons Associate Mark Fischer helping a student find writing resources.
Writing lab helps improve skill sets
NE student development specialist Roger McGill helps student.
Career advisers aim to boost student success
Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE's Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Welcome week at NE Campus
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Sunbaked sequels are hitting center stage
Photo courtesy of Universal
Dev Patel’s directorial debut is an intense must-watch
Freaknik began in 1983 and continued to grow every spring break. The documentary premiered Mar. 21 on Hulu.
Atlanta street party changed Black culture
Grande’s ‘eternal sunshine’ contained 13 tracks, including ‘imperfect for you.’ The album released Mar. 8.
‘eternal sunshine’ is missing Grande’s old musical quality
Photo courtesy of Investigation Discovery
Child acting: where innocence goes to die
Americans need more than gouging ban
Element 5 Digital/ Unsplash
More young people should get out to vote
Firmbee.com/Unsplash
Tech addiction hampers student success
We’re risking life, liberty, pursuit of happiness
Kristina Flour/Unsplash.com
Quietness can be key to learning about our world
SE dean of lifestyle and community learning Carrie Tunson speaks about her love for the education of students from all backgrounds.
Campus dean empowers seniors
NE radio/TV/film Instructor Darryl Hoelting worked in the news industry before coming to TCC as an employee.
The complete package
Former NE student Erin Roth, left, enjoys a sight-seeing trip to Sedona, Arizona with her close friends: Kat and Richard.
A fight to find herself
HOPE SMITH, EDITOR-IN-CHIEF
Good morning, good evening good night!
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
In The Halls #2
In The Halls TJ Favela/The Collegian
In The Halls #1
August 28, 2024
