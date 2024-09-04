Serving the Tarrant County College District

Board of trustees approves multiple proposals at Aug 22 meeting.
Board gives employees 3% salary raise
NE Learning Commons Associate Mark Fischer helping a student find writing resources.
Writing lab helps improve skill sets
NE student development specialist Roger McGill helps student.
Career advisers aim to boost student success
Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE's Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Welcome week at NE Campus
In The Halls #3 by TJ Favela
In The Halls #3
In The Halls #2 by TJ Favela
In The Halls #2
In The Halls TJ Favela/The Collegian
In The Halls #1
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Sunbaked sequels are hitting center stage
Photo courtesy of Universal
Dev Patel's directorial debut is an intense must-watch
Education should be accessible to us all
Education should be accessible to us all
Algorithms are biased, but you don't have to be
Algorithms are biased, but you don’t have to be
Texas highway driving causes stress, anxiety
Texas highway driving causes stress, anxiety
Americans need more than gouging ban
Americans need more than gouging ban
Element 5 Digital/ Unsplash
More young people should get out to vote
Professor Mary Williams, who is now retiring, has taught students the French language on NE Campus since 1978.
Au Revoir
SE dean of lifestyle and community learning Carrie Tunson speaks about her love for the education of students from all backgrounds.
Campus dean empowers seniors
Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE's Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Welcome week at NE Campus
NE radio/TV/film Instructor Darryl Hoelting worked in the news industry before coming to TCC as an employee.
The complete package
Former NE student Erin Roth, left, enjoys a sight-seeing trip to Sedona, Arizona with her close friends: Kat and Richard.
A fight to find herself
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Crime log 3
POLICE LOG WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus voices 3
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus events 3
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus Events #2
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF AUG. 28
Campus Voices #2
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF AUG. 28
Algorithms are biased, but you don’t have to be

Ash Petrie, campus editor
September 4, 2024
Markus Spiske/Unsplash

Apps track what we click, watch, like and follow.

The data gathered from past behaviors is utilized to filter content and generate a feed geared to our preferences.

What do you like? Cat or dog videos? True crime or history podcasts? Fútbol or football highlights?

The algorithm knows how to capture our attention and keep us occupied. So, how is this bad? If I don’t care about car videos, I am glad my app removes them. Apps programming for algorithms is ideal for entertainment but regrettably also functions as a tool to refine educational media too.

f a feed is created to display content one prefers, then any source of information gathered should be viewed as confirmation
bias.

In a way, our timelines keep us trapped in single-minded thinking and eliminate our freedom of thought. Each topic, ranging from political ideologies to celebrity scandals, is served to us on a golden platter.

Social media has provided a platform to share knowledge that prior to its existence was unknown. But when we are forced to consume only one opinion it becomes impossible to reason with others who have different beliefs.

Undeniably, we can recognize society is reluctant to listen to opposing arguments. Apps allow one to swipe past, dislike and even inform the algorithm to stop publicizing similar media.

So, what do we do? Succumb to doom scrolling or change our way of thinking?

Reframing an algorithm developed from years of past data takes time and surrendering to the echo chamber seems easier. Instead of perceiving the algorithm as the problem, turn it upon yourself.

Habitually we discern content as truth. Modify this practice by researching the information presented to you. Documents, research papers and articles are available for you to read and form ideas.

Challenging our own beliefs is the avenue to discover potential compromise with others. When talking to real people and having healthy debates, you begin to realize everyone has a common ground.

And that is a hope for the world to get better.

New SE President Andrew Bowne said he’s spent these past two months familiarizing himself with the communities around SE Campus.
President oversees new era for campus
Chancellor Elva LeBlanc talks about the different resource available for students to help pay for school.
Frustrated students, employees struggle with FAFSA headache
Professor Mary Williams, who is now retiring, has taught students the French language on NE Campus since 1978.
Au Revoir