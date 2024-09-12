Serving the Tarrant County College District

Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
Sexual misconduct reports double
Sexual misconduct reports double
TCC's sustainability efforts take root
SE student stops by one of the many tables at SE campus Org Expo.
Student clubs offer support, connection
Cast members, from left,Archie Renaux Cailee Spaeny, and Spike Fearn arrive at the premiere of "Alien: Romulus" in London.
Newest 'Alien' installment misses mark
Matthew Lewin, left, and Mica Tenenbaum of Magdalena Bay perform on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Aug. 6, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago.
Magdalena Bay releases another dreamy pop-hit
A large abstract painting made by Finn Berg and Josh Niccolai-Belfi. The Paint + Paper Fall Exhibition features art by both students and faculty.
Pa i n t+ Paper
In The Halls #3 by TJ Favela
In The Halls #3
DEI ban restricts staff, student success
DEI ban restricts staff, student success
Through sports, we can find human connection
Through sports, we can find human connection
Readers gravitate toward lackluster romances
Readers gravitate toward lackluster romances
Education should be accessible to us all
Education should be accessible to us all
Algorithms are biased, but you don't have to be
Algorithms are biased, but you don’t have to be
Professor Mary Williams, who is now retiring, has taught students the French language on NE Campus since 1978.
Au Revoir
SE dean of lifestyle and community learning Carrie Tunson speaks about her love for the education of students from all backgrounds.
Campus dean empowers seniors
Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE's Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Welcome week at NE Campus
NE radio/TV/film Instructor Darryl Hoelting worked in the news industry before coming to TCC as an employee.
The complete package
Former NE student Erin Roth, left, enjoys a sight-seeing trip to Sedona, Arizona with her close friends: Kat and Richard.
A fight to find herself
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
TCC’s sustainability efforts take root

Fousia Abdullahi, editor-in-chief
September 11, 2024
Alex Hoben/The Collegian
TCC is working on a phased implementation for district wide sustainability.

The sustainability master plan 22 Phase 1 focuses on accountability and reporting, consolidates the various aspects of the district, identifies what is working and needs improvement and monitors progress to determine the next steps.

The college aims to reduce water usage through irrigation controls and rainwater harvesting.

Lori Lewis, district Manager of sustainability, said that each campus has worked on some aspect of sustainability.

“For instance, at South Campus, they have three preservation areas that they’ve denoted or outlined on their campus,” Lewis said. “And they also have a rain garden.”

This rain garden helps clean stormwater before it enters the storm drains and flows into Lake Arlington.

The plan seeks data-driven solutions to streamline campus garbage and recycling programs. It would also include the type of vendors the school used and their sustainability impacts, business practices, and community engagement, ensuring that future partnerships align with the sustainability goals.

Clubs on campus are also collaborating on sustainability. NE Phi Theta Kappa, the International Honor Society of two-year
colleges, and NE Garden Club are working together.

“It’s just started with the semester, collaboration with the gardening club revolving around sustainability,” said PTK Public Relations Officer Brianna Polchies. “And our goal will be to do an educational pamphlet.”

Austin McCabe, a student development associate who is also an adviser to the gardening club, said that the educational aspect is the best place to start compared to some of the larger undertakings.

“We’re going to go forth with more of an educational approach to really educate ourselves around these topics,” McCabe said.

And what it would take to implement them and make them successful on campus.”

The NE garden club already encourages members and the community in food production and is looking at spaces that can be used as pollinator gardens but can also help with the composting projects around campus.

The district is available to help with sustainability projects regarding best practices, but students must start at the campus level first. SE Campus also has an active sustainability committee that hold sustainability related events.

“I can provide advice, I can provide knowledge, Lewis said. “But they really need to start with their campus advisors and the
presidents, and they need to get that support on the campuses.”

