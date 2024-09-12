Free professional attire offered to job seekers

Serving the Tarrant County College District

Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
Sexual misconduct reports double
Sexual misconduct reports double
The district informs stakeholders through its website, highlighting the ten areas they are working on.
TCC's sustainability efforts take root
SE student stops by one of the many tables at SE campus Org Expo.
Student clubs offer support, connection
Cast members, from left,Archie Renaux Cailee Spaeny, and Spike Fearn arrive at the premiere of “Alien: Romulus” in London.
Newest 'Alien' installment misses mark
Matthew Lewin, left, and Mica Tenenbaum of Magdalena Bay perform on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Aug. 6, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago.
Magdalena Bay releases another dreamy pop-hit
Comic Strip
Comic Strip
A large abstract painting made by Finn Berg and Josh Niccolai-Belfi. The Paint + Paper Fall Exhibition features art by both students and faculty.
Pa i n t+ Paper
In The Halls #3 by TJ Favela
In The Halls #3
DEI ban restricts staff, student success
DEI ban restricts staff, student success
Through sports, we can find human connection
Through sports, we can find human connection
Readers gravitate toward lackluster romances
Readers gravitate toward lackluster romances
Education should be accessible to us all
Education should be accessible to us all
Algorithms are biased, but you don't have to be
Algorithms are biased, but you don’t have to be
Professor Mary Williams, who is now retiring, has taught students the French language on NE Campus since 1978.
Au Revoir
SE dean of lifestyle and community learning Carrie Tunson speaks about her love for the education of students from all backgrounds.
Campus dean empowers seniors
Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE's Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Welcome week at NE Campus
NE radio/TV/film Instructor Darryl Hoelting worked in the news industry before coming to TCC as an employee.
The complete package
Former NE student Erin Roth, left, enjoys a sight-seeing trip to Sedona, Arizona with her close friends: Kat and Richard.
A fight to find herself
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Crime log 3
POLICE LOG WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus voices 3
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus events 3
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus Events #2
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF AUG. 28
Campus Voices #2
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF AUG. 28
Free professional attire offered to job seekers

Fred Nguyen, campus editor
September 11, 2024
Fred Nguyen/The Collegian
TR student Cynthia DeLaCruz browses professional clothing selection back-to-school career shop near the Riverfront Cafe.

When Cynthia DeLaCruz passed by the Riverfront Cafe on TR last week, she was surprised to find Career Services was hosting an event offering free clothes.

The Back-To-School Career Shop on Sept. 5 was an opportunity for students, staff and community members to check out a
selection of donated professional clothes and take as many as they needed.

“We always have the Career Closet,” Emily Reske, student development specialist at TR, said. “But not a lot of students know
about it.”

DeLaCruz was one of those students. She has not worked since she had a major back surgery years ago. She and her son want to get jobs to support themselves and their family.

However, they struggle to find clothes to wear to their interview and DeLaCruz believes this is a disadvantage.

“Employers shouldn’t just judge you off of what you’re wearing, but I understand why they do,” DeLaCruz said.

A survey of 1,000 hiring managers and bosses in the United Kingdom showed that: “90% of employers said having a professional appearance is an important aspect of successfully navigating the hiring process at their company.”

Ashley Love, an adjunct instructor in fashion at NE and the guest speaker at the event, agreed that presentation is important when it comes to interviews.

“It’s one of the ways you can market yourself,” Love said. “I’ve always been told, whatever it is that you want to do, you should look the part.

DeLaCruz recounts a story of her son having to go to an interview in a T-shirt and sweatpants.

“It’s not that he doesn’t care because he’s really trying hard to find a job,” she said. “He just doesn’t have money to buy
clothes.”

When asked why some people might not be able to dress professionally for job interviews, DeLa- Cruz thought the answer is obvious: money.

Due in part to inflation, the cost of quality professional clothes is high. Even in thrift stores, it costs money to look presentable and some people can’t spare that money.

So how do job applicants get professional clothes without a source of income Career Services at TR created the Career
Closet to address the problem. They provide free professional clothes to help applicants look more appealing to potential employers. Students can always drop by the TR Campus to browse their selection of professional clothes for their next interview.

There are events at multiple other campuses where students can acquire clothing like Clothes Pop-Up Shops at NE. The TR
Career Closet is different in that it is available throughout the semester.

When asked if this resource should be expanded to other campuses, DeLaCruz supported the idea.

“I think [it should],” she said. “Because I didn’t even know it was happening today.”

Career Services can offer students a variety of resources such as professional headshots, resume building and future planning.

Their next event will be on NW Campus on Sept. 18 and will involve creating vision boards for success.

