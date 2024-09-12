Free professional attire offered to job seekers

Fred Nguyen/The Collegian TR student Cynthia DeLaCruz browses professional clothing selection back-to-school career shop near the Riverfront Cafe.

When Cynthia DeLaCruz passed by the Riverfront Cafe on TR last week, she was surprised to find Career Services was hosting an event offering free clothes.

The Back-To-School Career Shop on Sept. 5 was an opportunity for students, staff and community members to check out a

selection of donated professional clothes and take as many as they needed.

“We always have the Career Closet,” Emily Reske, student development specialist at TR, said. “But not a lot of students know

about it.”

DeLaCruz was one of those students. She has not worked since she had a major back surgery years ago. She and her son want to get jobs to support themselves and their family.

However, they struggle to find clothes to wear to their interview and DeLaCruz believes this is a disadvantage.

“Employers shouldn’t just judge you off of what you’re wearing, but I understand why they do,” DeLaCruz said.

A survey of 1,000 hiring managers and bosses in the United Kingdom showed that: “90% of employers said having a professional appearance is an important aspect of successfully navigating the hiring process at their company.”

Ashley Love, an adjunct instructor in fashion at NE and the guest speaker at the event, agreed that presentation is important when it comes to interviews.

“It’s one of the ways you can market yourself,” Love said. “I’ve always been told, whatever it is that you want to do, you should look the part.

DeLaCruz recounts a story of her son having to go to an interview in a T-shirt and sweatpants.

“It’s not that he doesn’t care because he’s really trying hard to find a job,” she said. “He just doesn’t have money to buy

clothes.”

When asked why some people might not be able to dress professionally for job interviews, DeLa- Cruz thought the answer is obvious: money.

Due in part to inflation, the cost of quality professional clothes is high. Even in thrift stores, it costs money to look presentable and some people can’t spare that money.

So how do job applicants get professional clothes without a source of income Career Services at TR created the Career

Closet to address the problem. They provide free professional clothes to help applicants look more appealing to potential employers. Students can always drop by the TR Campus to browse their selection of professional clothes for their next interview.

There are events at multiple other campuses where students can acquire clothing like Clothes Pop-Up Shops at NE. The TR

Career Closet is different in that it is available throughout the semester.

When asked if this resource should be expanded to other campuses, DeLaCruz supported the idea.

“I think [it should],” she said. “Because I didn’t even know it was happening today.”

Career Services can offer students a variety of resources such as professional headshots, resume building and future planning.

Their next event will be on NW Campus on Sept. 18 and will involve creating vision boards for success.