Through sports, we can find human connection

Sports has a way of bringing people together. Fantasy Leagues, attending games, playing sports or socializing with other fans is part of how sports build connections.

Following your favorite teams could be your escape from everyday life. It’s something you can look forward to. For us fans, nothing is more exciting than knowing the season is about to start. It’s about seeing how your team will do.

Research has shown how sports have a unique power in bridging divides and uniting people, both teams and spectators. This is something I was able to see while I was in the military. The military varies with different people from different backgrounds, but one thing most have in common is being a sports fan. I remember seeing sailors crowded in the ships hangar bay on deployment watching the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons face each for the Super Bowl championship. Some either stayed up or woke up early to watch the game. We were in the middle of the ocean in a different

time zone than the United States.

Sports are a foundation in American life. You’re reminded by it when you hear “Football is America’s favorite pastime”. It’s a well known that Texans are all about football.

What is it about sports that draw people in? For me, I found a love for hockey. I was in awe watching how much athleticism it takes for hockey players.

You see how speed, precision and physicality hockey require. The games are fast paced. The sport itself is what caught my attention but what really did it for me was the fan base. I love being at the Dallas Stars games sitting on the edge of my seat waiting for one of the players to score a goal. When it happens fans go crazy. We’re standing up on our feet, punching the air screaming “DALLAS. STARS” while hearing the goal song.

I enjoy being part of a community with the same interest. I love being able to talk about teams and players with other hockey fans. For others, it could have been a way they bonded with their families.

Sports can help breakdown stereotypes or misconceptions about different communities. It doesn’t matter what age, race, religion or social status you are. When people come together to play or support a team, they have the chance to see

firsthand the skill, dedication and hard work each player brings. Teamwork and collaboration are skill that you learn from playing that are transferable to the real world. It’s evident that sports are much more than mere games. Sports aren’t just about showing up for a team, it’s a lifestyle.