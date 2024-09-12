Serving the Tarrant County College District

Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
Sexual misconduct reports double
The district informs stakeholders through its website, highlighting the ten areas they are working on.
TCC’s sustainability efforts take root
SE student stops by one of the many tables at SE campus Org Expo.
Student clubs offer support, connection
Cast members, from left,Archie Renaux Cailee Spaeny, and Spike Fearn arrive at the premiere of “Alien: Romulus” in London.
Newest ‘Alien’ installment misses mark
Matthew Lewin, left, and Mica Tenenbaum of Magdalena Bay perform on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Aug. 6, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago.
Magdalena Bay releases another dreamy pop-hit
A large abstract painting made by Finn Berg and Josh Niccolai-Belfi. The Paint + Paper Fall Exhibition features art by both students and faculty.
Pa i n t+ Paper
DEI ban restricts staff, student success
Through sports, we can find human connection
Readers gravitate toward lackluster romances
Education should be accessible to us all
Algorithms are biased, but you don’t have to be
Professor Mary Williams, who is now retiring, has taught students the French language on NE Campus since 1978.
Au Revoir
SE dean of lifestyle and community learning Carrie Tunson speaks about her love for the education of students from all backgrounds.
Campus dean empowers seniors
Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE's Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Welcome week at NE Campus
NE radio/TV/film Instructor Darryl Hoelting worked in the news industry before coming to TCC as an employee.
The complete package
Former NE student Erin Roth, left, enjoys a sight-seeing trip to Sedona, Arizona with her close friends: Kat and Richard.
A fight to find herself
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Crime log 3
POLICE LOG WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus voices 3
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus events 3
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus Events #2
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF AUG. 28
Campus Voices #2
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF AUG. 28
Through sports, we can find human connection

Cheyenne Shawn, campus editor
September 11, 2024
Alex Korolkoff/Unsplash

Sports has a way of bringing people together. Fantasy Leagues, attending games, playing sports or socializing with other fans is part of how sports build connections.

Following your favorite teams could be your escape from everyday life. It’s something you can look forward to. For us fans, nothing is more exciting than knowing the season is about to start. It’s about seeing how your team will do.

Research has shown how sports have a unique power in bridging divides and uniting people, both teams and spectators. This is something I was able to see while I was in the military. The military varies with different people from different backgrounds, but one thing most have in common is being a sports fan. I remember seeing sailors crowded in the ships hangar bay on deployment watching the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons face each for the Super Bowl championship. Some either stayed up or woke up early to watch the game. We were in the middle of the ocean in a different
time zone than the United States.

Sports are a foundation in American life. You’re reminded by it when you hear “Football is America’s favorite pastime”. It’s a well known that Texans are all about football.

What is it about sports that draw people in? For me, I found a love for hockey. I was in awe watching how much athleticism it takes for hockey players.

You see how speed, precision and physicality hockey require. The games are fast paced. The sport itself is what caught my attention but what really did it for me was the fan base. I love being at the Dallas Stars games sitting on the edge of my seat waiting for one of the players to score a goal. When it happens fans go crazy. We’re standing up on our feet, punching the air screaming “DALLAS. STARS” while hearing the goal song.

I enjoy being part of a community with the same interest. I love being able to talk about teams and players with other hockey fans. For others, it could have been a way they bonded with their families.

Sports can help breakdown stereotypes or misconceptions about different communities. It doesn’t matter what age, race, religion or social status you are. When people come together to play or support a team, they have the chance to see
firsthand the skill, dedication and hard work each player brings. Teamwork and collaboration are skill that you learn from playing that are transferable to the real world. It’s evident that sports are much more than mere games. Sports aren’t just about showing up for a team, it’s a lifestyle.

