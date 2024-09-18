Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
TCC NE student Emeri Callaway speaks at a press conference held on the UT Arlington’s campus about the Tarrant County Commissioner’s Court special meeting regarding the polling places.
College campuses keep polling sites
TCC New Heights faculty discuss student progress in the New Heights at a faculty meeting.
Adults given second chance at education
Mental health experts share tools to prevent suicide
Mental health experts share tools to prevent suicide
TR student Samantha Goldblatt is featured in TR Campus’ literary magazine “Roots and Reflections.”
Literary magazine showcases student work
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Bee...”
“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Bee…”
﻿﻿New ‘Emily In Paris’ season predictable but fun
﻿﻿New ‘Emily In Paris’ season predictable but fun
Cast members, from left,Archie Renaux Cailee Spaeny, and Spike Fearn arrive at the premiere of “Alien: Romulus” in London.
Newest ‘Alien’ installment misses mark
Matthew Lewin, left, and Mica Tenenbaum of Magdalena Bay perform on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Aug. 6, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago.
Magdalena Bay releases another dreamy pop-hit
Comic Strip
Comic Strip
Crime log 3
POLICE LOG WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus voices 3
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus events 3
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus Events #2
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF AUG. 28
Campus Voices #2
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF AUG. 28
Stop avoiding common-sense gun laws
Stop avoiding common-sense gun laws
Involuntary psych holds do more harm than good
Involuntary psych holds do more harm than good
Valuing vulnerability while prioritizing privacy
Valuing vulnerability while prioritizing privacy
DEI ban restricts staff, student success
DEI ban restricts staff, student success
Through sports, we can find human connection
Through sports, we can find human connection
Associate professor of GIS Katsuhiko Oda shows the program ArcGIS, a software that gathers geographical data and presents it graphically.
Mapping the future of college innovation
Professor Mary Williams, who is now retiring, has taught students the French language on NE Campus since 1978.
Au Revoir
SE dean of lifestyle and community learning Carrie Tunson speaks about her love for the education of students from all backgrounds.
Campus dean empowers seniors
Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE's Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Welcome week at NE Campus
NE radio/TV/film Instructor Darryl Hoelting worked in the news industry before coming to TCC as an employee.
The complete package
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Valuing vulnerability while prioritizing privacy

Lauren Harper, campus editor
September 18, 2024
Dayne Topkin/Unsplash

Vulnerability functions as a healthy coping mechanism and a harmful oversharing method.

Transparency allows someone to acknowledge and process their traumas before finding a solution. Sharing struggles with a trusted confidant reminds us that one’s obstacles are not theirs to bear alone.

For many, online communities have filled that role, providing a safe space to share problems, a space unavailable in other areas of their life. There’s comfort in discovering those with similar battles and the potential for bringing awareness and understanding to the outside.

With the positives of worldwide connectivity comes the repercussions of losing control of where our information lands. When we share intimate details with the public, we can no longer dictate how and where those stories are used.

Social media’s connection to wealth and fame brought an influx of theatrical, personal posts. Creators recounted medical concerns, romantic endeavors and family turmoil in exchange for views.

But unlike those looking for a community to confide in, these users found hostile responses and direct violations of their and their loved one’s privacy.

Posts detailing marital problems brought merciless comments shaming the creator and their “irreparable” partnership.

Discussions of gruesome medical concerns prompted ridicule from strangers.

Secondary individuals mentioned in the posts were verbally persecuted, threatened and doxed. Their safety was compromised at the expense of attracting clicks and internet fame.

As humans inundated with data leaks and identity highjacking, we’re responsible for protecting our privacy and the privacy of others within our control. We inherit the power to safeguard or share our thoughts, opinions and internal conflicts.

However, one’s decision to publicize their struggles doesn’t excuse malicious responses. Expressing our truths to overcome our trials should not be avoided for fear of harassment or loss of confidentiality.

While cynical, not everyone considers our best interests. Who we confide in plays as much of a role in our healing as whether we confide at all.

When searching for solace, we instinctually turn to what’s familiar, often sacrificing our well-being for comfort. This pattern is reflected in other coping strategies, such as nutrition, exercise and sleep.

When we recognize the weight we bear needs another shoulder, we reach for those closest to us, not for what will fulfill us.
Determining who will serve as an outlet for one’s stresses may not be a question of intention but of the confidant’s mental health stability and whether they can accept the mental and emotional hardships of another.

Commonly referred to as trauma dumping, when we aimlessly unload our worries on those ill-equipped to handle it, we leave them feeling drained and ourselves feeling unaccomplished and burdensome.

Here, the importance of therapy and counseling is introduced, regardless of a formal diagnosis. As a resource prepared with techniques and personnel trained to help others process difficult emotions, therapy embodies the safe environment many look for digitally.

Quality over quantity encompasses how one should navigate vulnerability. As a necessary fork in the road to restoration, it should be traveled cautiously and strategically

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinion
Stop avoiding common-sense gun laws
Stop avoiding common-sense gun laws
Involuntary psych holds do more harm than good
Involuntary psych holds do more harm than good
DEI ban restricts staff, student success
DEI ban restricts staff, student success
Through sports, we can find human connection
Through sports, we can find human connection
Readers gravitate toward lackluster romances
Readers gravitate toward lackluster romances
Education should be accessible to us all
Education should be accessible to us all