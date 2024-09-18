Campus Life

Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
TCC NE student Emeri Callaway speaks at a press conference held on the UT Arlington’s campus about the Tarrant County Commissioner’s Court special meeting regarding the polling places.
College campuses keep polling sites
TCC New Heights faculty discuss student progress in the New Heights at a faculty meeting.
Adults given second chance at education
Mental health experts share tools to prevent suicide
TR student Samantha Goldblatt is featured in TR Campus’ literary magazine “Roots and Reflections.”
Literary magazine showcases student work
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Bee...”
﻿﻿New ‘Emily In Paris’ season predictable but fun
Cast members, from left,Archie Renaux Cailee Spaeny, and Spike Fearn arrive at the premiere of “Alien: Romulus” in London.
Newest ‘Alien’ installment misses mark
Matthew Lewin, left, and Mica Tenenbaum of Magdalena Bay perform on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Aug. 6, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago.
Magdalena Bay releases another dreamy pop-hit
Comic Strip
Crime log 3
POLICE LOG WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus voices 3
Campus events 3
Campus Events #2
Campus Voices #2
Stop avoiding common-sense gun laws
Involuntary psych holds do more harm than good
Valuing vulnerability while prioritizing privacy
DEI ban restricts staff, student success
Through sports, we can find human connection
Associate professor of GIS Katsuhiko Oda shows the program ArcGIS, a software that gathers geographical data and presents it graphically.
Mapping the future of college innovation
Professor Mary Williams, who is now retiring, has taught students the French language on NE Campus since 1978.
Au Revoir
SE dean of lifestyle and community learning Carrie Tunson speaks about her love for the education of students from all backgrounds.
Campus dean empowers seniors
Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE's Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Welcome week at NE Campus
NE radio/TV/film Instructor Darryl Hoelting worked in the news industry before coming to TCC as an employee.
The complete package
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
September 18, 2024
North Texas families come out to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden to celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with singing and dancing.
Hispanic Heritage Month events kick off
Comic
A large abstract painting made by Finn Berg and Josh Niccolai-Belfi. The Paint + Paper Fall Exhibition features art by both students and faculty.
Pa i n t+ Paper
Campus Events #2
Colin Lloyd/Unsplash
TCC updates free speech policy