Hispanic Heritage Month events kick off

TCC NE student Emeri Callaway speaks at a press conference held on the UT Arlington’s campus about the Tarrant County Commissioner’s Court special meeting regarding the polling places.
College campuses keep polling sites
TCC New Heights faculty discuss student progress in the New Heights at a faculty meeting.
Adults given second chance at education
Mental health experts share tools to prevent suicide
TR student Samantha Goldblatt is featured in TR Campus’ literary magazine “Roots and Reflections.”
Literary magazine showcases student work
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Bee...”
﻿﻿New ‘Emily In Paris’ season predictable but fun
Cast members, from left,Archie Renaux Cailee Spaeny, and Spike Fearn arrive at the premiere of “Alien: Romulus” in London.
Newest ‘Alien’ installment misses mark
Matthew Lewin, left, and Mica Tenenbaum of Magdalena Bay perform on Day 4 of the Lollapalooza Music Festival on Aug. 6, 2023, at Grant Park in Chicago.
Magdalena Bay releases another dreamy pop-hit
Stop avoiding common-sense gun laws
Involuntary psych holds do more harm than good
Valuing vulnerability while prioritizing privacy
DEI ban restricts staff, student success
Through sports, we can find human connection
Associate professor of GIS Katsuhiko Oda shows the program ArcGIS, a software that gathers geographical data and presents it graphically.
Mapping the future of college innovation
Professor Mary Williams, who is now retiring, has taught students the French language on NE Campus since 1978.
Au Revoir
SE dean of lifestyle and community learning Carrie Tunson speaks about her love for the education of students from all backgrounds.
Campus dean empowers seniors
Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE's Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Welcome week at NE Campus
NE radio/TV/film Instructor Darryl Hoelting worked in the news industry before coming to TCC as an employee.
The complete package
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Hispanic Heritage Month events kick off

Rebecca Champlin, campus editor
September 18, 2024
Rebecca Champlin/The Collegian
North Texas families come out to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden to celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with singing and dancing.

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said this event was sponsored by Connect Campus.

¡Celebramos! A Celebration of Latin American Culture and Heritage at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on Sept. 14 honored the start of Hispanic Heritage Month

Leo Longoria, Connect Campus Spanish instructor, said that he came out to represent the Hispanic culture and all the different types of cultures at TCC. He also said that the Hispanic culture is celebrating Mexican Independence Day which takes place on Sept. 16.

Mexican Independence Day honors Mexico’s independence from Spain and is not to be confused with Cinco de Mayo, which is when Mexico won a battle against the French Army and was popularized by the Hispanic and Chicano communities of the 1960s and 1970s in the United States said Longoria.

Susan Martinez, Connect Campus psychology instructor, said that she came to support the diversity of the community with her husband who is of Mexican descent, along with her children.

Connect Campus government instructor, Olivia Agudelo, said that she came out to celebrate her culture with her daughter who is half Mexican and half Colombian, along with her husband.

Both Longoria and Agudelo were born in Mexico and came to the United States when they were young. They both said how important their families are, and how that helped to shape them into the people that they are today.

TR and Connect Campus student Shelsy Arevalo said that family is the first thing that she thinks of when talking about Hispanic Heritage. She enjoys spending time with family and attending the events that happen during Hispanic Heritage Month.

“You should be proud of where you come from, no matter where that is and everyone should be celebrated,” Arevalo said. “Don’t be afraid to show your pride and culture,”

she said. Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.

