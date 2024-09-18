Hispanic Heritage Month events kick off

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly said this event was sponsored by Connect Campus.

¡Celebramos! A Celebration of Latin American Culture and Heritage at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on Sept. 14 honored the start of Hispanic Heritage Month

Leo Longoria, Connect Campus Spanish instructor, said that he came out to represent the Hispanic culture and all the different types of cultures at TCC. He also said that the Hispanic culture is celebrating Mexican Independence Day which takes place on Sept. 16.

Mexican Independence Day honors Mexico’s independence from Spain and is not to be confused with Cinco de Mayo, which is when Mexico won a battle against the French Army and was popularized by the Hispanic and Chicano communities of the 1960s and 1970s in the United States said Longoria.

Susan Martinez, Connect Campus psychology instructor, said that she came to support the diversity of the community with her husband who is of Mexican descent, along with her children.

Connect Campus government instructor, Olivia Agudelo, said that she came out to celebrate her culture with her daughter who is half Mexican and half Colombian, along with her husband.

Both Longoria and Agudelo were born in Mexico and came to the United States when they were young. They both said how important their families are, and how that helped to shape them into the people that they are today.

TR and Connect Campus student Shelsy Arevalo said that family is the first thing that she thinks of when talking about Hispanic Heritage. She enjoys spending time with family and attending the events that happen during Hispanic Heritage Month.

“You should be proud of where you come from, no matter where that is and everyone should be celebrated,” Arevalo said. “Don’t be afraid to show your pride and culture,”

she said. Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15.