Pets positively impact owners’ mental health

Pets can have an overwhelmingly positive impact on mental health. Dogs and cats as pets provide amazing health benefits. We are starting to see how animals are helping those who have health conditions.

As someone who has pets, I can say, my two dogs have had a huge impact on my mental health. I like having little friends around. They’re always excited to see me when I come home. Cuddling or petting them helps ease any anxiety I’m having at that moment.

This became more noticeable for me during the pandemic. I was getting daily exercise and daylight because I had to walk my dog at least three times a day. Having my dog beside me all day helped ease the anxiety I was having about the world around me.

If you’re someone battling with stress or anxiety, spending time with a pet could lead to improvement in mood. Your body releases oxytocin which is crucial for bonding and stress reduction.

Various studies have supported how animals offer mental health benefits. Pets can fulfill the basic human need for touch.

“Petting a dog releases serotonin and dopamine, and staring into the eyes of a dog you know can release oxytocin,” said veterinarian Dr. Marta Vieira in an article from Signature Health.

We are starting to see how much of an impact service dogs can have. They can help people with disabilities improve their quality of life. Service dogs can open doors, retrieve medication, prevent anxiety attacks and aid visually impaired people.

The companionship of pets can help ease loneliness, and most are great for healthy exercise. Walking your dog is a healthy activity that benefits you. According to National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), exercise increases endorphins which can fight depression.

Pets can add structure and routine to your day. Many pets require a regular feeding and exercise schedule. Maintaining a consistent routine keeps the animal balanced and calm.

I’m all for having dogs as pets in my life. I’ve seen the positive effects they have on humans. I’ve personally experienced it with the dogs I had during childhood and the two I have now.

Bring a furry companion into your life and experience the many health benefits they have on humans.