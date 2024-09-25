Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Photos courtesy of Dan Eikenberry Block diagram of plans from Perkins&Will show the location of proposed new science building on NE Campus.
Science building raises concerns
Interim NE Campus President Jan Clayton hosts presentation about the various plans for campus improvement.
Interim president listens to student suggestions, ideas
Students pick up junk under a bridge behind TR Campus during the Trash Bash event hosted Sept. 21 by the Tarrant Regional Water District.
Students, staff help clean up Trinity River
TR student Ellasia Boke visiting the The League of Women Voters table on campus/
Nonpartisan group aims to register voters
TCC NE student Emeri Callaway speaks at a press conference held on the UT Arlington’s campus about the Tarrant County Commissioner’s Court special meeting regarding the polling places.
College campuses keep polling sites
Released by Universal pictures, An image of James McEvoy in a scene from “Speak No Evil.”
‘Speak No Evil’ remake similar to original
NE students Alexis Harrison, playing Grace and Kaiya Matthews, playing Sherry practice an upcoming scene in their play Tigers Be Still.
Students use humor to cope with trauma in play
Comic
Comic
“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Bee...”
“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Bee…”
﻿﻿New ‘Emily In Paris’ season predictable but fun
﻿﻿New ‘Emily In Paris’ season predictable but fun
Crime log 3
POLICE LOG WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus voices 3
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus events 3
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus Events #2
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF AUG. 28
Campus Voices #2
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF AUG. 28
GOP tries to suppress student voters
GOP tries to suppress student voters
Photo by Eric Ward/Unsplash
Pets positively impact owners’ mental health
photo by Abdullah Sani/unsplash
Candidates should prioritize abortion rights
Stop avoiding common-sense gun laws
Stop avoiding common-sense gun laws
Involuntary psych holds do more harm than good
Involuntary psych holds do more harm than good
Chief information officer Todd Kreuger self-published a collection of poems called “People Are Truly Amazing.” He has been working on the poems in the book for many years.
Technology Meets Creativity
Associate professor of GIS Katsuhiko Oda shows the program ArcGIS, a software that gathers geographical data and presents it graphically.
Mapping the future of college innovation
Professor Mary Williams, who is now retiring, has taught students the French language on NE Campus since 1978.
Au Revoir
SE dean of lifestyle and community learning Carrie Tunson speaks about her love for the education of students from all backgrounds.
Campus dean empowers seniors
Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE's Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Welcome week at NE Campus
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Pets positively impact owners’ mental health

CHEYENNE SHAWN, campus editor
September 25, 2024
Photo by Eric Ward/Unsplash
Photo by Eric Ward/Unsplash

Pets can have an overwhelmingly positive impact on mental health. Dogs and cats as pets provide amazing health benefits. We are starting to see how animals are helping those who have health conditions.

As someone who has pets, I can say, my two dogs have had a huge impact on my mental health. I like having little friends around. They’re always excited to see me when I come home. Cuddling or petting them helps ease any anxiety I’m having at that moment.

This became more noticeable for me during the pandemic. I was getting daily exercise and daylight because I had to walk my dog at least three times a day. Having my dog beside me all day helped ease the anxiety I was having about the world around me.

If you’re someone battling with stress or anxiety, spending time with a pet could lead to improvement in mood. Your body releases oxytocin which is crucial for bonding and stress reduction.

Various studies have supported how animals offer mental health benefits. Pets can fulfill the basic human need for touch.

“Petting a dog releases serotonin and dopamine, and staring into the eyes of a dog you know can release oxytocin,” said veterinarian Dr. Marta Vieira in an article from Signature Health.

We are starting to see how much of an impact service dogs can have. They can help people with disabilities improve their quality of life. Service dogs can open doors, retrieve medication, prevent anxiety attacks and aid visually impaired people.

The companionship of pets can help ease loneliness, and most are great for healthy exercise. Walking your dog is a healthy activity that benefits you. According to National Alliance on Mental Health (NAMI), exercise increases endorphins which can fight depression.

Pets can add structure and routine to your day. Many pets require a regular feeding and exercise schedule. Maintaining a consistent routine keeps the animal balanced and calm.

I’m all for having dogs as pets in my life. I’ve seen the positive effects they have on humans. I’ve personally experienced it with the dogs I had during childhood and the two I have now.

Bring a furry companion into your life and experience the many health benefits they have on humans.

 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Opinion
GOP tries to suppress student voters
GOP tries to suppress student voters
photo by Abdullah Sani/unsplash
Candidates should prioritize abortion rights
Stop avoiding common-sense gun laws
Stop avoiding common-sense gun laws
Involuntary psych holds do more harm than good
Involuntary psych holds do more harm than good
Valuing vulnerability while prioritizing privacy
Valuing vulnerability while prioritizing privacy
DEI ban restricts staff, student success
DEI ban restricts staff, student success