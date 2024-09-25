Interim president listens to student suggestions, ideas

Huda Qureshi/The Collegian Interim NE Campus President Jan Clayton hosts presentation about the various plans for campus improvement.

NE students joined Interim President Jan Clayton for a listening session designed to give students information and receive feedback on what’s important to them.

The listening session had several attendance options this semester. Student were able to choose between a day or evening session as well as a virtual option.

The focus of the meeting was on optimizing campus operations and addressing student needs, include establishing a serenity room and a well-being center, actions driven by student feedback.

The president also mentioned new initiatives and the building of a new science building, the café getting new equipment, so students have more hot meal options.

“Our goal is to really listen and hear your concerns, your issues,” Clayton said. “What you see as opportunities, what you see as needs for the campus.”

After a student spoke about the campus lack of color and the drab feeling on campus, Clayton spoke about a new effort called a beautification committee, that will be led by assistant to the president Terri Ford and facilities manager Ryan Jordan.

She said, “Part of what they’re going to be working on for this coming year are those things, the esthetics, how we look on the inside and the outside, how we communicate information to students.”

The serenity room is located in the NCAB 1136, students shared there need for a quiet space, to mediate, relax or pray.

Clayton also explained to students what all would be needed to grade the café.

“One of the limitations that we have right now is that we don’t have the right type of equipment in the food services area,” Clayton said. “So, it limits the kind of food that can be prepared for example, things that can be grilled require actual grill equipment to be in the facility.”

Students were given a chance to give their feedback during a Q&A session after the president spoke.

NE student government president Imam Ssentongo said, “One thing that I would love to see that would be exciting on the campus is a sense of like sportsmanship, so like competition.”

SSentongo spoke about being an engineering student. Having taken part in competitions he thinks that TCC would benefit from having more scholastic competitions.

Emily Mushohwe, vice president of scholarships for PTK, brought up how international students need more timely support from the district international student office, especially during the off hours.

“I lost my dad, and it was during the weekend,” said Mushohwe. “And one of the problems that I had was I had no access to communicate to international office. I understand that it is on Trinity [River] campus, but I had no way to communicate or to get that permission slip to travel. It had it took me about three days to get that permission.”

Mushohwe also mentioned that there are often multiple barriers that international students have to overcome to even register for classes, because advisers and international students’ office have different criteria that need to be met.

Clayton made sure to first give her condolences and give a reminder that we have counseling services on campus for students.

The international students office is located at TR campus and has a limited staff.

“I want to make sure we follow up with the vice president for student affairs,”Clayton said. “Follow up with the director of student success and advising, because maybe there’s some stopgap things we can do in the short term.”

Ssentongo asked Clayton if there where plans to create more space or look at other areas of campus to use for a serenity room due to the small size of the room and especially for students who pray together.

Clayton said that there are planned new building that will have more space that includes a new library, a new student union, and administrative buildings.