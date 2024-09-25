Veterans learn about educational resources

Serving the Tarrant County College District

Photos courtesy of Dan Eikenberry Block diagram of plans from Perkins&Will show the location of proposed new science building on NE Campus.
Science building raises concerns
Interim NE Campus President Jan Clayton hosts presentation about the various plans for campus improvement.
Interim president listens to student suggestions, ideas
Students pick up junk under a bridge behind TR Campus during the Trash Bash event hosted Sept. 21 by the Tarrant Regional Water District.
Students, staff help clean up Trinity River
TR student Ellasia Boke visiting the The League of Women Voters table on campus/
Nonpartisan group aims to register voters
TCC NE student Emeri Callaway speaks at a press conference held on the UT Arlington’s campus about the Tarrant County Commissioner’s Court special meeting regarding the polling places.
College campuses keep polling sites
Released by Universal pictures, An image of James McEvoy in a scene from “Speak No Evil.”
‘Speak No Evil’ remake similar to original
NE students Alexis Harrison, playing Grace and Kaiya Matthews, playing Sherry practice an upcoming scene in their play Tigers Be Still.
Students use humor to cope with trauma in play
“Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Bee...”
﻿﻿New ‘Emily In Paris’ season predictable but fun
Crime log 3
POLICE LOG WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus voices 3
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus events 3
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF SEPT. 4
Campus Events #2
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF AUG. 28
Campus Voices #2
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF AUG. 28
GOP tries to suppress student voters
Photo by Eric Ward/Unsplash
Pets positively impact owners’ mental health
photo by Abdullah Sani/unsplash
Candidates should prioritize abortion rights
Stop avoiding common-sense gun laws
Involuntary psych holds do more harm than good
Chief information officer Todd Kreuger self-published a collection of poems called “People Are Truly Amazing.” He has been working on the poems in the book for many years.
Technology Meets Creativity
Associate professor of GIS Katsuhiko Oda shows the program ArcGIS, a software that gathers geographical data and presents it graphically.
Mapping the future of college innovation
Professor Mary Williams, who is now retiring, has taught students the French language on NE Campus since 1978.
Au Revoir
SE dean of lifestyle and community learning Carrie Tunson speaks about her love for the education of students from all backgrounds.
Campus dean empowers seniors
Student development associate Austin McCabe talks to students about NE's Garden Club which is starting back up again after not being active for a couple of years.
Welcome week at NE Campus
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Veterans learn about educational resources

Cheyenne Shawn, campus editor
September 25, 2024
Kailey Railey/The Collegian
Tyler Murph, an architect from Perkins&Will, far left, along with TCC committee members plan out NE’s new science building. Veterans Affairs social worker Deborah Cheatham informs TR veterans on resources available on campus.

TR Veteran Resource Center provided a lunch of burgers for veterans and military-connected students to maximize their knowledge of the available resources at the Burgers and Benefits event.
Two Veterans Affairs employees spoke about educational and medical benefits student veterans can use.

Ronald Christy is a VetSuccess on Campus (VSOC) representative who helps veterans with their educational benefits. He spoke to TR veterans about Chapter 31, the Veteran Readiness and Employment program (VR&E) formerly known as Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment.

“The VR&E program assists qualified veterans service members with service-connected disabilities,” Christy said. “Prepare, obtain and maintain suitable employment and live as an independently as possible.”

He explained the application process, eligibility criteria and the five tracks available: reemployment, self-employment, long term services and independent living.

“Chapter 31 is going to be available as long as you have that service-connected connection,” Christy said.

TCC student veteran Dominique Walker was an attendee at the event and talked about his experiences with educational and medical benefits. He explained he has access to educational and employment resources to relieve some of his anxiety, such as using the Hazlewood Act, a benefit that provides veterans with free educational credit hours from enlisting in Texas. However, this process hasn’t always been easy for him.

“The VA can be very slow on processing your G.I. benefits even when you turn in paperwork on time,” Walker said. “It feels like they get to it when they feel like getting to it.”

Debra Cheatham is a program manager for the Dallas VA hospital. She went over the post 9/11 program at North Texas VA which focuses on case management for veterans. She highlighted the need for veterans to be proactive in seeking healthcare and the importance of follow-ups and communication.

“Fight and advocate for your care,” Cheatham said. Anali Cervantes started at TCC this fall as a student veteran.

She has recently transitioned out of the military. She explained how being a veteran equipped her with skills that made education an important part of her life.

“Now being in school, the SVA and VRC has shown me that there’s programs here at TCC that truly care about their students,” so many helpful information sessions and it’s only been a month.”

One of the programs the VRC holds every Wednesday is Steady Warrior Yoga.

A program that teaches you how to develop resiliency in response to life experiences through trauma-informed yoga. It’s geared towards veterans, military connected students, staff and community members.

Coffee and Conversation is another event that happens every Wednesday. This event explores various topics relevant to TCC students, such as academic success, career development, mental health and community resources.

TR VRC continues to aid veterans and military-connected students in having a place where they can ask for help. Not only is it a place veterans can get more information, it’s also a place where veterans are intended to be comfortable.

TR student Samantha Goldblatt is featured in TR Campus’ literary magazine “Roots and Reflections.”
Literary magazine showcases student work
North Texas families come out to the Fort Worth Botanic Garden to celebrate the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with singing and dancing.
Hispanic Heritage Month events kick off
A large abstract painting made by Finn Berg and Josh Niccolai-Belfi. The Paint + Paper Fall Exhibition features art by both students and faculty.
Pa i n t+ Paper
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF AUG. 28