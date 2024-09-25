Veterans learn about educational resources

Kailey Railey/The Collegian Tyler Murph, an architect from Perkins&Will, far left, along with TCC committee members plan out NE’s new science building. Veterans Affairs social worker Deborah Cheatham informs TR veterans on resources available on campus.

TR Veteran Resource Center provided a lunch of burgers for veterans and military-connected students to maximize their knowledge of the available resources at the Burgers and Benefits event.

Two Veterans Affairs employees spoke about educational and medical benefits student veterans can use.

Ronald Christy is a VetSuccess on Campus (VSOC) representative who helps veterans with their educational benefits. He spoke to TR veterans about Chapter 31, the Veteran Readiness and Employment program (VR&E) formerly known as Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment.

“The VR&E program assists qualified veterans service members with service-connected disabilities,” Christy said. “Prepare, obtain and maintain suitable employment and live as an independently as possible.”

He explained the application process, eligibility criteria and the five tracks available: reemployment, self-employment, long term services and independent living.

“Chapter 31 is going to be available as long as you have that service-connected connection,” Christy said.

TCC student veteran Dominique Walker was an attendee at the event and talked about his experiences with educational and medical benefits. He explained he has access to educational and employment resources to relieve some of his anxiety, such as using the Hazlewood Act, a benefit that provides veterans with free educational credit hours from enlisting in Texas. However, this process hasn’t always been easy for him.

“The VA can be very slow on processing your G.I. benefits even when you turn in paperwork on time,” Walker said. “It feels like they get to it when they feel like getting to it.”

Debra Cheatham is a program manager for the Dallas VA hospital. She went over the post 9/11 program at North Texas VA which focuses on case management for veterans. She highlighted the need for veterans to be proactive in seeking healthcare and the importance of follow-ups and communication.

“Fight and advocate for your care,” Cheatham said. Anali Cervantes started at TCC this fall as a student veteran.

She has recently transitioned out of the military. She explained how being a veteran equipped her with skills that made education an important part of her life.

“Now being in school, the SVA and VRC has shown me that there’s programs here at TCC that truly care about their students,” so many helpful information sessions and it’s only been a month.”

One of the programs the VRC holds every Wednesday is Steady Warrior Yoga.

A program that teaches you how to develop resiliency in response to life experiences through trauma-informed yoga. It’s geared towards veterans, military connected students, staff and community members.

Coffee and Conversation is another event that happens every Wednesday. This event explores various topics relevant to TCC students, such as academic success, career development, mental health and community resources.

TR VRC continues to aid veterans and military-connected students in having a place where they can ask for help. Not only is it a place veterans can get more information, it’s also a place where veterans are intended to be comfortable.