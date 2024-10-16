Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Access to classes restored on Canvas
Access to classes restored on Canvas
Parent Jade Goodwin and her family exit the NE Children’s Center for the last time on Friday Oct. 11.
Children’s Center shut down after 50 years
Voter Guide
Voter Guide
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Poll: More TCC students support Harris
Faith-based views are factors when voting
Faith-based views are factors when voting
South student Esperanza Alvarez plays herself in “Ghostlight Gallery.” A ‘ghost light’ is a light left on in a theater when it is unoccupied. It is left on because of both practicality and superstition.
‘Ghostlight Gallery’ offers spooky fun time
Comic
Comic
Comic
Comic
Demi Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle in The Substance.
‘The Substance’ is gory, thrilling, tragic
Halle Berry as Momma in Never Let Go.
‘Never Let Go’ falls short of its interesting premise
Voters are being silenced, student’s voices count
Voters are being silenced, student’s voices count
Chappell Roan’s fans are lacking political literacy
Chappell Roan’s fans are lacking political literacy
Scapegoating immigrants won’t unite the nation
Scapegoating immigrants won’t unite the nation
Vaccine hesitancy has repercussions
Vaccine hesitancy has repercussions
Women with chronic illnesses face hurdles
Women with chronic illnesses face hurdles
Carlos Morales started at TCC 11 years ago and has dedicated himself to Connect Campus.
Plugged In: Connecting with the Connect Campus president
South Campus student Isaac Senisch and dual-credit student Persephone Battle practice a bout, a single fencing match.
En Garde! if you please
Chief information officer Todd Kreuger self-published a collection of poems called “People Are Truly Amazing.” He has been working on the poems in the book for many years.
Technology Meets Creativity
Associate professor of GIS Katsuhiko Oda shows the program ArcGIS, a software that gathers geographical data and presents it graphically.
Mapping the future of college innovation
Professor Mary Williams, who is now retiring, has taught students the French language on NE Campus since 1978.
Au Revoir
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Voter Guide

October 16, 2024
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Access to classes restored on Canvas
Access to classes restored on Canvas
Parent Jade Goodwin and her family exit the NE Children’s Center for the last time on Friday Oct. 11.
Children’s Center shut down after 50 years
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Poll: More TCC students support Harris
Faith-based views are factors when voting
Faith-based views are factors when voting
Harvard professor of government and the press Thomas Patterson responds to students questions following his presentation at NE campus.
Harvard professor talks politics
SE student Vanessa Cruz votes on her favorite superheroes at a mock voting event. The event was held to prepare new voters for the voting process.
Early voting on campuses starts Oct. 21