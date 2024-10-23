EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF OCT. 23

Serving the Tarrant County College District

Tarrant County parent Jeanette Favela addresses the board with her sons Rafael and Roman, asking them to reconsider closing the Children’s Center.
Board upholds Children’s Center closure
NW Campus Vice President of Student Affair James Edwards presents a naturalization certificate to Shaline Williams who started her citizenship process in 2018.
New citizens celebrate at naturalization event
Canvas access restored
DEA special agent Eduardo Chavez shows NE student Natalia Rich and SE student Alexa Gonzalez how small a dosage of fentanyl can kill someone.
DEA agent discusses rising fentanyl crisis
Presenter Chelsea Davis explains the examples of physical violence seen in unhealthy relationships, which all relate to an abuser’s need for power and control.
Students learn domestic abuse signs, solutions
SE student Kristen Wirkler, who plays Hilda, tells the story of her mothers mysterious disappearance during a party
‘The Thin Place’ offers thrilling drama
‘The Wild Robot’ tugs at heart strings of all ages
South student Esperanza Alvarez plays herself in “Ghostlight Gallery.” A ‘ghost light’ is a light left on in a theater when it is unoccupied. It is left on because of both practicality and superstition.
‘Ghostlight Gallery’ offers spooky fun time
Texas abortion ban threatens reproductive health
Transphobic ads act as malicious voter-grab
Separating morals from music that defines us
Voters are being silenced, student’s voices count
Chappell Roan’s fans are lacking political literacy
Artist Aubree Dale stands in front of her piece “Where We Always Meet” that was inspired by a place in Austin.
RESETTING THE PACE
Carlos Morales started at TCC 11 years ago and has dedicated himself to Connect Campus.
Plugged In: Connecting with the Connect Campus president
South Campus student Isaac Senisch and dual-credit student Persephone Battle practice a bout, a single fencing match.
En Garde! if you please
Chief information officer Todd Kreuger self-published a collection of poems called “People Are Truly Amazing.” He has been working on the poems in the book for many years.
Technology Meets Creativity
Associate professor of GIS Katsuhiko Oda shows the program ArcGIS, a software that gathers geographical data and presents it graphically.
Mapping the future of college innovation
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF OCT. 23

October 23, 2024
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF OCT. 23
POLICE LOG WEEK OF OCT. 23
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF OCT. 16
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF OCT. 16
EVENT CALENDAR WEEK OF OCT. 2
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF OCT. 2
Tarrant County parent Jeanette Favela addresses the board with her sons Rafael and Roman, asking them to reconsider closing the Children’s Center.
Canvas access restored
Tarrant County Precinct 2 Commissioner Alisa Simmons inquires about the need and safety of unique identifiers on voting ballots.
Town Hall meeting talks election security
Texas abortion ban threatens reproductive health
TCC Chancellor Elva LeBlanc and Dallas College Chancellor Justin Lonon shake hands after signing the agreement.
College districts sign partnership
NW Campus Vice President of Student Affair James Edwards presents a naturalization certificate to Shaline Williams who started her citizenship process in 2018.
New citizens celebrate at naturalization event
DEA special agent Eduardo Chavez shows NE student Natalia Rich and SE student Alexa Gonzalez how small a dosage of fentanyl can kill someone.
DEA agent discusses rising fentanyl crisis
Presenter Chelsea Davis explains the examples of physical violence seen in unhealthy relationships, which all relate to an abuser’s need for power and control.
Students learn domestic abuse signs, solutions