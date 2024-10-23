New citizens celebrate at naturalization event

With wide smiles and shared high fives, 51 people from 22 countries recited their oaths and became U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony at NW Campus on Oct. 11.

The ceremony marked the culmination of months of preparation and excitement for participants as they fulfilled their dreams.

Javier Fong, who is originally from Lima, Peru, came to the U.S. in 1996 in search of better opportunities. The road to citizenship brought discrimination at times, but Fong said he feels equal to everyone now.

“It’s anybody’s dream,” Fong said. “They’ve got better education here and jobs for everyone.”

Shaline Williams left Ghana as a baby in 2000 when her grandparents sent her and her mother to the U.S. Her mother became a citizen, but Williams didn’t start her citizenship process until 2018.

Williams missed her initial citizenship interview, so she had to wait a couple of years to reschedule it. She said once she completed her interview, the process only lasted about nine months.

“It’s been a long time,” Williams said. “It’s long overdue because I’ve been here since I was a baby.”

Originally from Nigeria, Raimot Bayo-Adefisan, came to the U.S. in 2015 when she was 38 years old. She came alone in hopes of finding more opportunities for herself and her family.

“I like the freedom: the freedom of speech and freedom of religion,” Bayo-Adefisan said. Friday’s ceremony was the third time a naturalization ceremony has been held at NW Campus.

Lourdes Davenport, coordinator for the English Language Learning Program, brought the idea of hosting a naturalization ceremony at NW Campus to the president of the several years ago. She had met the director of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services through a non-profit where she volunteered. She found out all she had to do was ask if this was a possibility.

Davenport’s team worked with the USCIS to plan and set up the event, ensuring that it ran smoothly.

“I feel an overwhelming sense of joy and pride that so many people aspire to and work toward becoming citizens of our great nation,” Davenport said. “Last time, one of our students’ who had just become naturalized citizen did our keynote speech. And today, it was one of our alumni. She’s a product of TCC, so her speech was so special.”

Alex Vargas, a career adviser on NW Campus, gave the keynote speech at this year’s naturalization ceremony. She earned her Associate of Arts degree at TCC and has now been working at NW Campus for over 20 years.

Vargas left her home of Camargo, Chihuahua, Mexico when she was 9 years old to join her mother in El Paso. Her mother came to America in search of a better life for her and her children, but it was a challenge at first, Vargas said.

“It wasn’t just about moving to a new place. It was about finding a sense of belonging and creating a new life,” Vargas said. “Every step was a part of my transformation, and I carry that experience with me, shaping who I am today.”

Vargas enjoys being a part of the naturalization ceremonies held at NW Campus because of her own experience of becoming a citizen and adapting to a new life.

“Each ceremony reminds me of the journey I took, the challenges I faced and the dreams I pursued,” Vargas said.

The process of citizenship is a multifaceted system. Applicants must first make sure they have all the documents needed such as an identification card, travel records and proof of marital status.

They must also go through a mandatory background check conducted by the FBI, including being fingerprinted and photographed. Next, they must complete their interview with a USCIS representative, which consists of an English and civics test.

The last step to becoming a citizen is to recite the Oath of Allegiance at a naturalization ceremony and receive a certificate of citizenship.

At the ceremony, the new citizens celebrated and looked to their families and friends with smiles and thumbs up as they took in their new reality.

“I’m so happy,” Bayo-Adefisan said. “God bless America.”