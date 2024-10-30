Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
NE RTVF students preview equipment and techniques that are taught in the Fort Worth FIlm Collaborative certificate program.
Film collaborative returns with ‘Landman’
South Campus Horror Club sets up for the Friday Night Movie Marathon starting with their favorite “Scream.”
Horror Club offers Friday movie scares
South Campus instructor Yvonne Jocks touches the gravestone of John Willard, who married into her family and was accused of witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts.
Instructors bewitched by Salem’s rich culture
Student development associate Austin McCabe takes a selfie with different members of TCC health services and other NE Campus community members after the Detect to Protect event. The event was to help teach how to detect cancer early.
Breast cancer event teaches early detection
Tarrant County parent Jeanette Favela addresses the board with her sons Rafael and Roman, asking them to reconsider closing the Children’s Center.
Board upholds Children’s Center closure
NE orchestra members Ariyan, Ava and Ayda Ashrafian participate in the orchestra concert’s costume competition. Other members preform pieces from “Sweeny Todd” by Stephen Sondheim.
Orchestra concert brings families together
Naomi Scott stars in Paramount Pictures Film ‘SMILE 2’ Naomi Scott as Skye Riley looks fearfully behind her after seeing a figure in the mirror
‘Smile’ sequel continues another boring horror cliches
Cutting Edge Haunted House is open until Nov. 2 in downtown Fort Worth.
Night of screams, where fun meets frightening
SE student Kristen Wirkler, who plays Hilda, tells the story of her mothers mysterious disappearance during a party
‘The Thin Place’ offers thrilling drama
Courtesy: IGN
‘The Wild Robot’ tugs at heart strings of all ages
Two-way conversations fuel political respect, empathy
Two-way conversations fuel political respect, empathy
Celebrate true meaning of Halloween beyond consumerism
Celebrate true meaning of Halloween beyond consumerism
Texas abortion ban threatens reproductive health
Texas abortion ban threatens reproductive health
Transphobic ads act as malicious voter-grab
Transphobic ads act as malicious voter-grab
Separating morals from music that defines us
Separating morals from music that defines us
History of Halloween
History of Halloween
Artist Aubree Dale stands in front of her piece “Where We Always Meet” that was inspired by a place in Austin.
RESETTING THE PACE
Carlos Morales started at TCC 11 years ago and has dedicated himself to Connect Campus.
Plugged In: Connecting with the Connect Campus president
South Campus student Isaac Senisch and dual-credit student Persephone Battle practice a bout, a single fencing match.
En Garde! if you please
Chief information officer Todd Kreuger self-published a collection of poems called “People Are Truly Amazing.” He has been working on the poems in the book for many years.
Technology Meets Creativity
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Instructors bewitched by Salem’s rich culture

ASH PETRIE, campus editor
October 30, 2024
Photos courtesy of Madison Durapau
South Campus instructor Yvonne Jocks touches the gravestone of John Willard, who married into her family and was accused of witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts.

Spellbound by the history of Salem, Massachusetts, four SE Campus instructors set off on an enchanted quest to explore the magical town that left them more bewitched by its story than ever before.

Yvonne Jocks, Leigh Anne Bramlette, Madison Durapau and Stephanie Hawkins sat in a circle when debating the different theories of the Salem Witch Trials in the late 17th century. Back and forth their conversation went, each possessing a unique expertise on the topic.

“I actually am a witch, a practicing Wiccan,” Jocks said.

She met the other instructors in 2019 during a trip to York, England. Prior to the pandemic, a program called Faculty Abroad funded their visit. This was when Jocks captivated the other instructors on the topic of witch hunts. “I kept trying to figure out the reasoning behind all of it,” Durapau said defeatedly. “It’s something that does not make sense.”

Durapau is mesmerized by all things spooky, but she discovered Salem’s dark story is too grueling for reason. She and Bramlette enjoyed digging into the psychological aspect of the history, but Hawkins stepped in as they became more exasperated in their discussion.

“What you’re doing is using logic,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins was the historian of the group. Each time a new part of the story was brought up, she would interject conversation with historical documents supporting what the other instructors would say.

But, as Hawkins noted, there was no logic to the witch hunts.

The four women discussed the fact that the craze began after the printing press was invented, and King James Bible was published, allowing people to read the text for the first time.

“All of a sudden, the church is now having to fight these people interpreting the Bible on their own rather than [being] told how to,” Durapau said.

Protestants allowed for followers to read the Bible while the Catholics didn’t. The rivalry between the two had already fueled conflict, but this established a religious war.

“The second best-selling book after the Bible was a witch-hunting manual,” Jocks said.

“Daemonologie”, written by King James prior to taking the throne, actualized witchcraft and claimed it to be evil. The book manifested a fear of what couldn’t be understood and became a term used to accuse people who were different.

“Before the great witch hunts, it was relatively safe to be a witch throughout Europe,” Jocks said.

The rise of capitalism in England followed shortly after, changing women’s role in society. Instead of working outside of the home, women were expected to have and raise multiple children for the new world.

“[Women] healers were vital to their communities,” Durapau said. “But that was not the case for the Salem Witch Trials.”

During a cold February in 1692, almost 40 years after the worst period of witch hunts carried out in England, the Salem Witch Trials began.

Samuel Paris, Salem’s minister, called upon a doctor when his daughter and niece began acting abnormally. It was reported they would stare off absent-mindedly or go into aggressive fits and make loud animal-like noises.

“When [the doctor] could not come up with a diagnosis, there was no answer other than witchcraft,” Hawkins said.

Tituba, an indigenous Native enslaved to the minister, was accused of using Bahamian folk-magic on the young girls and blamed for their outlandish behavior. Hawkins said this claim has since been disputed because descriptions of the magic used were English folk-magic, not Bahamian.

The young girls never claimed to be bewitched until the adults began asking them who had bewitched them, according to the instructors’ research.

“They were not the adults in the room,” Jocks said.

A copy of Cotton Mather’s book “Wonders of the Invisible World” was found in Paris’ home. This book tells a story of a family who had been bewitched in gruesome detail.

“Cotton Mather’s sources of witchcraft sound like something out of ‘The Ring,’” Hawkins said. “Jaws snapping, bones dislocating, it’s so detailed.”

The women said they believe during the long winter in Salem, Tituba read this story to the young girls, and it’s what influenced them to act out. Being a child in Puritan society meant they must listen and obey, and the instructors believed this was a way for them to get attention.

Either way, this event launched an accusation frenzy. Many people followed suit claiming others in the community had bewitched them, and after a year of Salem’s witch hunt 19 people were sentenced to death.

“None of the people who were executed in Salem were witches,” Jocks said.

Bridget Bishop, the first women executed, stood out from the rest of the community in Salem. She wore colorful clothing and owned a tavern, both of which were frowned upon.

“Marginalized people, the outcasts, they stood out and were executed,” Hawkins said. “When I think about the witch trials, I still see aspects of it, of people who have a hard time around those who are different.”

Their trip to Salem did not provide them with the answers they wanted, but rather it shed light onto the sinister past they knew of the town.

“It fascinates me, how they were othered in every way during their lives but now the town itself has made them, not a caricature, but a message of inclusion,” Bramlette said.

Salem has claimed witch and empowered the term. The instructors agreed the trip allowed them to expand beyond the dark witch hunt story and speak upon the town’s underlining message to be different.

“Salem has become this mecca for modern-day witches and Wiccans,” Jocks said. “The people who died were not witches, but they’re still ours.”

The four spoke for hours about the trials in Salem, down rabbit holes they went describing all their different theories but always circling back to the main point.

“Embrace being different, it’s great to be different,” Hawkins said. “You don’t need to fit in. You don’t need to conform.”

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
NE RTVF students preview equipment and techniques that are taught in the Fort Worth FIlm Collaborative certificate program.
Film collaborative returns with ‘Landman’
South Campus Horror Club sets up for the Friday Night Movie Marathon starting with their favorite “Scream.”
Horror Club offers Friday movie scares
Student development associate Austin McCabe takes a selfie with different members of TCC health services and other NE Campus community members after the Detect to Protect event. The event was to help teach how to detect cancer early.
Breast cancer event teaches early detection
Tarrant County parent Jeanette Favela addresses the board with her sons Rafael and Roman, asking them to reconsider closing the Children’s Center.
Board upholds Children’s Center closure
NW Campus Vice President of Student Affair James Edwards presents a naturalization certificate to Shaline Williams who started her citizenship process in 2018.
New citizens celebrate at naturalization event
Canvas access restored
Canvas access restored
More in October 30
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF OCT. 30
CAMPUS VOICES WEEK OF OCT. 30
EVENT CALENDAR OF OCT. 30
EVENT CALENDAR OF OCT. 30
POLICE LOG WEEK OF OCT. 30
POLICE LOG WEEK OF OCT. 30
Millenials need affordable housing options
Millenials need affordable housing options
Two-way conversations fuel political respect, empathy
Two-way conversations fuel political respect, empathy
Celebrate true meaning of Halloween beyond consumerism
Celebrate true meaning of Halloween beyond consumerism
More in SOUTHEAST
SE student stops by one of the many tables at SE campus Org Expo.
Student clubs offer support, connection
New SE President Andrew Bowne said he’s spent these past two months familiarizing himself with the communities around SE Campus.
President oversees new era for campus
Aiyana Jones, acting as Bernice, and Isara Al-Hilo, acting as Paula, react to Joshua Gonzalez’s character Harry, as he attempts to flirt with them.
Comedic plays set to debut in double-feature
Alex Hoben/The Collegian NE students Haleigh Ferguson and Ethan Melendez play as Amanda and Tom Wingfield, a mother and son. Throughout the play their relationship is strained due to her expectations and his desires.
'The Glass Menagerie' focuses on consequences of actions
Lauza Loistl/Unsplash
SE embraces celebration, bright colors
Alex Hoben/The Collegian SE Campus President Bill Coppola talks about the painting “The Boxes,” a student-made painting that was donated to the president’s office. The painting was done by SE student Vu Nguyen.
Retirement announced for SE President