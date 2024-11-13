Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian wins student journalism’s ‘Pulitzer Prize’

HUDA QURESHI, managing editor
November 13, 2024
The Collegian won 24 national awards at the CMA/ACP National College Media Convention in New Orleans this year, including the Pacemaker, often referred to as “The Pulitzer Prize of college journalism.”

Current editor-in-chief, Fousia Abdullahi, said she is honored The Collegian received these awards. She said it’s not an easy award to win and requires a lot of hard work.

“I really have to give it up for the whole Collegian staff this semester and previous semesters, the designers, reporters and photographers all work together to bring news to the district weekly in print and online,” she said.

As one of the student advisers of The Collegian, Chris Whitley emphasized the work students put in to receive an award of this caliber.

“They spend late nights,” he said. “They work incredibly long hours. They have exacting standards. Good enough is never good enough for most of them, for all of them, really.”

Among all the wins, Hope Smith, former editor-in-chief of The Collegian, was awarded the individual award of two-year reporter of the year. She made it as a finalist and said she was relieved and excited when she found out she won.

“It was a privilege for me to get it and I had so much support and guidance from The Collegian to bring me there,” she said.

Smith started out as a nuclear physics major and said she found her passion for journalism after taking Whitley’s class, as a sort of accident when The Collegian was looking for writers and she took up the opportunity. She said she is drawn to journalism because of how it involves public service.

“I really like the fact that I get to gather as much information as I want,” she said. “I get to put it together in a way that’s digestible, that’s accurate, and is able to inform people … I think it goes back to that knowledge is power thing, contributing to that means a lot to me.”

Alongside Whitley, Lori Dann and Stacey Luecker are also advisers for students of The Collegian. Abdullahi said they contribute to the success of the students.

“Everyone really works hard to make these things happen and a lot goes into it, other than just getting a story,” she said. “With their direction and with their help, it’s been a really great place to learn for student journalists. It’s not just one person, it’s everyone working together.”

Abdullahi wants The Collegian to impact the college environment by practicing comprehensive reporting.

“Our job is to tell these stories that are important and make sure that people whose voices are not necessarily heard across the district are heard,” she said. “And telling really important stories that matter to people’s education, to people’s careers and the overall atmosphere around campuses.”

