Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Supporters watch returns at election watch party for President-elect Donald Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Trump president for another term
Voters talk presidential outcome
Voters talk presidential outcome
Panel that includes (Left to right) 101 Studios Production Executive John Hermansen, Students Beth Hudson and Daniel Vazquez and Instructor Sean Fousheé discussing the Fort Worth Film Collaborative Certificate Program and the job opportunities available.
Certificate program creates local jobs
The Collegian accepts The Pacemaker Award, a nationally recognized college media award by the Associated Collegiate Press.
The Collegian wins student journalism’s ‘Pulitzer Prize’
TR philosophy professor Mark Anderson uses his student Henry Knauf as a subject in a brain exercise metaphor describing it’s functions.
Philosophy professor shares life outlook
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.
Tyler, the Creator removes his mask
NE orchestra members Ariyan, Ava and Ayda Ashrafian participate in the orchestra concert’s costume competition. Other members preform pieces from “Sweeny Todd” by Stephen Sondheim.
Orchestra concert brings families together
Naomi Scott stars in Paramount Pictures Film ‘SMILE 2’ Naomi Scott as Skye Riley looks fearfully behind her after seeing a figure in the mirror
‘Smile’ sequel continues another boring horror cliches
Cutting Edge Haunted House is open until Nov. 2 in downtown Fort Worth.
Night of screams, where fun meets frightening
SE student Kristen Wirkler, who plays Hilda, tells the story of her mothers mysterious disappearance during a party
‘The Thin Place’ offers thrilling drama
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.
Tyler, the Creator removes his mask
Pop-punk band State Champs released their fifth album this year. From left to right: Tony Diaz, Ryan Scott Graham, Derek DiScanio and Tyler Szalkowski.
State Champs meets ‘State Champs’ self-titled
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Community ties will combat oppression
Who do we tip now?
Who do we tip now?
Don’t let online hate define you
Don’t let online hate define you
Heal the Soil, Heal the Soul
Heal the Soil, Heal the Soul
History of Halloween
History of Halloween
Artist Aubree Dale stands in front of her piece “Where We Always Meet” that was inspired by a place in Austin.
RESETTING THE PACE
Carlos Morales started at TCC 11 years ago and has dedicated himself to Connect Campus.
Plugged In: Connecting with the Connect Campus president
South Campus student Isaac Senisch and dual-credit student Persephone Battle practice a bout, a single fencing match.
En Garde! if you please
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Voters talk presidential outcome

FRED NGUYEN, campus editor
November 13, 2024
Joan Pham/The Collegian

After an emotional election year, some students are struggling to process the results.

TCC counselor James Varnado said students are feeling the effects of this election and, depending on how they lean politically, their mental health may be impacted in different ways.

“Some feel that the world is coming to an end, and others feel that [it’s the] best thing since sliced bread,” he said.

Women, immigrants, LGBTQ+ Americans and other minority groups have expressed concerns about Trump’s views and potential policies on key issues.

NW student Isabella Ortiz said even though she was not surprised, she was still troubled to see Trump win and afraid of what might come next.

“It’s just kind of scary,” she said. “I’m fully Mexican, and so he definitely goes against Hispanics, and that’s scary to think about [it] affecting my community. And I’m also a woman … and that’s also the scariest part.”

Trump has promised during his campaign to carry out mass deportations and work toward closing the US-Mexico border in his campaign. Trump has also taken credit for the overturning of Roe v. Wade. While some students felt negatively about the results, others say that they were hopeful.

NW student Jade Almeida said she was not surprised to see Trump win. “[We] should give him another chance,” she said. “Hopefully, it goes good. Hopefully better pay with jobs and better opportunity with working, being able to separate from the border and all that.”

NW student Patrick Markovich said the results did not affect his mental health overall.

“I’m focused on other things because I see where this is going,” he said. “It’s going to be like every other election. People are going to get heated over one side and another…. I just saw this coming. I know how people are going to react.”

Some Americans, including Ortiz’s family, have expressed that they have considered leaving the country in the wake of the election results.

“I actually have dual citizenship,” Ortiz said. “And my family has definitely spoken about if anything crazy did happen, we do have that choice.”

Markovich said leaving the country because of the election results would be a drastic reaction because Trump won’t be president forever.

“We only have to get with it for four years,” he said. “So, stick it out. And if you feel like you want things to change a

nd you want things to get better, sometimes you do have to stick around so it can get fixed.”

 

Varnado said there are other ways for people who are upset with the results to live through the next four years and compromise.

“I say this: Express your opinions and do not get all bent out of shape,” Varnado said. “But express your opinion with commitment. Don’t try to persuade a person …but try to examine the facts.”

For some, however, this did not seem viable.

Ortiz said she does not believe the two parties can work together.

“I think that right now, the Republican Party is very radical, and I don’t know if compromise is something that they’d be willing to do,” she said.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Election 2024
Supporters watch returns at election watch party for President-elect Donald Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Trump president for another term
TCC student Kornelius Washington joins other attendees in writing the policies they would implement if they were elected president in a student-created display during the watch party.
SE students gather to watch this year’s election
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks at an election night watch party, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Donald Trump wins U.S. Presidential election
Tarrant County Republicans celebrate election results at a watch party hosted by U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne in Grapevine.
Tarrant County is mostly voting red this election
PTK officer Sela Vo and SE student Rafael Matienzo write on the wall in SE01 Ballroom on SE Campus.
Students across party lines gather for election watch party
Tarrant County Precinct 2 Commissioner Alisa Simmons inquires about the need and safety of unique identifiers on voting ballots.
Town Hall meeting talks election security
More in News
The Collegian accepts The Pacemaker Award, a nationally recognized college media award by the Associated Collegiate Press.
The Collegian wins student journalism’s ‘Pulitzer Prize’
Panel that includes (Left to right) 101 Studios Production Executive John Hermansen, Students Beth Hudson and Daniel Vazquez and Instructor Sean Fousheé discussing the Fort Worth Film Collaborative Certificate Program and the job opportunities available.
Certificate program creates local jobs
TR philosophy professor Mark Anderson uses his student Henry Knauf as a subject in a brain exercise metaphor describing it’s functions.
Philosophy professor shares life outlook
NE student Waylon Shinn secures his first place spot in the ping pong tournament.
Nothing but net at NE Ping Pong Tournament
TCC community donates 22 units of blood for local hospitals, trauma units
TCC community donates 22 units of blood for local hospitals, trauma units
Oakwood Cemetery was established in 1879 with 20 acres and has grown to over 100 acres. According to their website, it is the second oldest Fort Worth cemetery.
Cemeteries preserve Fort Worth’s diversity
More in NORTHWEST
NW Campus Vice President of Student Affair James Edwards presents a naturalization certificate to Shaline Williams who started her citizenship process in 2018.
New citizens celebrate at naturalization event
Wayne Bird and Zachary Poster volunteered to help run the annual plant sale at NW, assisting with transporting the plants.
Annual spring plant sale sprouts smiles
Alex Hoben/The Collegian NW students Leander D’Costa and Kennedie Watkins discuss their time in the program. They have been mentees for two years.
Mentorship on all campuses
Jason Leung/Unsplash
NW uplifts Chinese culture, symbolism
Alex Hoben/The Collegian NW AASO Vice President Eron Mills and Treasurer Leander D’Costa are working with the NW Intercultural Network and NW Student Activities for the Black Expo event that will be happening on the stairs of NW01.
Black expo will celebrate culture, artistry
Alex Hoben/The Collegian NW Mosaic Dance Project and Alumni Connection member Queen D’Amore Peters practicing “Monsoon” with the rest of the Mosaic crew. The piece was choreographed by guest artist Sarah Tran.
NW dance company performs in Dallas