Voters talk presidential outcome

After an emotional election year, some students are struggling to process the results.

TCC counselor James Varnado said students are feeling the effects of this election and, depending on how they lean politically, their mental health may be impacted in different ways.

“Some feel that the world is coming to an end, and others feel that [it’s the] best thing since sliced bread,” he said.

Women, immigrants, LGBTQ+ Americans and other minority groups have expressed concerns about Trump’s views and potential policies on key issues.

NW student Isabella Ortiz said even though she was not surprised, she was still troubled to see Trump win and afraid of what might come next.

“It’s just kind of scary,” she said. “I’m fully Mexican, and so he definitely goes against Hispanics, and that’s scary to think about [it] affecting my community. And I’m also a woman … and that’s also the scariest part.”

Trump has promised during his campaign to carry out mass deportations and work toward closing the US-Mexico border in his campaign. Trump has also taken credit for the overturning of Roe v. Wade. While some students felt negatively about the results, others say that they were hopeful.

NW student Jade Almeida said she was not surprised to see Trump win. “[We] should give him another chance,” she said. “Hopefully, it goes good. Hopefully better pay with jobs and better opportunity with working, being able to separate from the border and all that.”

NW student Patrick Markovich said the results did not affect his mental health overall.

“I’m focused on other things because I see where this is going,” he said. “It’s going to be like every other election. People are going to get heated over one side and another…. I just saw this coming. I know how people are going to react.”

Some Americans, including Ortiz’s family, have expressed that they have considered leaving the country in the wake of the election results.

“I actually have dual citizenship,” Ortiz said. “And my family has definitely spoken about if anything crazy did happen, we do have that choice.”

Markovich said leaving the country because of the election results would be a drastic reaction because Trump won’t be president forever.

“We only have to get with it for four years,” he said. “So, stick it out. And if you feel like you want things to change a