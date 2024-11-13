TCC community donates 22 units of blood for local hospitals, trauma units

Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Supporters watch returns at election watch party for President-elect Donald Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Trump president for another term
Voters talk presidential outcome
Voters talk presidential outcome
Panel that includes (Left to right) 101 Studios Production Executive John Hermansen, Students Beth Hudson and Daniel Vazquez and Instructor Sean Fousheé discussing the Fort Worth Film Collaborative Certificate Program and the job opportunities available.
Certificate program creates local jobs
The Collegian accepts The Pacemaker Award, a nationally recognized college media award by the Associated Collegiate Press.
The Collegian wins student journalism’s ‘Pulitzer Prize’
TR philosophy professor Mark Anderson uses his student Henry Knauf as a subject in a brain exercise metaphor describing it’s functions.
Philosophy professor shares life outlook
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.
Tyler, the Creator removes his mask
NE orchestra members Ariyan, Ava and Ayda Ashrafian participate in the orchestra concert’s costume competition. Other members preform pieces from “Sweeny Todd” by Stephen Sondheim.
Orchestra concert brings families together
Naomi Scott stars in Paramount Pictures Film ‘SMILE 2’ Naomi Scott as Skye Riley looks fearfully behind her after seeing a figure in the mirror
‘Smile’ sequel continues another boring horror cliches
Cutting Edge Haunted House is open until Nov. 2 in downtown Fort Worth.
Night of screams, where fun meets frightening
SE student Kristen Wirkler, who plays Hilda, tells the story of her mothers mysterious disappearance during a party
‘The Thin Place’ offers thrilling drama
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.
Tyler, the Creator removes his mask
Pop-punk band State Champs released their fifth album this year. From left to right: Tony Diaz, Ryan Scott Graham, Derek DiScanio and Tyler Szalkowski.
State Champs meets ‘State Champs’ self-titled
TJ Favela/The Collegian
Community ties will combat oppression
Who do we tip now?
Who do we tip now?
Don’t let online hate define you
Don’t let online hate define you
Heal the Soil, Heal the Soul
Heal the Soil, Heal the Soul
History of Halloween
History of Halloween
Artist Aubree Dale stands in front of her piece “Where We Always Meet” that was inspired by a place in Austin.
RESETTING THE PACE
Carlos Morales started at TCC 11 years ago and has dedicated himself to Connect Campus.
Plugged In: Connecting with the Connect Campus president
South Campus student Isaac Senisch and dual-credit student Persephone Battle practice a bout, a single fencing match.
En Garde! if you please
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

TCC community donates 22 units of blood for local hospitals, trauma units

DIEGO COLLAZO, staff reporter
November 13, 2024

The Trinity River Campus recently hosted a Carter Blood Drive, an event aimed at encouraging blood donations from students, staff, and the public.  

Mobile supervisor Mandie Muniz emphasized the importance of blood donations, highlighting the constant demand and low supply, which make every donation potentially lifesaving.  

“We always need blood,” Muniz said. “Our goal is 25 units(liters).”  “We see it every day where people get into car wrecks or suffer physical trauma where they can lose a lot of blood.”   

She acknowledged that some people feel hesitant to donate, but emphasized the impact even one donation can have. 

“Donating blood saves lives. Every donation, about one liter, has the potential to save up to three lives,” Muniz said.   

She also provided insights into the donation process, which typically takes around 30 to 40 minutes. Donors must be at least 17 years old (or 16 with a consent form) and weigh at least 110 pounds.  

“We have trained staff who are in charge of drawing the blood, which takes about 10-15 minutes, then we provide the donors with snacks, drinks, and a place to recover after the blood is drawn,” Muniz said. 

Some prospective donors may feel hesitant, especially if they have a fear of needles, but many still find it rewarding. That was the case for TR student Santiago Martinez.      

“I am donating blood today because it’s a good thing to do,” Martinez said. “I’m not the biggest fan of needles, but anytime you have an opportunity to help people out, I believe you should pounce at that chance. You never know what kind of positive impact you can have on someone’s life by doing selfless things like this.”   

Thanks to participants like Martinez, the Carter team was able to collect 22 of the 25 units they aimed for, which Muniz was still pleased with.   

“It’s a good day,” Muniz said. “We fell short of our goal, but anytime you can collect as much blood as we did, you leave here happy.” “I can’t wait for the blood to get sent out to hospitals around the area where it can do some real help” 

For those interested in donating, the Carter team will hold additional drives at TCC, with upcoming events at Trinity River on November 13th from 9 am to 2 pm in TRCF 2503 & 2505 and South campus on November 20th from 9 am to 11 am in the SSTU living room. With a statistic from UC Davis Health noting that every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood, these drives contribute to a vital resource that can save lives not only locally but nationwide. 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in News
Supporters watch returns at election watch party for President-elect Donald Trump at the Palm Beach Convention Center, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Trump president for another term
Voters talk presidential outcome
Voters talk presidential outcome
The Collegian accepts The Pacemaker Award, a nationally recognized college media award by the Associated Collegiate Press.
The Collegian wins student journalism’s ‘Pulitzer Prize’
Panel that includes (Left to right) 101 Studios Production Executive John Hermansen, Students Beth Hudson and Daniel Vazquez and Instructor Sean Fousheé discussing the Fort Worth Film Collaborative Certificate Program and the job opportunities available.
Certificate program creates local jobs
TR philosophy professor Mark Anderson uses his student Henry Knauf as a subject in a brain exercise metaphor describing it’s functions.
Philosophy professor shares life outlook
NE student Waylon Shinn secures his first place spot in the ping pong tournament.
Nothing but net at NE Ping Pong Tournament
More in November 13
Oakwood Cemetery was established in 1879 with 20 acres and has grown to over 100 acres. According to their website, it is the second oldest Fort Worth cemetery.
Cemeteries preserve Fort Worth’s diversity
NE Campus student and dance club member Emily Reyes performs a self-made ballet folklorico routine during Fall Fest. She has been dancing since she was three.
Campus celebrates fall with dance, crafts
TCC student Kornelius Washington joins other attendees in writing the policies they would implement if they were elected president in a student-created display during the watch party.
SE students gather to watch this year’s election
Comic
Comic
EVENT CALENDAR OF NOV. 13
EVENT CALENDAR OF NOV. 13
POLICE LOG WEEK OF NOV. 13
POLICE LOG WEEK OF NOV. 13
More in TRINITY RIVER
DEA special agent Eduardo Chavez shows NE student Natalia Rich and SE student Alexa Gonzalez how small a dosage of fentanyl can kill someone.
DEA agent discusses rising fentanyl crisis
Artist Aubree Dale stands in front of her piece “Where We Always Meet” that was inspired by a place in Austin.
RESETTING THE PACE
TR student Cynthia DeLaCruz browses professional clothing selection back-to-school career shop near the Riverfront Cafe.
Free professional attire offered to job seekers
NE student development specialist Roger McGill helps student.
Career advisers aim to boost student success
Panel highlights need for workforce readiness
Panel highlights need for workforce readiness
How micro aggressions affects mental health
How micro aggressions affects mental health