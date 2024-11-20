POLICE LOG WEEK OF NOV. 20

Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
NW Aviation student Savannah Lejeune pilots a Redbird flight simulation, to practice taking off and landing an airplane.
Finding purpose, taking flight
Chief financial officer Pamela Anglin addresses the board during the November board meeting.
Board supports spring semester improvements
SE Campus culinary coordinator and instructor Katrina Warner helps SE student Gabriel Ortiz with placing a rack of lamb into a pot to cook for his assignment.
Feeding minds: Longtime culinary instructor wins national award
During the parade veterans drove classic cars, Tarrant County school bands performing and other service members, all honoring veterans.
Fort Worth celebrates Veterans Day
TR student Joyce Abell practices her sign language by interpreting William Meadow’s presentation about historical communication methods in the military.
Speaker preserves legacy of WWII code talkers
Left to right: Ivan Zakharov (Mark Eidelstein) with Ani (Mikey Madison) embracing at a party, infautauted with each other.
‘Anora’ is tender yet bitter fairytale
Hugh Grant as Mr. Reed has a tense conversation with Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (Chloe East.)
‘Heretic’ brings new life to religious horror
Comic
Comic
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.
Tyler, the Creator removes his mask
NE orchestra members Ariyan, Ava and Ayda Ashrafian participate in the orchestra concert’s costume competition. Other members preform pieces from “Sweeny Todd” by Stephen Sondheim.
Orchestra concert brings families together
TJ Favela/The Collegian
We can change Thanksgiving traditions
Markus Spiske | Unsplash
My film camera is cooler than your fancy iPhone
Courtesy: Unsplash
Research plastic surgery before facing possible reprocussions
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.
Tyler, the Creator removes his mask
Pop-punk band State Champs released their fifth album this year. From left to right: Tony Diaz, Ryan Scott Graham, Derek DiScanio and Tyler Szalkowski.
State Champs meets ‘State Champs’ self-titled
NW Clay Club sponsor Jacob Steed places raku fired pieces in the fire buckets to create a specialized glaze effect.
Born to Kiln
Heal the Soil, Heal the Soul
Heal the Soil, Heal the Soul
History of Halloween
History of Halloween
Artist Aubree Dale stands in front of her piece “Where We Always Meet” that was inspired by a place in Austin.
RESETTING THE PACE
Carlos Morales started at TCC 11 years ago and has dedicated himself to Connect Campus.
Plugged In: Connecting with the Connect Campus president
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
POLICE LOG WEEK OF NOV. 20

November 20, 2024
