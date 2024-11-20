Serving the Tarrant County College District

NW Aviation student Savannah Lejeune pilots a Redbird flight simulation, to practice taking off and landing an airplane.
Finding purpose, taking flight
Chief financial officer Pamela Anglin addresses the board during the November board meeting.
Board supports spring semester improvements
SE Campus culinary coordinator and instructor Katrina Warner helps SE student Gabriel Ortiz with placing a rack of lamb into a pot to cook for his assignment.
Feeding minds: Longtime culinary instructor wins national award
During the parade veterans drove classic cars, Tarrant County school bands performing and other service members, all honoring veterans.
Fort Worth celebrates Veterans Day
TR student Joyce Abell practices her sign language by interpreting William Meadow’s presentation about historical communication methods in the military.
Speaker preserves legacy of WWII code talkers
Left to right: Ivan Zakharov (Mark Eidelstein) with Ani (Mikey Madison) embracing at a party, infautauted with each other.
‘Anora’ is tender yet bitter fairytale
Hugh Grant as Mr. Reed has a tense conversation with Sister Barnes (Sophie Thatcher) and Sister Paxton (Chloe East.)
‘Heretic’ brings new life to religious horror
Comic
Comic
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.
Tyler, the Creator removes his mask
NE orchestra members Ariyan, Ava and Ayda Ashrafian participate in the orchestra concert’s costume competition. Other members preform pieces from “Sweeny Todd” by Stephen Sondheim.
Orchestra concert brings families together
TJ Favela/The Collegian
We can change Thanksgiving traditions
Markus Spiske | Unsplash
My film camera is cooler than your fancy iPhone
Courtesy: Unsplash
Research plastic surgery before facing possible reprocussions
Tyler, the Creator performs during the second weekend of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif.
Tyler, the Creator removes his mask
Pop-punk band State Champs released their fifth album this year. From left to right: Tony Diaz, Ryan Scott Graham, Derek DiScanio and Tyler Szalkowski.
State Champs meets ‘State Champs’ self-titled
NW Clay Club sponsor Jacob Steed places raku fired pieces in the fire buckets to create a specialized glaze effect.
Born to Kiln
Heal the Soil, Heal the Soul
Heal the Soil, Heal the Soul
History of Halloween
History of Halloween
Artist Aubree Dale stands in front of her piece “Where We Always Meet” that was inspired by a place in Austin.
RESETTING THE PACE
Carlos Morales started at TCC 11 years ago and has dedicated himself to Connect Campus.
Plugged In: Connecting with the Connect Campus president
The Collegian Report – NW Campus Holds Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Buildings
Feeding minds: Longtime culinary instructor wins national award

FOUSIA ABDULLAHI, editor-in-chief
November 20, 2024
Alex Hoben/The Collegian
SE Campus culinary coordinator and instructor Katrina Warner helps SE student Gabriel Ortiz with placing a rack of lamb into a pot to cook for his assignment.

Longtime instructor and coordinator of the culinary program at SE Campus, Chef Katrina Warner helps students achieve their culinary goals. This year, she completed one of her own.

She won the American Culinary Federation’s Chef Educator of the Year award, one of the top prizes in a competition that honors chef educators nationwide.

Warner had to become a certified executive chef to qualify and then went through a lengthy process to win. Having instructors certified as executive chefs means that when students graduate with their associate degree, they also earn their culinarian certification.

Culinary awards are not new to Warner. She previously won the Texas Chefs Association’s Dallas chapter Educator of the Year in 2019 and state in 2021.

As a teen, she worked in food services, first in multiple areas, including dishwasher, food prep and hotline plating. This solidified her desire to work in the culinary area.

“Food service has always been in my family,” Warner said. “My mother was a home ec teacher for 30 years. My brother is also an executive chef. He went through chef training, and so, I just kind of followed him.”

Warner said she’s passionate about attracting more students to the program.

She has focused on creating a well-rounded program so students are familiar with all aspects of food services, including hospitality management.

“It’s been morphed and changed to keep up with all the food service trends that are out there to make sure we are relevant,” Warner said.

She also works to recruit students through dual credit programs in high schools and assorted community outreach initiatives, such as participating in food bank events and taste festivals.

Erika Vargas, a student who had Warner as an instructor about 10 years ago, said she liked her teaching style.

“She’s always been very straight and to the point when it comes to her instruction. There’s no extra fluff if she has it,” Vargas said.

Working in food services has multiple layers, like an onion, which also requires thinking about food allergies. Warner and other instructors must adjust based on students’ needs.

“We had a student who was so highly allergic to garlic that we pretty much took it out of any class she was in just so she wouldn’t have a reaction,” Warner said.

SE Campus president Andy Bowne said Warner’s award shows her dedication to her profession and her role as an educator. For TCC, it helps attract top industry faculty who can combine real-world knowledge with the curriculum.

“Not only is it important for our students to gain the skills, she and fellow faculty member in the program do a great job of upgrading their skills and making sure they’re prepared to work in the workplace,” Bowne said. “But then the partnerships with employers, is critically important, so that they can apply in the real world what they’re learning in the classroom.”

SE culinary instructor Alison Hodges and Warner have been working together since 2006 and have built a professional relationship as well as a close friendship.

“We have pretty much all been there,” Hodges said, “and so we spent a lot of time, like vacations and holidays and time off together.”

Warner’s relationship with food goes beyond her work in food services or teaching. She believes that food can also take a holistic approach in her professional and personal cooking.

Hodges said Warner always tries to add more healthy options to their curriculum, such as gluten-free and sugar-free foods.

This became more evident after Warner and Hodges lost a good friend to whom Warner dedicated her ACF award.

“We feel like we could have extended his life if he had been eating better,” Hodges said. “So, she is very adamant about making sure that she is making healthy choices.”

Warner feels it’s important to have the food people love but make healthier substitutions, like substituting regular sugar for honey, stevia, or monk fruit.

“I am so highly against, so highly against processed food and fast food,” Warner said.

Warner ’s family practiced traditional family dinners with everyone around the table, which is a habit that she does with her own kids now.

“Every Sunday, I make dinner,” she said. “They can invite friends. If the neighbors want to come over, they can, it’s whoever wants to come over.”

