Members of the Black Student Union on South Campus play a card game at one of the Black History Month events. This event is one of five that the organization has been able to schedule.
DEI ban restricts cultural organizations
SE Student Government Association officers Leslie Zacarias, Aisha Siwoku, Kornelius Washington and Asia Barfield stand in front of the state capital waving to friends on the steps.
Students meet state leaders at Capitol
NE dental hygiene student Robin Zarate prepares her loupes. Loupes are strong magnifying lenses attached to a frame to allow visibility of small details.
NE Dental Programs source of strong community
NE business instructor Freddie Sandifer Jr. talks about social capital.
Networking can lead to beneficial opportunities
Artist Michelle Johnson points at an art piece on the wall in the “Tally Up!” art show on TR Campus.
Artist explores humanity through her craft
Left to right: Ivan Zakharov (Mark Eidelstein) with Ani (Mikey Madison) embracing at a party, infautauted with each other.
‘Anora’ is tender yet bitter fairytale
Fire Chief Daniel White presents plan to DFW Airport Fire department.
Near tragedy ignites chiefs tenacity
Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army, and NE Campus adjunct instructor Victor Allen said he strives to provide every student with encouragement.
Victor Allen impacts lives inside, outside the classroom
NW Clay Club sponsor Jacob Steed places raku fired pieces in the fire buckets to create a specialized glaze effect.
Born to Kiln
Districts prepare for increased ICE presence in campus

LAUREN HARPER, multimedia editor
February 12, 2025
Metin Ozer/Unsplash

Students and staff are preparing for increased immigration enforcement in schools following new executive orders from President Trump’s administration.

Former President Biden’s “Guidelines for Enforcement Actions in or Near Protected Areas,” prohibited the Department of Homeland Security from enforcing immigration policies in or around locations deemed “protected areas,” such as schools and childcare centers.

This policy was rescinded following Trump’s second inauguration on Jan. 20.

In a statement released by the DHS, acting secretary Benjamine Huffman said homeland security officers have the right to determine what action can be taken in these sensitive areas.

“Going forward, law enforcement officers should continue to use that discretion along with a healthy dose of common sense,” his statement read. “It is not necessary, however, for the head of the agency to create bright-line rules regarding where our immigration laws are permitted to be enforced.”

SE nursing student and Spanish club member Miguel Brito is looking to school administrators for answers.

As a first-generation citizen, he said he was concerned when he came up empty-handed while looking for updates on TCC’s website for information concerning the executive orders.

“As a student who has family who came in illegally, it makes me nervous for the future,” he said. “When I graduated high school, there were still students who were undocumented. They wanted to go to college, and now they have the potential to be removed from school.”

Brito said he knows people who are directly impacted by the stricter immigration policies entered the country as children.

“Some have wanted to go to college but they’re too afraid because of the future, whether it’s even worth it,” he said. “I have friends who are teachers and even they don’t know what is going to happen.”

He said family outside of the United States have reached out with concern about the increased mass deportations and risk of being detained.

“My family is being called from other family in Mexico to make sure we have our licenses, passports, any form of identity on us, to make sure we aren’t deported by mistake,” he said. “Just because we can speak English, just because we don’t have an accent, we could still be mislabeled.”

Reginald Gates, vice chancellor for communications and external affairs at TCC, said he and the general council were still learning about the implications of the newest executive orders.

“However, there are currently no changes to our policies and procedures as a result of the executive orders,” he said.

Hurst-Euless-Bedford, Arlington and Mansfield independent school districts did not respond to our request for comment.

However, Fort Worth ISD released a statement to households following an increase in parental concern, promising their students would be supported, regardless of their background or immigration status.

“We enroll students without discrimination, regardless of their immigration status, in alignment with current legal requirements,” the statement read. “We maintain the confidentiality of all student records in compliance with federal law, specifically the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). Access to these records is restricted to individuals with legal authorization.”

The district asks parents to update their student’s contact information should a parent or guardian be apprehended.

“In the event that any parents are detained during school hours, the district will ensure the safety of students until an authorized adult can pick up the child while complying with state and federal child welfare laws,” they said.

They encouraged students concerned about attending school to contact their campus principal or assigned counselor and assured them the school could offer additional resources for students who need assistance.

