POLICE LOG FOR WEEK OF FEB. 26

NE student Jack Buch talks to the audience during the Rise of Fascism event. He addresses the similarities between the the rise of fascism in Germany and Italy during World War I and today.
Event teaches fascism warning signs
Board member Ken Barr, Autobahn Fort Worth president Brendon Harrington and South Campus president Dan Lufkin shake hands after signing the scholarship check at a celebration hosted at the dealership on Feb. 21.
Fort Worth dealership awards automotive students $50,000 scholarship, internship
IT program starts new classes on NE Campus
Vice chancellor and provost Shelley Pearson speaks to the board of trustees about the increase of pay to adjunct faculty and staff.
Adjunct pay raise approved
Crafting club helps create camaraderie through service
NE students Cas Wheatley, Brooks Gentry, Ethan Cox and Caliana Graham run through a scene of “The Laramie Project.” The play showcases the town’s reaction to Matthew Shepard’s murder. Shepard was murdered due to his sexuality, which led to historic changes in hate crime legislation.
Play raises hate crime awareness
NW student Alma Dominguez playing Puss in “Puss In Boots” practices her facial expressions and movements to perfect the comedic engagement of her scenes.
‘Puss in Boots’ brings fun to NW theatre
Black History Month: Selection of films, music, novels
Artist Michelle Johnson points at an art piece on the wall in the “Tally Up!” art show on TR Campus.
Artist explores humanity through her craft
Student journalists essential to democracy
Hockey packs a punch with attention-grabbing chaos
Our freedom of expression isn’t a free pass to be hurtful
Texas threatens to rewrite K-12 education
Legal game betting is changing the sports world
TR Student Government Association president Emma Murokozi is studying cybersecurity and plans to open an IT school.
Turning Struggles into strength
Healing inside and out: Artist pieces together her purpose through creative journey
Fire Chief Daniel White presents plan to DFW Airport Fire department.
Near tragedy ignites chiefs tenacity
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
Five women create abstract art to explore border region
Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army, and NE Campus adjunct instructor Victor Allen said he strives to provide every student with encouragement.
Victor Allen impacts lives inside, outside the classroom
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
At PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing, Rogério Silva Venâncio gets bucked off bull “Walk Hard.”
Cowboys, bulls back in town
During the parade the Moslah Car-vettes group drove down the streets decked out in LED lights, waving and greeting parade-goers.
Fort Worth’s Parade of Lights brings a shine to the streets of downtown
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
POLICE LOG FOR WEEK OF FEB. 26

February 26, 2025
