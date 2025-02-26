Crafting club helps create camaraderie through service

Serving the Tarrant County College District

NE student Jack Buch talks to the audience during the Rise of Fascism event. He addresses the similarities between the the rise of fascism in Germany and Italy during World War I and today.
Event teaches fascism warning signs
Board member Ken Barr, Autobahn Fort Worth president Brendon Harrington and South Campus president Dan Lufkin shake hands after signing the scholarship check at a celebration hosted at the dealership on Feb. 21.
Fort Worth dealership awards automotive students $50,000 scholarship, internship
Vice chancellor and provost Shelley Pearson speaks to the board of trustees about the increase of pay to adjunct faculty and staff.
Adjunct pay raise approved
NE students Cas Wheatley, Brooks Gentry, Ethan Cox and Caliana Graham run through a scene of “The Laramie Project.” The play showcases the town’s reaction to Matthew Shepard’s murder. Shepard was murdered due to his sexuality, which led to historic changes in hate crime legislation.
Play raises hate crime awareness
NW student Alma Dominguez playing Puss in “Puss In Boots” practices her facial expressions and movements to perfect the comedic engagement of her scenes.
‘Puss in Boots’ brings fun to NW theatre
Artist Michelle Johnson points at an art piece on the wall in the “Tally Up!” art show on TR Campus.
Artist explores humanity through her craft
TR Student Government Association president Emma Murokozi is studying cybersecurity and plans to open an IT school.
Turning Struggles into strength
Fire Chief Daniel White presents plan to DFW Airport Fire department.
Near tragedy ignites chiefs tenacity
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
Five women create abstract art to explore border region
Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army, and NE Campus adjunct instructor Victor Allen said he strives to provide every student with encouragement.
Victor Allen impacts lives inside, outside the classroom
At PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing, Rogério Silva Venâncio gets bucked off bull “Walk Hard.”
Cowboys, bulls back in town
During the parade the Moslah Car-vettes group drove down the streets decked out in LED lights, waving and greeting parade-goers.
Fort Worth’s Parade of Lights brings a shine to the streets of downtown
LAUREN MCCREERY, staff reporter
February 26, 2025
Tanaphong Toochinda/Unsplash

The Needle Arts Club brings a sense of calm community to students on NE Campus.

Every week, students are allowed to join in on the Needle Arts Club, whether they’re new to the world of needlework or not. Meetings are held on Thursdays from 2-3 p.m. in NBSS 1103 in the community room.

Every semester, Needle Arts Club has an ongoing project where they try to give back to the community. This year, members are working on making baby blankets for JPS Hospital.

“It is a good year-round project that we can always work on, and we know the hospital will always welcome it,” said Samantha Elkins, instructor of history on NE Campus and co-founder of the club.

Recently elected secretary, NE student Aurora Blauser has been a part of the club since it was started in the fall of 2021.

“It is a good way to meet people outside of classes and I learned how to crochet through other members,” Blauser said.

Supplies, like needles and yarn, are provided if students are brand new to the hobby. Students and advisers are more than happy to show new students the ropes.

“I am always posting new tutorials onto our Canvas with various levels of skill so students can always have techniques readily available,” said Megan Garcia, vice president of the Needle Arts Club.

During the meeting, lo-fi music was being played with a very relaxed atmosphere.

“I really want the club to be a safe space where students can come during the week to just decompress,” said Garcia.

As well as the soothing music, on the last Thursday of the month, club members are given the opportunity to watch a movie while they work on their crafts.

