Crafting club helps create camaraderie through service

The Needle Arts Club brings a sense of calm community to students on NE Campus.

Every week, students are allowed to join in on the Needle Arts Club, whether they’re new to the world of needlework or not. Meetings are held on Thursdays from 2-3 p.m. in NBSS 1103 in the community room.

Every semester, Needle Arts Club has an ongoing project where they try to give back to the community. This year, members are working on making baby blankets for JPS Hospital.

“It is a good year-round project that we can always work on, and we know the hospital will always welcome it,” said Samantha Elkins, instructor of history on NE Campus and co-founder of the club.

Recently elected secretary, NE student Aurora Blauser has been a part of the club since it was started in the fall of 2021.

“It is a good way to meet people outside of classes and I learned how to crochet through other members,” Blauser said.

Supplies, like needles and yarn, are provided if students are brand new to the hobby. Students and advisers are more than happy to show new students the ropes.

“I am always posting new tutorials onto our Canvas with various levels of skill so students can always have techniques readily available,” said Megan Garcia, vice president of the Needle Arts Club.

During the meeting, lo-fi music was being played with a very relaxed atmosphere.

“I really want the club to be a safe space where students can come during the week to just decompress,” said Garcia.

As well as the soothing music, on the last Thursday of the month, club members are given the opportunity to watch a movie while they work on their crafts.