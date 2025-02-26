Serving the Tarrant County College District

NE student Jack Buch talks to the audience during the Rise of Fascism event. He addresses the similarities between the the rise of fascism in Germany and Italy during World War I and today.
Event teaches fascism warning signs
Board member Ken Barr, Autobahn Fort Worth president Brendon Harrington and South Campus president Dan Lufkin shake hands after signing the scholarship check at a celebration hosted at the dealership on Feb. 21.
Fort Worth dealership awards automotive students $50,000 scholarship, internship
Vice chancellor and provost Shelley Pearson speaks to the board of trustees about the increase of pay to adjunct faculty and staff.
Adjunct pay raise approved
NE students Cas Wheatley, Brooks Gentry, Ethan Cox and Caliana Graham run through a scene of “The Laramie Project.” The play showcases the town’s reaction to Matthew Shepard’s murder. Shepard was murdered due to his sexuality, which led to historic changes in hate crime legislation.
Play raises hate crime awareness
NW student Alma Dominguez playing Puss in “Puss In Boots” practices her facial expressions and movements to perfect the comedic engagement of her scenes.
‘Puss in Boots’ brings fun to NW theatre
Artist Michelle Johnson points at an art piece on the wall in the “Tally Up!” art show on TR Campus.
Artist explores humanity through her craft
TR Student Government Association president Emma Murokozi is studying cybersecurity and plans to open an IT school.
Turning Struggles into strength
Fire Chief Daniel White presents plan to DFW Airport Fire department.
Near tragedy ignites chiefs tenacity
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
Five women create abstract art to explore border region
Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army, and NE Campus adjunct instructor Victor Allen said he strives to provide every student with encouragement.
Victor Allen impacts lives inside, outside the classroom
At PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing, Rogério Silva Venâncio gets bucked off bull “Walk Hard.”
Cowboys, bulls back in town
During the parade the Moslah Car-vettes group drove down the streets decked out in LED lights, waving and greeting parade-goers.
Fort Worth’s Parade of Lights brings a shine to the streets of downtown
Adjunct pay raise approved

FOUSIA ABDULLAHI, editor-in-chief
February 26, 2025
ALEX HOBEN
Vice chancellor and provost Shelley Pearson speaks to the board of trustees about the increase of pay to adjunct faculty and staff.

The TCC board of trustees increased the pay rate for all adjunct instructors and full-time faculty who have an extra workload.

Adjunct instructors work at an hourly rate determined by how much education the instructor has and applied to student support hours and professional development.

“Adjunct faculty and full-time faculty teaching overload courses will be compensated at a flat rate of $65 per instructional contact hour,” said Shelley Pearson, Vice

Chancellor and Provost. “This rate would include support hours, preparation fund and any professional development required,” Pearson said. “This flat rate would only apply to credit courses and associated developmental courses.”

Pearson also said this would allow TCC to quickly open classes and attract faculty who are in competition with eight other institutions trying to attract the same group.

Other items on at the board meeting included a $50,000 donation from Autobahn BMW Fort Worth for automotive technology scholarships.

TCC received $30 million from the state appropriations and has not yet received reimbursement for Financial Aid for Swift Transfer students from the fall and high school FAST students from the summer. The high schoolers are students

“We will end up exceeding our budget there at the end of this year, with that additional $2.5 million that we’ll get in February,” said Pamela Anglin, Chief Financial Officer.

“And we do get payments, 50% in October, 25% in February, 25% in June, and then our tax revenue, the bulk of the collections always come in January. So, we’ve had a huge jump in our tax revenue from December, and we’re at 75.5% of our projected tax revenue.”

Holly Stovall, the executive director of institutional research, updated the board on metrics including the top TCC student completion degrees and certifications:

  • Business Administration, Management and Operations
  • Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research and Clinical Nursing
  • Computer/ Information Technology Administration
  • and Management
  • Allied Health Diagnostic, Intervention,
  • and Treatment Professions
  • Teacher Education and Professional Development,
  • Specific Levels and Methods.

On Feb. 17, TCC and Texas State Universit signed an agreement to streamline the transfer process between the two schools. TCC students who earn their associate degree and have a 2.25 GPA or higher will be guaranteed admission to Texas State and can qualify for transfer scholarships.

“It just talks to the commitment that TCC has to ensuring that students have a path that they continue and wish to continue their education,” said TCC board president Teresa Ayala.

