Adjunct pay raise approved

ALEX HOBEN Vice chancellor and provost Shelley Pearson speaks to the board of trustees about the increase of pay to adjunct faculty and staff.

The TCC board of trustees increased the pay rate for all adjunct instructors and full-time faculty who have an extra workload.

Adjunct instructors work at an hourly rate determined by how much education the instructor has and applied to student support hours and professional development.

“Adjunct faculty and full-time faculty teaching overload courses will be compensated at a flat rate of $65 per instructional contact hour,” said Shelley Pearson, Vice

Chancellor and Provost. “This rate would include support hours, preparation fund and any professional development required,” Pearson said. “This flat rate would only apply to credit courses and associated developmental courses.”

Pearson also said this would allow TCC to quickly open classes and attract faculty who are in competition with eight other institutions trying to attract the same group.

Other items on at the board meeting included a $50,000 donation from Autobahn BMW Fort Worth for automotive technology scholarships.

TCC received $30 million from the state appropriations and has not yet received reimbursement for Financial Aid for Swift Transfer students from the fall and high school FAST students from the summer. The high schoolers are students

“We will end up exceeding our budget there at the end of this year, with that additional $2.5 million that we’ll get in February,” said Pamela Anglin, Chief Financial Officer.

“And we do get payments, 50% in October, 25% in February, 25% in June, and then our tax revenue, the bulk of the collections always come in January. So, we’ve had a huge jump in our tax revenue from December, and we’re at 75.5% of our projected tax revenue.”

Holly Stovall, the executive director of institutional research, updated the board on metrics including the top TCC student completion degrees and certifications:

Business Administration, Management and Operations

Registered Nursing, Nursing Administration, Nursing Research and Clinical Nursing

Computer/ Information Technology Administration

and Management

Allied Health Diagnostic, Intervention,

and Treatment Professions

Teacher Education and Professional Development,

Specific Levels and Methods.

On Feb. 17, TCC and Texas State Universit signed an agreement to streamline the transfer process between the two schools. TCC students who earn their associate degree and have a 2.25 GPA or higher will be guaranteed admission to Texas State and can qualify for transfer scholarships.

“It just talks to the commitment that TCC has to ensuring that students have a path that they continue and wish to continue their education,” said TCC board president Teresa Ayala.