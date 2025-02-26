Serving the Tarrant County College District

NE student Jack Buch talks to the audience during the Rise of Fascism event. He addresses the similarities between the the rise of fascism in Germany and Italy during World War I and today.
Event teaches fascism warning signs
Board member Ken Barr, Autobahn Fort Worth president Brendon Harrington and South Campus president Dan Lufkin shake hands after signing the scholarship check at a celebration hosted at the dealership on Feb. 21.
Fort Worth dealership awards automotive students $50,000 scholarship, internship
Vice chancellor and provost Shelley Pearson speaks to the board of trustees about the increase of pay to adjunct faculty and staff.
Adjunct pay raise approved
NE students Cas Wheatley, Brooks Gentry, Ethan Cox and Caliana Graham run through a scene of “The Laramie Project.” The play showcases the town’s reaction to Matthew Shepard’s murder. Shepard was murdered due to his sexuality, which led to historic changes in hate crime legislation.
Play raises hate crime awareness
NW student Alma Dominguez playing Puss in “Puss In Boots” practices her facial expressions and movements to perfect the comedic engagement of her scenes.
‘Puss in Boots’ brings fun to NW theatre
Artist Michelle Johnson points at an art piece on the wall in the “Tally Up!” art show on TR Campus.
Artist explores humanity through her craft
Texas threatens to rewrite K-12 education
Texas threatens to rewrite K-12 education
Legal game betting is changing the sports world
Legal game betting is changing the sports world
TR Student Government Association president Emma Murokozi is studying cybersecurity and plans to open an IT school.
Turning Struggles into strength
Fire Chief Daniel White presents plan to DFW Airport Fire department.
Near tragedy ignites chiefs tenacity
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
Five women create abstract art to explore border region
Retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army, and NE Campus adjunct instructor Victor Allen said he strives to provide every student with encouragement.
Victor Allen impacts lives inside, outside the classroom
At PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing, Rogério Silva Venâncio gets bucked off bull “Walk Hard.”
Cowboys, bulls back in town
During the parade the Moslah Car-vettes group drove down the streets decked out in LED lights, waving and greeting parade-goers.
Fort Worth’s Parade of Lights brings a shine to the streets of downtown
Fort Worth dealership awards automotive students $50,000 scholarship, internship

LAUREN HARPER, multimedia editor
February 26, 2025
LAUREN HARPER
Board member Ken Barr, Autobahn Fort Worth president Brendon Harrington and South Campus president Dan Lufkin shake hands after signing the scholarship check at a celebration hosted at the dealership on Feb. 21.

Ten automotive technician students can now graduate tuition-free after Autobahn Fort Worth awarded a $50,000 scholarship to the South Campus program.  

Along with the monetary prize, recipients will also be given an internship opportunity with the dealership.  

Autobahn President Brendon Harrington said by awarding the money and a chance at employment, he’s hoping to help students circumvent the higher tuition prices of trade schools.   

“We’re trying to a create a pathway for local individuals to go to school free, to work with us, to get eating and living money and practical application of what they’re learning,” he said.  

Harrington said opportunities within the automotive industry have gone unnoticed, especially since electric and hybrid vehicles were introduced.  

“Our average technician makes over $100,000, so they can have a nice life without being in debt,” he said. “People think of being a mechanic in the old way, where it’s a very greasy, dirty job. But now, a car in today’s world is really more like your iPhone with wheels.” 

However, he warned today’s automotive education hasn’t kept up with the push toward electric transportation.  

“Current auto programs are all designed for the old-fashioned fixing of a transmission or changing oil,” he said. “The kind of person that is needed and successful as a technician has to have more sophisticated capabilities of problem-solving and understanding of software and advanced computer modules.”  

Harrington said this higher-caliber instruction is not just for advanced repair knowledge, but to ensure the safety of a shop and its employees.  

“You hit an [orange wire in an EV] when they’re hot, and if you survive, you’re going to be 30 feet away from the car,” he said. “Most people grew up fixing their car in their garage or with their dads. Now, you can’t do that. You can’t tinker with an EV at home.” 

According to Harrington, the internship could help supplement the EV instruction that aspiring technicians may miss in traditional classes.  

He said Autobahn Fort Wort is in it for the long haul.  

“We intend to do this for years,” he said. “It’s like running an advertisement you can’t just do it one time. You’ve got to run it for a long time. For this internship to work, we’re committed for the next 10 years.” 

Ben Cooper, a technician at Autobahn Fort Worth and a South Campus student studying to eventually teach automotive classes, said he hopes to bridge the gap between classroom knowledge and real-world application.  

“A lot of times technical programs focus heavily on the knowledge,” he said. “But then, technicians come into the shop and they don’t have any hands-on experience. This dealership group is expanding at a rate that is too fast for the amount of people that are coming in that are skilled.” 

Tracey Miller, department chair for automotive programs at South Campus, said the internship will allow students to familiarize themselves with the industry and its expectations.  

“We’re dealing with mostly 18, 19, 20-year-olds that have not worked or have very little work experience and don’t know how to conduct themselves in a professional setting,” he said. “By getting them into an internship, especially one with a mentor, it gives them a window into the professional world: how to show up on time, how to conduct yourself in front of customers and bosses, how to dress.” 

He hopes the scholarship would encourage a younger demographic to ditch the image of greasy manual labor and continue pursuing automotive careers.  

“The average age for technicians across the board has been creeping up for quite a while,” Miller said. “We’re going to hit a point where we lose a lot of technicians in a relatively short amount of time, with nobody to fill that gap. That’s been a problem that’s been growing over the last 15-20 years, and probably in the last five to 10 years the industry has started to take it pretty seriously.” 

Miller said for the majority of the program, the scholarship will determine whether students graduate with or without debt.  

“Most of our students are on financial aid, but it’s all in loans that they’ll have to pay back later,” he said. “The idea with this scholarship program is to get the students the money as they’re coming into the program out of high school, so they don’t have to have loans to pay for school.” 

TCC Foundation Executive Director Laurie O’Neal said Autobahn Fort Worth’s partnership motivates other businesses to follow suit, opening up similar opportunities for programs across the district.  

“These types of partnerships are changing the dialogue about what role community colleges can play,” she said. “Other industries can see themselves doing this. It models the way, but it’s also about that deep commitment to community, and how we are providing families ways for wonderful livings.” 

