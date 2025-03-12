Serving the Tarrant County College District

LinkedIn Learning access returns to TCC
LinkedIn Learning access returns to TCC
NW aviation students sit in the hanger and listen to industry professionals and TCC staff about the future of the aviation industry, workforce readiness and the role of the NW CEATL program.
CEATL celebrates 10 years of growth
Acclaimed poet comes to Living Literature
Acclaimed poet comes to Living Literature
Partnership sprouts with horticulture program, community
Fort Worth History Center genealogy research librarian Suzanne Fritz shows a family group sheet.
Finding roots through genealogy research
Comic
Comic
SE student Emma Woodley, playing Therapist Jones, speaks to the Tiki God, played by Noah Flores, during a rehearsal of “I Have Angered a Great God.”
SE comedy tackles phone etiquette issue
‘Mickey 17’ a lovable, romantic sci-fi satire
‘Mickey 17’ a lovable, romantic sci-fi satire
NE students Cas Wheatley, Brooks Gentry, Ethan Cox and Caliana Graham run through a scene of “The Laramie Project.” The play showcases the town’s reaction to Matthew Shepard’s murder. Shepard was murdered due to his sexuality, which led to historic changes in hate crime legislation.
Play raises hate crime awareness
NW student Alma Dominguez playing Puss in “Puss In Boots” practices her facial expressions and movements to perfect the comedic engagement of her scenes.
‘Puss in Boots’ brings fun to NW theatre
Workforce readiness can’t ensure career
Workforce readiness can’t ensure career
Time change can’t excuse one’s seasonal difficulties
Time change can’t excuse one’s seasonal difficulties
America’s literacy problem worse than you can imagine
America’s literacy problem worse than you can imagine
Student journalists essential to democracy
Student journalists essential to democracy
Hockey packs a punch with attention-grabbing chaos
Hockey packs a punch with attention-grabbing chaos
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Tarrant County Orchestra guest artist Sophia Thacker rehearses Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 18” prior to the orchestra’s latin-inspired concert.
Sharing faith through music: Legally blind piano student performs solo with orchestra
TR Student Government Association president Emma Murokozi is studying cybersecurity and plans to open an IT school.
Turning Struggles into strength
Healing inside and out: Artist pieces together her purpose through creative journey
Healing inside and out: Artist pieces together her purpose through creative journey
Fire Chief Daniel White presents plan to DFW Airport Fire department.
Near tragedy ignites chiefs tenacity
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
Five women create abstract art to explore border region
At PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing, Rogério Silva Venâncio gets bucked off bull “Walk Hard.”
Cowboys, bulls back in town
During the parade the Moslah Car-vettes group drove down the streets decked out in LED lights, waving and greeting parade-goers.
Fort Worth’s Parade of Lights brings a shine to the streets of downtown
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
LinkedIn Learning access returns to TCC

FOUSIA ABDULLAHI and LAUREN HARPER
March 12, 2025
LinkedIn Learning services have returned to TCC students and staff as of March 4 after they lost access five months ago.

The removal of access was due to the platform’s diversity, equity and inclusion related courses, which are banned in Texas under Senate Bill 17.

According to TCC General Counsel, LinkedIn was not able to accommodate restricting access to DEI content for TCC at the time of shutdown, which has since changed.

All access to DEI content was removed by LinkedIn Learning for TCC in order to keep the college compliant with the ban. LinkedIn Learning provides on-demand online learning and certifications to help users learn new skills.

Vice Chancellor for Communications and External Affairs Reginald Gates said TCC conducted an audit to ensure all learning materials and outlets are SB17 compliant, with a report to be presented to the board soon.

“You log in the same way as previously. We worked with LinkedIn to remove any SB17 violation content, and that’s what we were doing while the site was down,” Gates said. “So we’ve successfully done that, and now the site’s back up.”

During the disruption, TCC staff were advised to use the internal TCC LearnCenter created by the Organizational Excellence and Development. According to the TCC website, they provide professional development opportunities and continuous learning for all college employees.

In a statement released before LinkedIn Learning was removed, TCC trustee Laura Pritchett, who ran on a platform lowering taxes for homeowners and removing DEI practices, posted on Facebook that practices, posted on Facebook that taxpayers and elected officials informed her that TCC was still mandating DEI training for its staff and faculty.

“Armed with solid evidence, the Chancellor was informed by both Trustee Wood and me that this was unacceptable,” she said. “Furthermore, I communicated to the Chancellor that this behavior by her administration jeopardizes state funding and could possibly have negatively affected enrollment and the College’s standing in the community.”

TCC’s initial statement said that faculty would provide alternate methods of supplemental student instruction if LinkedIn Learning were to be used in class while it was unavailable.

NE student Cohen Hopson, who used LinkedIn Learning for classwork and future professional development through certifications, said it was an important tool for students.

“I feel like the more platforms we have, the better it is,” Hopson said. “And once something, like an issue like that, arrives, I feel like it needs to be resolved immediately.”

Adjunct instructor for radio, television and film Seth Small said the resource helped provide flexible course plans for students learning at different speeds.

“It offers courses that are chaptered and organized. They’ve got sections where it tells you exactly what’s going on with highly trained professionals that are in the industry,” he said. “If a student was struggling with a section, they could always use [LinkedIn Learning] as a reference.”

However, Small said he felt the initial restriction was unnecessary.

“It was just an external resource students could use, so it doesn’t seem to be a good way of keeping in compliance with SB17,” he said.

Associate professor of photography Ting Huang said along with professional development, she assigned LinkedIn Learning so her students could continue learning off campus.

“I used LinkedIn Learning for my advanced classes, like storytelling, where we talk about it in the classroom, but they needed reinforcement, and be able to see actual examples,” she said. “When that was taken away, students were upset. They were in the middle of watching a course, but then they couldn’t finish and there was nothing that we could do.”

