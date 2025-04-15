Class project brings student filmmakers together

Serving the Tarrant County College District

Information source: Inside Higher Ed
BREAKING: Five TCC international students have visas revoked
Bandan Koro member Terrance Thomas and students dance during the 2024 International Festival. This year the courtyard was empty since the festival was canceled.
Cultural celebration abandoned
Lupe Garcia, an auditor with Whittley Penn, addresses the board about his firm’s review of the TCC website, handbooks and other documents during the March board meeting.
New audit reviews college’s compliance with DEI ban
Commissioners Roderick Miles Jr. and Alisa Simmons listen to the public.
Tarrant County Commissioners push through redistricting plan
This sign, outside South Campus’ Family Enrichment Center, was put out for information during the VITAthon event on March 29. This event was geared to help prepare and file taxes before the national tax deadline on April 15.
Students get IRS certified, help file taxes
Comic
Comic
During rehearsal, Dayen Cruz (top) who plays Roisin Danner and Mia Jimenez (bottom) who plays Brenda Hendricks rehearsal a fight scene for the upcoming play.
Thrills, mystery come to SE Campus play
‘Princess Mononoke’ comes to theaters amid AI controversy
‘Princess Mononoke’ comes to theaters amid AI controversy
Comic
Comic
Porky Pig and Daffy Duck, both voiced by Eric Bauza, reconcile in a tearful moment in “The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie.”
‘Looney Tunes’ return with alien twist
Sticks and stones will further divide our nation
Sticks and stones will further divide our nation
Society happily sips from cups of cognitive dissonance
Society happily sips from cups of cognitive dissonance
Gen Z‘s financial future unwillingly forced into fiscal nightmare
Gen Z‘s financial future unwillingly forced into fiscal nightmare
Trump body slams Department of Education
Trump body slams Department of Education
Most students’ failures shouldn’t be blamed on teachers
Most students’ failures shouldn’t be blamed on teachers
NE Campus student Lauren Bird sits looking at her series of self-portraits. The oil paintings will be featured in a solo exhibition in the art department. Bird has been working on the collection for a year-and-a-half.
Lauren Bird’s Self-Care Journey Captured in Oil-Painted Self-Portraits
Coffee and Conversation’s guest speaker, Kellie King, speaks to veteran students about how to file for Veterans Affair disability.
Services after Service: TR Veteran Resource Center emphasizes connection between veteran students
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Tarrant County Orchestra guest artist Sophia Thacker rehearses Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 18” prior to the orchestra’s latin-inspired concert.
Sharing faith through music: Legally blind piano student performs solo with orchestra
TR Student Government Association president Emma Murokozi is studying cybersecurity and plans to open an IT school.
Turning struggles into strength
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
Five women create abstract art to explore border region
At PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing, Rogério Silva Venâncio gets bucked off bull “Walk Hard.”
Cowboys, bulls back in town
During the parade the Moslah Car-vettes group drove down the streets decked out in LED lights, waving and greeting parade-goers.
Fort Worth’s Parade of Lights brings a shine to the streets of downtown
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
Class project brings student filmmakers together

CHEYENNE SHAWN, campus editor
April 9, 2025
Photo courtesy of Amanda Huerta
John Patterson, a NE student and director of the student short film “On a Pale Mare”, checks the framing of the camera before recording.

NE Radio, Television and Film program students came together to film a new horror short film, “On a Pale Mare,” for their class project.

In the story, what starts as a way for a college student to fit in with her peers ends with her smoking something much stronger than expected. She is then faced with a strange creature with a long white face amid a spiraling nightmare.

“’On a Pale Mare’ is a film about peer pressure,” John Patterson said. “It’s something that people should be very cautious of in college.”

Patterson, the student director of the film, came up with the story idea and pitched it to the class. The class then paired off with whose story they were interested in.

The students who paired off with Patterson evolved their roles to further contribute their own ideas to his story.

“One of the ideas I pitched was that she goes to call 911 or a dispatcher or something, but the creature was the one who hands her the phone,” student Milo Maraventano said.

They chose to work with him because they expressed how great he is to work with, puts out good products and has the most experience in the program. Patterson expressed how the bulk of his experience comes from being at TCC.

“I’ve been working with John for a long time now in this program,” student Devin Anderson said. “I just know he puts out good products.”

During spring break, the creators and actors used their time to start filming their project. They worked together to create a set at one of their apartments, rearranging furniture, setting up lighting and working with limited space and resources.

The RTVF program provides students with hands-on experience with high-quality equipment, including professional video cameras, specialized lighting gear and advanced editing software.

“I’m very thankful that TCC allows us to actually work with professional equipment,” Maraventano said.

These students praised the program and the program’s instructors, mentioning how the instructors know what they are doing and have industry experience.

“It’s a really good program like I can never not recommend it to people if they’re interested in film,” student Kaylie Medrano said.

After hearing about the project from Patterson, NE student Madelynn Sill auditioned for her role. She plays the roommate of the main character that attends the party. She mentioned how it was her first film set to be on, her previous experience being in theater.

She said it was a fun and interesting process. “I’m very comfortable on stage,” Sill said. “But it’s really different when there’s a camera and tech people like right in your face.”

The program emphasizes providing students with real-world experience with professional grade equipment.

“I feel like if I didn’t join the film program, I would definitely be missing an opportunity,” Maraventano said.

