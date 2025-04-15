Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Information source: Inside Higher Ed
BREAKING: Five TCC international students have visas revoked
Bandan Koro member Terrance Thomas and students dance during the 2024 International Festival. This year the courtyard was empty since the festival was canceled.
Cultural celebration abandoned
Lupe Garcia, an auditor with Whittley Penn, addresses the board about his firm’s review of the TCC website, handbooks and other documents during the March board meeting.
New audit reviews college’s compliance with DEI ban
Commissioners Roderick Miles Jr. and Alisa Simmons listen to the public.
Tarrant County Commissioners push through redistricting plan
This sign, outside South Campus’ Family Enrichment Center, was put out for information during the VITAthon event on March 29. This event was geared to help prepare and file taxes before the national tax deadline on April 15.
Students get IRS certified, help file taxes
Comic
Comic
During rehearsal, Dayen Cruz (top) who plays Roisin Danner and Mia Jimenez (bottom) who plays Brenda Hendricks rehearsal a fight scene for the upcoming play.
Thrills, mystery come to SE Campus play
‘Princess Mononoke’ comes to theaters amid AI controversy
‘Princess Mononoke’ comes to theaters amid AI controversy
Comic
Comic
Porky Pig and Daffy Duck, both voiced by Eric Bauza, reconcile in a tearful moment in “The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie.”
‘Looney Tunes’ return with alien twist
Sticks and stones will further divide our nation
Sticks and stones will further divide our nation
Society happily sips from cups of cognitive dissonance
Society happily sips from cups of cognitive dissonance
Gen Z‘s financial future unwillingly forced into fiscal nightmare
Gen Z‘s financial future unwillingly forced into fiscal nightmare
Trump body slams Department of Education
Trump body slams Department of Education
Most students’ failures shouldn’t be blamed on teachers
Most students’ failures shouldn’t be blamed on teachers
NE Campus student Lauren Bird sits looking at her series of self-portraits. The oil paintings will be featured in a solo exhibition in the art department. Bird has been working on the collection for a year-and-a-half.
Lauren Bird’s Self-Care Journey Captured in Oil-Painted Self-Portraits
Coffee and Conversation’s guest speaker, Kellie King, speaks to veteran students about how to file for Veterans Affair disability.
Services after Service: TR Veteran Resource Center emphasizes connection between veteran students
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Tarrant County Orchestra guest artist Sophia Thacker rehearses Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 18” prior to the orchestra’s latin-inspired concert.
Sharing faith through music: Legally blind piano student performs solo with orchestra
TR Student Government Association president Emma Murokozi is studying cybersecurity and plans to open an IT school.
Turning struggles into strength
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
Five women create abstract art to explore border region
At PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing, Rogério Silva Venâncio gets bucked off bull “Walk Hard.”
Cowboys, bulls back in town
During the parade the Moslah Car-vettes group drove down the streets decked out in LED lights, waving and greeting parade-goers.
Fort Worth’s Parade of Lights brings a shine to the streets of downtown
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

New audit reviews college’s compliance with DEI ban

FOUSIA ABDULLAHI, editor-in-chief
April 9, 2025
ALEX HOBEN
Lupe Garcia, an auditor with Whittley Penn, addresses the board about his firm’s review of the TCC website, handbooks and other documents during the March board meeting.

An external auditing firm hired by TCC found old content on its website that was not in compliance with the law that bans Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in higher education.  

The Collegian obtained a copy of the audit through an open records request. 

Whittley Penn, a Texas-based accounting and auditing firm, gave a presentation during the March 13 monthly board meeting on the areas where the college was compliant and areas that still had DEI material that predated the SB-17 ban. The audit focused on DEI terminology in several areas on the website and internal and external hiring pages. 

“We reviewed several areas of the college, including the chart of accounts, job positions, the organizational chart, department services and activities. and did not find that there was any inclusion of DEI verbiage or activities in those items said Public Sector Audit Partner Lupe Garcia. 

According to the audit, DEI terminology or activities were not found in job descriptions, the faculty handbook, student enrollment and registration applications or the college’s annual report to the Texas State Legislature and the coordinating board. However, the auditors found verbiage and activities in some areas and made recommendations.  

These areas included new hires and contract renewals. The study found that some employees didn’t sign the required SB-17 acknowledgment form. In both cases, Whittley Penn recommended that the college obtain and maintain the signed SB-17 forms. 

DEI verbiage was also used in announcements, board policy and the college website on the announcements, procurement, and strategic planning pages. Both the board policy and procurement procedure manual referenced Minority Women-Owned Business Enterprises. 

The announcements mentioned an invitation to a public forum and the welcoming of the chief DEI officer. Both references were from before the ban. The strategic plan mentioned an initiative called “Learning Commons: Diversity Equity and Inclusion” dated January 25, 2023. 

The college administration said that during early discussions about SB-17 implementation, they determined that they didn’t need to remove anything considered historical. 

“The internal audit department will perform remediation testing later this year, just to verify that the implementation has been performed,” Director of Internal Audit Tracey.

Shockley said. “The audit showcases the college’s effort to comply with SB-17, staff has promptly addressed low-risk findings and are committed to stronger controls.” 

These included timestamped news and magazine articles, announcements and press releases that the college has archived. On the procurement page, the college officials said they missed the page in the audit when they reviewed the content, and now it has been corrected. 

“We have taken the Senate Bill 17 seriously, and we appreciate all the work that went into reviewing everything that we do,” Chancellor Elva LeBlanc said at the meeting. “As we find things that are not in compliance, we address them immediately, and even these recommendations have been addressed.” 

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in April 9, 2025
Bandan Koro member Terrance Thomas and students dance during the 2024 International Festival. This year the courtyard was empty since the festival was canceled.
Cultural celebration abandoned
Commissioners Roderick Miles Jr. and Alisa Simmons listen to the public.
Tarrant County Commissioners push through redistricting plan
This sign, outside South Campus’ Family Enrichment Center, was put out for information during the VITAthon event on March 29. This event was geared to help prepare and file taxes before the national tax deadline on April 15.
Students get IRS certified, help file taxes
South student Ariana Cole, playing Mom, listens to Haley Sutter, playing Micah, explain how she keeps getting distracted while trying to finish her essay.
Carillon Theatre Company performs triple comedy play
John Patterson, a NE student and director of the student short film “On a Pale Mare”, checks the framing of the camera before recording.
Class project brings student filmmakers together
Comic
Comic
More in DISTRICT
Information source: Inside Higher Ed
BREAKING: Five TCC international students have visas revoked
Measles exposure warning issued for Tarrant County
Measles exposure warning issued for Tarrant County
Trustee Shannon Wood makes a public statement against Allied Universal Security’s contract amendment.
Armed guards hired for overnight patrols
After the award gala ended, NE Campus’ PTK chapter Phi Tau pose for a photo with the awards given at the ceremony. The group earned multiple awards including the “Distinguished Officer Team” and “College Project Award of Merit.”
PTK earns awards at convention
Trinity Metro bus driver Harold Riley behind the wheel at the South Campus bus stop. Students with an ID can ride for free.
Trinity Metro reports 5,500 monthly rides at TCC bus stops
Updated: LinkedIn Learning removed again after more DEI content discovered
Updated: LinkedIn Learning removed again after more DEI content discovered
More in News
Guest speaker and poet Chen Chen reads from his published book “When I Grow Up I Want to be a List of Further Possibilities.”
Chen Chen’s poetry impacts NE Campus
Assistant director of library services James Baxter adresses common mistakes when finding information in online spaces and how to identify misinformation.
Library services caution against fake news
SE student Mason Richards tries to create the best shade of blue resembling the uniform for the drum corp group Crossmen to paint his plant pot.
SE celebrates national plant a flower day
NW aviation students sit in the hanger and listen to industry professionals and TCC staff about the future of the aviation industry, workforce readiness and the role of the NW CEATL program.
CEATL celebrates 10 years of growth
Acclaimed poet comes to Living Literature
Acclaimed poet comes to Living Literature
Partnership sprouts with horticulture program, community
About the Contributor
FOUSIA ABDULLAHI
FOUSIA ABDULLAHI, editor-in-chief