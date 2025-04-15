Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Information source: Inside Higher Ed
BREAKING: Five TCC international students have visas revoked
Bandan Koro member Terrance Thomas and students dance during the 2024 International Festival. This year the courtyard was empty since the festival was canceled.
Cultural celebration abandoned
Lupe Garcia, an auditor with Whittley Penn, addresses the board about his firm’s review of the TCC website, handbooks and other documents during the March board meeting.
New audit reviews college’s compliance with DEI ban
Commissioners Roderick Miles Jr. and Alisa Simmons listen to the public.
Tarrant County Commissioners push through redistricting plan
This sign, outside South Campus’ Family Enrichment Center, was put out for information during the VITAthon event on March 29. This event was geared to help prepare and file taxes before the national tax deadline on April 15.
Students get IRS certified, help file taxes
Comic
Comic
During rehearsal, Dayen Cruz (top) who plays Roisin Danner and Mia Jimenez (bottom) who plays Brenda Hendricks rehearsal a fight scene for the upcoming play.
Thrills, mystery come to SE Campus play
‘Princess Mononoke’ comes to theaters amid AI controversy
‘Princess Mononoke’ comes to theaters amid AI controversy
Comic
Comic
Porky Pig and Daffy Duck, both voiced by Eric Bauza, reconcile in a tearful moment in “The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie.”
‘Looney Tunes’ return with alien twist
Sticks and stones will further divide our nation
Sticks and stones will further divide our nation
Society happily sips from cups of cognitive dissonance
Society happily sips from cups of cognitive dissonance
Gen Z‘s financial future unwillingly forced into fiscal nightmare
Gen Z‘s financial future unwillingly forced into fiscal nightmare
Trump body slams Department of Education
Trump body slams Department of Education
Most students’ failures shouldn’t be blamed on teachers
Most students’ failures shouldn’t be blamed on teachers
NE Campus student Lauren Bird sits looking at her series of self-portraits. The oil paintings will be featured in a solo exhibition in the art department. Bird has been working on the collection for a year-and-a-half.
Lauren Bird’s Self-Care Journey Captured in Oil-Painted Self-Portraits
Coffee and Conversation’s guest speaker, Kellie King, speaks to veteran students about how to file for Veterans Affair disability.
Services after Service: TR Veteran Resource Center emphasizes connection between veteran students
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Tarrant County Orchestra guest artist Sophia Thacker rehearses Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 18” prior to the orchestra’s latin-inspired concert.
Sharing faith through music: Legally blind piano student performs solo with orchestra
TR Student Government Association president Emma Murokozi is studying cybersecurity and plans to open an IT school.
Turning struggles into strength
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
Five women create abstract art to explore border region
At PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing, Rogério Silva Venâncio gets bucked off bull “Walk Hard.”
Cowboys, bulls back in town
During the parade the Moslah Car-vettes group drove down the streets decked out in LED lights, waving and greeting parade-goers.
Fort Worth’s Parade of Lights brings a shine to the streets of downtown
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
The Collegian Report: TCC at risk for losing early voting sites on-campus
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Serving the Tarrant County College District

The Collegian
Categories:

Cultural celebration abandoned

International Festival committee surrenders to SB-17, professor plans to be proactive next year
ASH PETRIE, feature editor
April 9, 2025
ALEX HOBEN
Bandan Koro member Terrance Thomas and students dance during the 2024 International Festival. This year the courtyard was empty since the festival was canceled.

The NE Campus International Festival was canceled this spring due to the organizer’s difficulty in planning the event and getting approvals due to Texas Senate Bill 17 regulations. 

“The International Festival will not happen this year,” said World Language Department Chair and International Festival Committee’s Department Chair Humberto Rodriguez.  

He was on faculty development leave in the fall and couldn’t meet with other organization members to begin planning the event until the spring semester.  

“It was at this time that I discovered that a new process was in place districtwide to ensure compliance with SB-17,” Rodriguez said. “I felt like my campus administration was very supportive of the festival, but due to this new process, we lost time planning.” 

SB-17 restricts certain Diversity, Equity and Inclusion activities in public institutions of higher education. TCC’s website states cultural heritage events are allowed, but any faculty or staff involvement in planning or presenting these events should be evaluated. 

“District policy requires that we go through a checklist to make sure our event is SB-17 compliant,” Rodriguez said. “In the end, there was not enough time to plan the festival like we wanted to, and we decided to try again next year.” 

Rafael Thompson has been a student at NE for two years and said he was always eager to take part in the International Festival’s activities. 

“It was a day everyone can come together, eat food, talk about different cultures and just enjoy the vibes,” Thompson said. “It’s not really fair to new students who didn’t get to experience the things before.” 

Miles Deleon started at TCC last fall and said he has attended a few events on NE Campus but nothing similar to how the International Festival was described.  

“I’m not gonna sugarcoat it — it’s ridiculous,” Deleon said. “I’ve noticed since the whole DEI thing they’ve [TCC] had to pull back.” 

Deleon said he hoped the event can be planned for next year after some time passes and SB-17 is better understood. 

“When I attend something like that, I end up getting to be more sociable [by] getting to know more people,” Deleon said. “Shocker, when you talk to normal people, it opens up your horizons. It makes you a lot more open-minded.” 

The Interna tional Festival has featured performances and presentations highlighting different cultures across the globe.   

“The committee goes through great efforts to bring performers that are engaging, fun and educate the students on the cultural significance of their performance,” Rodriguez said. 

Last year, students could celebrate the colorful Hindu holiday of Holi, watch the JK Wong Academy perform kung fu and dance with the Bandan Koro West African Drum and Dance Ensemble.  

It is unfortunate that the school was not allowed to have the festival,” Director of Bandan Koro Tony Browne said. “It removes the opportunities for people of different cultural backgrounds to connect and share with another.” 

Bandan Koro has attended many of NE Campus’ International Festivals in the past, and Browne said he’d seen how their production positively impacted students.  

“Our performances teach the values of community, collective participation, communication, active listening, pride and teamwork,” Browne said. “While building a community in the very space that we are performing, [we’re] bringing people of different backgrounds and belief systems together to share in a celebratory and energizing presentation.” 

NE dance group Movers Unlimited also participated in the festival. Christopher Garcia, a Movers Unlimited member, recalled last year’s drum dance they demonstrated. 

“It comes from Korean culture, but just looking at it, you wouldn’t really see that it’s Korean,” Garcia said.  

He said this is why the International Festival was important because it gave students an opportunity to see where the inspiration of today’s culture originated.  

Dancer Vanessa Lamas agreed with Garcia, stating she was frustrated with SB-17’s restrictions and how it was limiting students’ opportunities. 

“A lot of people don’t know, but a lot of hip-hop comes from everywhere, it’s a lot of Black community and it’s a lot of Hispanic community,” Lamas said. “If you take that away, then what are you left with?” 

Garcia and Lamas were joined by two other members Alan Guitierrez and Joshua Garcia. All of them said they were looking forward to performing this year and were shocked to learn it was no longer planned.  

“The International Cultural Festival gave me a really good opportunity to learn about different African dances, dances from Asia, and as a dancer, that’s really valuable to me,” Joshua Garcia said. “You can’t separate culture from dance.”  

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in April 9, 2025
Lupe Garcia, an auditor with Whittley Penn, addresses the board about his firm’s review of the TCC website, handbooks and other documents during the March board meeting.
New audit reviews college’s compliance with DEI ban
Commissioners Roderick Miles Jr. and Alisa Simmons listen to the public.
Tarrant County Commissioners push through redistricting plan
This sign, outside South Campus’ Family Enrichment Center, was put out for information during the VITAthon event on March 29. This event was geared to help prepare and file taxes before the national tax deadline on April 15.
Students get IRS certified, help file taxes
South student Ariana Cole, playing Mom, listens to Haley Sutter, playing Micah, explain how she keeps getting distracted while trying to finish her essay.
Carillon Theatre Company performs triple comedy play
John Patterson, a NE student and director of the student short film “On a Pale Mare”, checks the framing of the camera before recording.
Class project brings student filmmakers together
Comic
Comic
More in News
Information source: Inside Higher Ed
BREAKING: Five TCC international students have visas revoked
Measles exposure warning issued for Tarrant County
Measles exposure warning issued for Tarrant County
Trustee Shannon Wood makes a public statement against Allied Universal Security’s contract amendment.
Armed guards hired for overnight patrols
Guest speaker and poet Chen Chen reads from his published book “When I Grow Up I Want to be a List of Further Possibilities.”
Chen Chen’s poetry impacts NE Campus
After the award gala ended, NE Campus’ PTK chapter Phi Tau pose for a photo with the awards given at the ceremony. The group earned multiple awards including the “Distinguished Officer Team” and “College Project Award of Merit.”
PTK earns awards at convention
Trinity Metro bus driver Harold Riley behind the wheel at the South Campus bus stop. Students with an ID can ride for free.
Trinity Metro reports 5,500 monthly rides at TCC bus stops
More in NORTHEAST
NE Campus student Lauren Bird sits looking at her series of self-portraits. The oil paintings will be featured in a solo exhibition in the art department. Bird has been working on the collection for a year-and-a-half.
Lauren Bird's Self-Care Journey Captured in Oil-Painted Self-Portraits
Acclaimed poet comes to Living Literature
Acclaimed poet comes to Living Literature
Tarrant County Orchestra guest artist Sophia Thacker rehearses Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 18” prior to the orchestra’s latin-inspired concert.
Sharing faith through music: Legally blind piano student performs solo with orchestra
NE students Cas Wheatley, Brooks Gentry, Ethan Cox and Caliana Graham run through a scene of “The Laramie Project.” The play showcases the town’s reaction to Matthew Shepard’s murder. Shepard was murdered due to his sexuality, which led to historic changes in hate crime legislation.
Play raises hate crime awareness
NE student Jack Buch talks to the audience during the Rise of Fascism event. He addresses the similarities between the the rise of fascism in Germany and Italy during World War I and today.
Event teaches fascism warning signs
Crafting club helps create camaraderie through service
Crafting club helps create camaraderie through service
About the Contributor
ASH PETRIE
ASH PETRIE, feature editor
Hello, my name is Ash Petrie, and I am The Collegian’s Feature Editor. My beat is Southeast Campus, so if you see me there feel free to come and say hello. This is my second semester writing for our campus newspaper and a goal I have is to write more about TCC students. I am a horror fan, found footage is my favorite sub-genre, and I listen to a lot of music, even country. Writing is a hobby, usually I kept my poetry a secret, but journalism offered me a way to share my passion with others. However, just know well formed and sweet-sounding sentences can only be read and my chaotic but fun personality shines through in person. Looking forward to another rewarding semester here at TCC.