Volunteers serve their community

Report shows TCC employees were fired, disciplined due to SB-17 violations
Report shows TCC employees were fired, disciplined due to SB-17 violations
2019: Traditions and culture are celebrated at SE Campus for the Lunar New Year Feb. 5. Attendees could view Chinese paper folding and other traditions.
Students say they are hurt by loss of cultural experiences on TCC campuses
Top performers of the Jim Bolen math competition stand in recognition for their scores prior to awards being announced.
11-year-old wins Jim Bolen Competition
Hunter Crow, Veronica Chavez Law and Cary Cheshire are all candidates for the District 7 board of trustee election.
3 candidates run for District 7 TCC board seats
Tennis courts on campus offer open area to play pickleball
Tennis courts on campus offer open area to play pickleball
Comic
Comic
Smoke Moore, played by Michael B. Jordan (middle) and his allies prepare inside a juke joint for the climatic battle with a horde of vampires in “Sinners.”
Genre-blending triumph, rooted in blues, empowers Black community
Dr. John Watson questions Sherlock Holmes on his decision to retire.
Sherlock Holmes tackles another case in retirement
Michael Gandolfini, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, playing Ray Mendoza, and Adain Bradley have a tactical briefing in “Warfare.”
New war film subverts conventional tropes
Superheaven self-titled album released April 18, 2025 produced by Blue Grape Music. The self-titled album included 10 songs.
Superheaven releases new album 10 years later
Attacks against noncitizens will have big consequences
Attacks against noncitizens will have big consequences
NCAA’s loose regulations have ruined college athletics for fans
NCAA’s loose regulations have ruined college athletics for fans
Storytelling gave me hope, purpose during hard times
Storytelling gave me hope, purpose during hard times
Leave religion at door, not county grounds
Leave religion at door, not county grounds
Perseverance is taught to an unhealthy fault
Perseverance is taught to an unhealthy fault
Chloe Sisk is a NE student with a published poetry book “Tales of the Moon.” She is pursuing a career in writing and loves nature.
Poet Finds Purpose
South student Monae Terrell puts on a Korean hanbok with adviser Cholho Kim’s help.
Korean Culture Club: South club shares heritage, language
NE Campus student Lauren Bird sits looking at her series of self-portraits. The oil paintings will be featured in a solo exhibition in the art department. Bird has been working on the collection for a year-and-a-half.
Lauren Bird’s Self-Care Journey Captured in Oil-Painted Self-Portraits
Coffee and Conversation’s guest speaker, Kellie King, speaks to veteran students about how to file for Veterans Affair disability.
Services after Service: TR Veteran Resource Center emphasizes connection between veteran students
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Taste Project: Students gather, rake and remove for their community
Information source: Inside Higher Ed
BREAKING: Five TCC international students have visas revoked
Zoe Spiliotis’ “Wheel in the Sky Without End”, Isadora Jackson’s “Crinkled Horizons” and Jackson’s “Soil and Sky” are all a part of the South Campus art exhibit “The Desert was Red and Red the Dust was Raised.”
Five women create abstract art to explore border region
At PBR’s Last Cowboy Standing, Rogério Silva Venâncio gets bucked off bull “Walk Hard.”
Cowboys, bulls back in town
During the parade the Moslah Car-vettes group drove down the streets decked out in LED lights, waving and greeting parade-goers.
Fort Worth’s Parade of Lights brings a shine to the streets of downtown
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
Tarrant County Commissioners Court votes to keep college early voting sites open
Volunteers serve their community

JAREN HANNA, staff reporter
April 30, 2025
Austin Kehmeier/Unsplash

Students had the opportunity to give back to the community at the Big Day of Service event on NE Campus.

Students came together to volunteer at different places in the community on April 26. The event used to be held annually before the COVID-19 pandemic, and it was important to staff and students alike to bring the event back.

“It’s important to give back to the community,” Cara Walker, who works for student development services, said. “I hope [students] will take away how gratifying it can be to give to others.”

The volunteers met in early morning, where they broke into two working groups. One group volunteered at the Tarrant County Food Pantry, and the other volunteered at the Hurst Animal Shelter.

NE student Marco Alvarez said he did not know what to expect when attending this volunteer job, and it was his first time at the food pantry. He thought it would be completely different.

“I imagined it like how you see in a movie, like a kitchen,” Alvarez said. “But no, it was a big … warehouse with a lobby and everything.”

The students at the food pantry were packaging potatoes for around three hours but had fun while doing it. Alvarez said there was a feeling of camaraderie between all the students.

“They had music playing, [and] people were singing and dancing. There was a whole lot of teamwork,” Alvarez said.

The other volunteer group that attended the animal shelter also found synergy and teamwork at their job. These students took care of puppies and a kitten, doing things like playing with them for exercise and giving them lots of needed attention. Some students went the extra mile and even tried training some of the puppies.

“I was teaching two puppies how to lay down, and they learned,” Rachel Tolle, a NE student who volunteered at the shelter, said.

The students also said a lot of the animals are up for adoption and urged their peers to reach out and give them a home. Some students were even requesting off of their weekend shifts at their jobs to be able to attend this event.

“I volunteer at almost every event that involves student activity,” NE student Isabella Bartram said. “I think it’s really amazing how many people actually [showed up.]” There were around 50 students that volunteered for this event, with many excited for the next one. “I wish there [were] more events like this,” Bartram said. “It was really amazing to be able to help.”

