Student veterans say ‘Hail and Farewell’

CHEYENNE SHAWN, campus editor
April 30, 2025
KAILEY RALEY
TR Vice President of Student Affairs Jason Abreu gives transfering veteran Billy Jackson his graduation cords and stole in recognition for his service and academic accomplishments. The stoles had different patches for branches of the military.

TR Campus’ Veteran Resource Center recognized veteran students who are graduating or transferring after this semester.

The Hail and Farewell event April 24 highlighted the accomplishments of the veteran students and acknowledged their dedication. Each honoree received a stole representing their branch of military service. Those who were active members of the Student Veterans of America received an honor cord, both of which may be worn during graduation ceremonies.

TR Vice President of Student Affairs Jason Abreu, along with Carla Cauley and Vanessa Duran from the VRC, spoke at the beginning expressing their gratitude and reaffirmed TCC’s commitment to supporting them through their academic journey.

Duran mentioned during her speech “help you grow and see you go,” as she was talking about her time spent with the students.

A couple of students shared their experience on their time at TCC, their future plans and how the military helped shape their academic success.

“My military experience helped me prepare for college with time management,” TR student and Coast Guard veteran student Cassandra Castillo said. “It helped me push through things that are uncomfortable and strive beyond the uncomfortableness because that’s how you grow as an individual.”

Many spoke about the challenges of going from the military to college and how the VRC made that transition smoother.

“I’m grateful for having the support system we have here,” TR student and Marine veteran Ricardo Avitia said.

Anali Cervantes and Blake Rodriguez, who both transferred last semester to TCU, returned to share their experiences about life after TCC.

“Moving from a community college to a big college has been a little bit challenging,” Cervantes said. “It’s a lot more workload, but luckily there’s a lot of resources there. So, it’s been taking some adjusting, but I’m getting there.”

