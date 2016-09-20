South’s Script honors former faculty, students

By Hannah Lathen

Script, South’s literary magazine, is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

As part of its annual awards night, past contributors will come back to celebrate Sept. 23.

Logen Cure, South academic advisor, says the ceremony will include former faculty and students talking about how Script contributed to their success.

Former faculty editors Helen Hogan and Bill Holt and two former student contributors Pooran Lashini and Jeff Holt will participate.

“All these people that are super-successful and do really cool things still, they’re all four going to be there,” Cure said.

The student editorial staff will present the students’ awards.

“We also do a best of in every genre,” she said. “We will eat dinner. We will meet their families. So we’re expecting like a hundred people. It’s going to be a big event.”

Script, which displays the work of South Campus students, releases a new issue every year. For the first time starting in 2015, Script became a true student publication, Cure said.

“It’s not just publishing South Campus students, but it’s a reflection of the sensibilities of students,” she said. “They made all the choices. They go through all the submissions. They design it. They promote it. They do everything for it.”

Anyone is welcome to take part in the event. It will be at 6:30 p.m. in the SETC Fusion Room.