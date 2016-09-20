Viewpoint- Kanye’s concert stage sets him above crowd

By hannah lathen/ campus editor

If anyone made 2016 worth witnessing, it’s Kanye West.

His name has frequented news headlines as well as social media outlets this year with his latest album, The Life of Pablo, his clothing lines and, most recently, the Saint Pablo Tour.

West’s eccentric and ambitious energy has led him to be called many things, but one that stands firm is creative genius, and the current Saint Pablo Tour is a clear representation of just that.

Incomparable to any other concert, the Saint Pablo Tour features a floating stage set above the floor of fans.

The different light setups throughout the show include red lasers and golden incandescent lights beaming from the ceiling.

West is delivering a concert experience to his fans that is absolutely unique. Fans know that this tour is definitely one for the books, and if there is any concert you need to attend in your life, it’s this one.

After every one of his shows, pictures and videos flood the internet of fans in the huge mosh pit under the stage, jumping and vibing to the music side by side with streams of celebrities.

Stars like Ariana Grande, Chris Rock, Yoko Ono and Beyonce have been pouring in to his shows to be a part of the experience.

Each night of the tour, West performs around 30 songs including special messages in between about following your dreams and never letting anyone stand in your way.

Like West, every aspect of the show creates an atmosphere that is unique to itself.

For years, West has been on a steady path toward the top because he is one of the few who is unapologetically himself and strives to make his vision a reality.

West is an artist in every sense of the word, and the Saint Pablo Tour does not fall short of a masterpiece.