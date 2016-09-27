Viewpoint- End double standards in gender marketing

By Sheri-lee Norris/ reporter

Ladies, we passed the sexual revolution decades ago, but did we get stuck in it?

Do you ever ponder things beyond your body and sex? If we looked purely at publications directed at us, one would think not. It’s out of control.

Forget about Disney. Let’s take the princess off the table as that is fairy tale. At least, we hope everybody knows that.

We can compare girlslife.com vs. boyslife.com for a start. Both print and internet publications are geared for kids ages 10-16.

Among the “must read” girlslife.com articles, we have: “Easy ways to love your bod [body] every day,” “Anyone can treat you better than this meanie,” “Dear Carol — I think I’m in love — how can I tell?” “Try these squats and lunges on your next leg day,” and “10 things anyone who’s never been kissed can relate to.”

Must we tell 10-year-old girls how to love their bodies that haven’t even developed yet? Oh … but if they do lunges maybe …? Help — you think you’re in love — YOU’RE 10 — love your father! Somebody is being a MEANIE to you? Really? What to say about kissing? Please! I’m ready to take a hammer to my computer!

Then we look at boyslife.com. Here we see: “How to Make a Dutch-Oven Pizza,” “Test-Taking Tips and Strategies to Help You Test Best,” and “Nine of the Least Visited National Parks.”

The titles speak for themselves. Boys are learning to cook on a Dutch oven. Girls — no cooking for you! You’ve been released from the kitchen … oh, now don’t get any big ideas … released — to KISS and work on lunges! Boys are also learning about national parks and how to take tests.

I’m not saying it’s wrong to be sexy. However, women are being over-sexualized from young ages. We buy this garbage and spoon-feed it to girls like candy. Then we tell the same girls they are equal to any man, should get paid the same amount and have the same job!

Shouldn’t we be doing a better job preparing them? There has to be a middle ground.