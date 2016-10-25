NE SGA pushes for larger pantry

By Cicely Sandifer

One NE Student Government Association officer wants to add more space to the campus food pantry.

NE SGA vice president Manav Lamichhane drafted a food pantry expansion bill that would move the room next to the student activities office.

This would provide more storage space for food since it is a drop-off. Larger organizations can donate, and it provides more jobs for students. The senate voted to approve the bill, which will now be presented to the district.

The SGA is also trying to create a way for an officer, elected by the student body, to act as an adviser for an event or meeting if the faculty adviser cannot attend. It is current policy that organizations meet in the library or the main area in the NSTU building when advisers cannot be present.

Currently, the SGA is hosting a scholarship drive. Faculty can nominate students based on their contribution to the community.

The goal is to raise $650 by the end of November. SGA president Cristian Villegas challenged every member of every organization to donate a dollar from now until Nov. 19.

The Veterans Association has donated at least $50, and a representative challenged all clubs to match that amount. Individual students, clubs and private organizations can donate by visiting the SGA office on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays in NCAB 1138A.

The next meeting will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 19 in NSTU 1506.