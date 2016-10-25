Native American Heritage Calendar

Nov. 1 TR’s Tahita Fulkerson Library will host Black Indians: The Lost Culture 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. NE government professor Lisa Uhlir will lead a discussion on black Indians and the early cooperation and integration of Native and African-Americans. For more information, contact TR student activities at 817-515-1908.

Nov. 1-30 The NE Campus library will host Spirit Riders, a native American art exhibit, which will feature artworks from Suzanne Perez, Karmien Bowman and Ralph Tobin. The exhibit is free and open during Library hours. For more information, call art associate professor Andrew Stalder at 817-515-6063.

Nov. 2 TR will host an event with Native American Gary “Litefoot” Davis noon-1:30 p.m. in TRTR Action A. Davis, a member of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, is an entrepreneur, recording artist, author and actor. He has been featured in movies including The Indian in the Cupboard, Mortal Kombat, The Song of Hiawatha and television shows including House of Cards. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact TR student activities at 817-515-1908.

Nov. 2 TR will host Library on the Loose noon-1:30 p.m. in TRTR Action A. Native American heritage books, videos and media will be available for instant checkout. For more information, contact the TR library at 817-515-1220.

Nov. 3 South Campus will host NAHM: Lunch & Learn with NE government professor Lisa Uhlir 12:30-1:30 p.m. in SSTU 2210. Students will learn the process of learning and transmitting knowledge like many indigenous peoples through the use of avatars. For more information, contact student development associate Ana Garcia at 817-515-4045.