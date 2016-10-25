Patience defines South teacher

By Hannah Lathen/ campus editor

The head of South’s construction management technology program took home the Chancellor’s Award for Teaching Excellence for South Campus this year.

Associate professor Orlando Bagcal just started his 11th year at TCC. Since becoming head of the program, he says he made it a goal to see it succeed. Bagcal says he started as an adjunct faculty member and then moved up to a temporary full-time instructor. In 2007, he became a full-time head of the program. When he got started, the program only had about 20 students. By 2015, it had grown to over 200 students.

Originally from Thailand, Bagcal says he was looking for ways to give himself and his family a better life.

“I saw that education is something that can transform you and bring you out of poverty and better your life in terms of financial and to get needs met,” he said.

After receiving his master’s in Australia, Bagcal came to America and quickly found his home at TCC.

“When we moved to the U.S., I applied to several civil firms as well, but TCC was the first one to call me and reach out.”

Bagcal says his passion is in engineering, and his calling is to teach and pass on what he knows to students.

“I developed this philosophy to teach, touch and transform students’ lives,” he said. “And that’s really amazing for me that I was able to have the opportunity to really provide the knowledge and skills for the students.”

Association of Student Management president Andrew Lackey says Bagcal has become more than a teacher. He’s a mentor.

“When I first started the program, he asked me about my situation and what kind of classes I need. And a year, later it feels like we’ve been together for five years,” he said. “He has really taken me under his wing.”

Lackey says Bagcal tries to help students beyond the classroom.

“I am one of the special students that he’s looked at, and I know there is at least 20 other people that will say the same thing,” he said. “As long as you put forth the effort, he’s going to give you back more things than you need to find a job or to go on to a university.”

Student Lenora Hudson has had Bagcal as a teacher for two years and says that he is much different from other professors she’s had.

“He really will work with you. He will answer your questions. He’s very patient with me,” she said. “He’s so knowledgeable. He knows just about everything.”

Construction manager and student Johnny McElroy says that Bagcal tries to do whatever he can to help his students.

“He is very into making sure his students learn and have the resources that they need to learn,” he said. “He will make himself available at any time that students need to come talk to him.”

Bagcal says if there is anything that he wants to instill in his students, it is to always do the right thing.

“I always tell them as well that success is not being measured by how much you can achieve, but what is important is what you have contributed to others for them to do the same thing,” he said. “I believe by doing good, somehow in the future it will come back to you.”