Hispanic culture celebrated

By Lee Mendez

The TCC community gathered to celebrate Hispanic culture and encourage people to find their own camino during the Abrazando al Exito Oct. 20 on TR Campus.

The theme of the event, which culminated Hispanic Heritage Month, was “Caminos de Nuestros Suenos,” meaning the “Roads to Our Dreams.”

TCC alumnus Gabriel Saenz highlighted his own personal struggles and the way he overcame them to pursue his goals. Saenz detailed his past, which included gang affiliation, incarceration and academic obstacles. Despite an arduous road, Saenz believes individuals must plant and nurture four “seeds” of growth.

“You are unique, find your calling, give back by paying forward and find your hope,” he said.

A student summit featured workshops on leadership, voting rights and forging paths toward professional dreams. After the summit, a networking mixer allowed students to interact with faculty, staff and members of student groups represented.

Before the event, students were asked to submit personal essays, poems and art that described their own personal “caminos,” via a YouTube video. Submissions were entered into the event’s first ever scholarship competition, and TR student Jannet Rangel won for her essay.

Keynote speaker Shayla Rivera, a former NASA aerospace engineer turned comedian and motivational speaker told audience members to challenge themselves to attain their full potential.

“What you are unaware of controls you,” she said. “What you are aware of, you can change.”

Rivera challenged students to believe in their own self-empowerment.

“We all are in the same laboratory (of life) and have access to the same lab equipment,” she said.