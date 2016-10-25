Viewpoint- November offers chance to rescue animals

Raegan Scharfetter/ reporter

We’ve all seen them, the ASPCA commercials that can’t help but make us shed a tear.

Well, one week a year is dedicated to preventing the abuse and neglect of those animals throughout the nation. Now’s the time to join the community.

National Animal Shelter and Rescue Appreciation Week falls Nov. 6-12, and it’s the perfect time to adopt and/or donate.

Each year, around 8 million animals enter shelters and rescues. Although they are a saving grace for these animals in need, around 2.7 million animals are still euthanized annually due to lack of adoptions. This is a number that can be dramatically reduced.

Adopting has many beneficial aspects. When adopting, people save an animal and open up space for another who might need it.

Another benefit from adopting is that the cost of spaying/neutering, vaccinations and microchipping are usually included in the adoption price, which can save some treat-spending money.

However, those not looking to adopt but who still want to help the cause can donate as little as $18 a month to ASPCA to provide shelter and food for these animals.

The acts of dogfighting, animal hoarding and animal neglect are just a few of the acts of terror committed daily.

Sadly, these occurrences will never end, but we can help prevent them and spread the importance of shelters and rescue by donating.

“The solution for stopping the suffering and deaths of homeless animals is a societal commitment to adopt,” Megan Flinn of the National Humane Education Society said. “The more people who commit to adoption, the fewer animals will die.”

Their lives are in our hands and in our pockets. There needs to be a bigger effort taken to prioritize these animals and to make sure no innocent life is cut short.