Names & Events

Now-Nov. 22 NW’s Walsh Library will host a weekly book discussion on The Things They Carried by Vietnam veteran Tim O’Brien starting at 2 p.m. every Tuesday in the Walsh Library (WTLO 3100). The book centers on American platoon soldiers during the Vietnam War. For more information, contact the library at 817-515-7725.

Nov. 2 The SE transfer fair will be held 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Main Commons. Students can talk to representatives from four-year universities. For more information, contact the transfer center at 817-515-3230.

Nov. 2 South Campus will host a meet-and-greet for TCC Connect online students 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in SSTU 1114. Students can meet other online students, faculty and staff as well as learn about programs and activities offered on South. For more information, contact outreach student services manager Kat Burks at 817-515-1417.

Nov. 2-3 SE health services will hold free HIV testing 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in health services (ESEC 2118). For more information, contact health services at 817-515-3591.

Nov. 3 SE health services will host the annual Health Fair 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Main Commons. Students can talk with different vendors and learn information about ways to stay healthy. For more information, contact health services at 817-515-3591.

Nov. 3 The NE Student Government Association invites students to attend a discussion with U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey from Texas’ 33rd Congressional District at 10:30 a.m. on the main floor of the J. Ardis Bell Library. For more information, call student activities at 817-515-6582.

Nov. 5 The NW Walsh Library will host a reading festival 10 a.m.-noon in WTLO 3100. Students can receive free books, hear from a storyteller, take pictures at a photo booth and visit an arts and crafts table. Elementary students will visit the library as well. For more information, contact the Walsh Library at 817-515-7725.

Nov. 7 NW Walsh Library will sponsor Andrews and Robert Big Read 1:20-3 p.m. in WTLO 3100. The lecture will feature war veterans Andrew Duffield, Andrew Guadagno and Robert McMahon discussing military service and its comparison to The Things They Carried. Contact library services at 817-515-7725 for more information.

Nov. 7, 21, Dec. 5 TR will celebrate Mindful Mondays every other week during the fall 1:30-2 p.m. in the Discovery Center (TRTR 3102). Reading assistant professor Christi Bluefeather will show participants how to reduce stress, increase concentration and deal with their fast-paced lives. For more information, contact health services at 817-515-1059.

Nov. 8 The NW Walsh Library will hold a presidential election watch party starting at 7 p.m. in WTLO 3100. Students can watch news coverage as the polls close around the nation. For more information, contact library services at 817-515-7725.

Nov. 9 NW student activities will host Club Talk: Fundraising and Money Management 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in WSTU 2817. Student organizations can learn and discuss ways of raising and managing funds for their clubs. For more information, contact student development associate Vivian Trevino at 817-515-7796.

Nov. 9 The SE transfer center will host the Texas A&M Interest Meeting 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Main Commons. For more information, contact the transfer center at 817-515-3230.

Nov. 9 HIV and STD testing will be provided by Tarrant County Health on NW Campus 11 a.m.-2 p.m. in WCTS 1151. The testing will include chlamydia, syphilis and hepatitis C. Walk-ins are welcome. Contact health services at 817-515-7672 for more information.

Nov. 9 The SE success center will hold an informational session Lunch & Learn: Nursing Majors 1-4 p.m. in the ballroom. Students must RSVP to attend. For more information, contact the success center at 817-515-3043.

Nov. 9 NE will host Human Connections at 12:30 p.m. in Center Corner (NSTU 1615A). This Speech Club-sponsored event will feature a performance by Movers Unlimited and a speech by sociology professor Murray Fortner. Pizza and drinks will be provided. For more information, call speech instructor Debi Blankenship at 817-515-6207.

Nov. 10 A SE Alcohol Awareness and Coping workshop will take place 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the ballroom. For more information, contact advising and counseling at 817-515-3468.

Nov. 10 NE will hold a personality and career assessment 10-11:30 a.m. in the testing center (NSTU 1801A). Career services will help with assessment results, career matches and ways to explore careers. Registration is required and can be done at tccdne.volunteerhub.com. For more information, call NE career services at 817-515-6692.

Nov. 10 SE success coaches will hold Money Smarts: Financial Literacy workshop 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. in ESED 1200A. For more information, contact success coach Edward Hicks at 817-515-3755.