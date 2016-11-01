Native American Heritage Calendar

Now-Nov. 30 The NE Campus library will host Spirit Riders, a Native American art exhibit, which will feature artworks from Suzanne Perez, Karmien Bowman and Ralph Tobin. The exhibit is free and open during library hours. For more information, call art associate professor Andrew Stalder at 817-515-6063.

Nov. 2 TR will host an event with Native American Gary “Litefoot” Davis noon-1:30 p.m. in TRTR Action A. Davis, a member of the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma, is an entrepreneur, recording artist, author and actor. He has been featured in movies including The Indian in the Cupboard, Mortal Kombat, The Song of Hiawatha and TV shows including House of Cards. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, contact TR student activities at 817-515-1908.

Nov. 2 TR will host Library on the Loose noon-1:30 p.m. in TRTR Action A. Native American heritage books, videos and media will be available for instant checkout. For more information, contact the TR library at 817-515-1220.

Nov. 3 South Campus will host NAHM: Lunch & Learn with NE government professor Lisa Uhlir 12:30-1:30 p.m. in SSTU 2210. Students will learn the process of learning and transmitting knowledge like many indigenous peoples through the use of avatars. For more information, contact student development associate Ana Garcia at 817-515-4045.

Nov. 8 A Southern Plains lodge will be set up 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. on South Campus in front of the library. Students can see a genuine teepee and hear a presentation from a tribal educator. Students are welcome to help with setting up at 9:30 a.m. For more information, contact student development associate Ana Garcia at 817-515-4045.

Nov. 17 South Campus will host NAHM: Lunch & Learn with NE government professor Lisa Uhlir 12:30-1:30 p.m. in SSTU 2207. Uhlir will discuss integration between Native Americans and African-Americans. For more information, contact student development associate Ana Garcia at 817-515-4045.

Nov. 17 The TR Tahita Fulkerson Library will host Where was the Body Found? Glimpses of Jurisdiction in Indian Country. UTA English professor Kenneth Roemer will elaborate on tribal boundaries 11:30 a.m.–1 p.m. in the library. For more information, contact the library at 817-515-1220.

Nov. 28 South Campus will host NAHM: Lunch & Learn with NE government professor Lisa Uhlir 12:30-1:30 p.m. in SSTU 2207. Uhlir will discuss legal problems and violence issues currently faced on native reservations. For more information, contact student development associate Ana Garcia at 817-515-4045.